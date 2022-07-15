 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Duplicate of another approved link: 12464184


(The Daily Beast)   Fox News' Jesse Watters claims that it was his "reporting" that led to the arrest of an Ohio man for raping that 10-year old girl who had to go to Indiana for an abortion. You know his "report" that the girl didn't exist and the story was made up?   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
21
    More: Dumbass  
•       •       •

189 clicks;  Favorite   |   Watch

21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Jesse Watters is a shameless piece of shiat."
 
Bondith
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: [Fark user image 405x363]

"Jesse Watters is a shameless piece of shiat."


The last honest journalist.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Bad as Fox News is, Jesse Waters seems like an especially abhorrent piece of shiat.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Hi. I'm Todd Rokita, piece of sh*t. I have political ambitions so I'm going to grandstand on national TV by threatening people who can't fight back like 10 year old girls and doctors who oppose our repugnant new abortion laws."


Fark user imageView Full Size


"Hi I'm Jesse Watters. I blow goats."
 
Flogirl
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This sick f*ck.
 
Fano
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Pincy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
And his audience is of course as dumb as shiat and will believe him.
 
Cokezeroinacan
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Jesse Watters is what you get if Tucker Carlson and Glenn Greenwald had a baby.

/study it out
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Melting David Schwimmer really wants to double down on his fark up.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
We did this yesterday. We don't need to give his shameless bullshiat any more air.
 
Massa Damnata
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That's not Dumbass. That's grotesque.
 
spaceherpes
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Look up Smug in the dictionary, you'll find his repugnant face staring up at you
 
foo monkey
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: We did this yesterday. We don't need to give his shameless bullshiat any more air.


This is the link to the other thread.  Now you can report it as a repeat.

https://www.fark.com/comments/12464184/Fox-News-host-If-you-think-about-it-my-calling-story-about-10-year-old-girl-fleeing-Ohio-for-an-abortion-a-hoax-is-what-led-to-rapists-arrest-Youre-welcome
 
oopsboom
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
like i said in a different thread, theres 2 lines of news being pushed by the right on this.

1. 10 y/o girls should be forced to have babies b/c god wills it
2. these are the reasons you can use to justify to yourself the fact that you are voting for things that hurt you and everyone around you - such as 10y/o girls being forced to have babies b/c fanatics in your party think god wills it.

the scope of #2 is wide and amazing. its just flinging poo at the walls and seeing what sticks.  its a big tent and theres a lie for anyone and everyone.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Yeah. We covered this two days ago. The guy has brass balls the size of the Milky Way.
 
Cheron
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'm the person who got this going. I said, boy someone should do something. All me
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If old, cold hotdog water took on the shape of a human it would be easier to look at than this guy.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Every time I see this guy's name, this is who I think of. Being that Watters works for fox, it feels appropriate.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kendelrio
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
And yet no one is asking the question as to why the Dr reported the rapist as a 17 year old minor in her report...
 
KCinPA
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Didn't we do this yesterday?

https://m.fark.com/comments/12464184?utm_source=feed&utm_medium=comments&utm_campaign=fark

I guess I'll just repeat from that thread.

All that will be forgotten and the focus will be 100% that the rapist is an illegal immigrant.

"Who is Gerson Fuentes? Undocumented Immigrant Charged With Ohio Child Rape"

https://www.newsweek.com/gerson-fuentes-charged-raping-ohio-10-year-old-girl-illegal-immigrant-report-1724541
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Mikey1969: Yeah. We covered this two days ago. The guy has brass balls the size of the Milky Way.


You're not using that idiom correctly.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.