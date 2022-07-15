 Skip to content
(Bloomberg Law)   The American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology hosts ~1000 doctors for board certification exams annually in Texas. This year, they've gone online to avoid having members harassed and prosecuted for violating the state abortion law   (news.bloomberglaw.com) divider line
    Roe v. Wade, Law, Abortion, prospective OB-GYNs' safety, Pregnancy, Human rights, American Board of Obstetrics, virtual certification exam  
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think ob/gyn care will largely cease to exist in most red states.
 
elysive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doctors should stop formally documenting women's reproductive data for their institutional records until the government removes itself from their practice.
 
Ctrl-Alt-Del
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Taking the Ob/Gyn board certification exams violates the Texas state abortion law?

Either the Texas law is far worse than I though, or submitter is a farking clown
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Just taking the certification exam violates the law? Is this like Florida's "Don't say gay" thing? Land of the free indeed.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Ctrl-Alt-Del: Taking the Ob/Gyn board certification exams violates the Texas state abortion law?

Either the Texas law is far worse than I though, or submitter is a farking clown


The article explains that in order to be board certified, providers must have experience with abortion and resulting complications.

You can't have abortion experience without potentially breaking Texas law.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Ctrl-Alt-Del: Taking the Ob/Gyn board certification exams violates the Texas state abortion law?

Either the Texas law is far worse than I though, or submitter is a farking clown


You really think legality has anything to do with law enforcement in Texas? Their farking attorney general has been under criminal indictment for years but he still gets to enforce the law.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
They probably should be arrested if they can't travel through a state without randomly performing an abortion.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The states have determined that they have final approval for any medical procedure. I would not be surprised if they actually did make being an OB/GYN illegal.
 
Cheesehead_Dave [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Ctrl-Alt-Del: Taking the Ob/Gyn board certification exams violates the Texas state abortion law?

Either the Texas law is far worse than I though, or submitter is a farking clown


Texas citizens are free to try and collect $10,000 bounties on anyone suspected of participating in an abortion. Get 1000 OB/GYNs together in the same place and it'll be like a goldrush for anyone interested in trying to make a buck.
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
ABOG should follow up by moving out of Texas.
The TX governor and AG would be happy to find some way to apply the financial penalties to the Board and to their vast network of doctors for conspiring to commit abortion on Texas soil (since that it where the guilty internet electrons originate).
 
olorin604
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Conservatives: noo we can't have universal health care because I don't want the government involved in making health decisions for me.

Also conservatives: except when I get to tell 'other' people what health decisions 'they' are allowed to make.
 
misanthropic1
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: The states have determined that they have final approval for any medical procedure. I would not be surprised if they actually did make being an OB/GYN illegal.


Federal law supersedes state if it's life or death, so theoretically AA states still have to allow ectopic pregnancies to be aborted.  Though given how batshait a lot of red states are, we may see this tested in the courts.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dustman81
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Weaver95: I think ob/gyn care will largely cease to exist in most red states.


Call me crazy, but I feel that if a state isn't going to provide ALL medical resources, then they should have their federal funding for medicare/medicade/etc. formally suspended ala M.A.D.D. and Federal Highway Funds for any state that doesn't maintain a legal drinking age of 21 or older.

Texas for example, keeps talking about succession. Well, now they have a chance to go it on their own financially for a trial run.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

misanthropic1: iheartscotch: The states have determined that they have final approval for any medical procedure. I would not be surprised if they actually did make being an OB/GYN illegal.

Federal law supersedes state if it's life or death, so theoretically AA states still have to allow ectopic pregnancies to be aborted.  Though given how batshait a lot of red states are, we may see this tested in the courts.


Federal law supersedes state state law if Congress passes a law saying so.  Congress could legalize abortion nationwide, and the states couldn't say shiat about it.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Weaver95: I think ob/gyn care will largely cease to exist in most red states.


Men who are not their husbands shouldn't be looking at women's lady parts anyways.

And women shouldn't be going to med school so they can focus on having a family.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Weaver95: I think ob/gyn care will largely cease to exist in most red states.


Oh don't be so pessimistic. The Liberty University School of Biblical Medicine will gladly train any male who wants to practice their firmly held beliefs on women's healthcare in a red state.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Well. There's 1,000 hotel stays that won't be helping the local economy.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Yes, glorious job-creators, come to the utopia that is Texas!

Maybe the low taxes and the right-to-work laws will distract you from the electricity not working, your female workers being unable to get any kind of health care, and the delightful daytime high temperatures soon to be in the 120s.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Too bad doctors don't have any kind of political clout in this country.  Maybe they should form some kind of national association and lobby for better, more affordable health care for everyone.
 
King Something
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: misanthropic1: iheartscotch: The states have determined that they have final approval for any medical procedure. I would not be surprised if they actually did make being an OB/GYN illegal.

Federal law supersedes state if it's life or death, so theoretically AA states still have to allow ectopic pregnancies to be aborted.  Though given how batshait a lot of red states are, we may see this tested in the courts.

Federal law supersedes state state law if Congress passes a law saying so.  Congress could legalize abortion nationwide, and the states couldn't say shiat about it.


....at least until the Supreme Court rules 6-3 that such a federal law is unconstitutional because of reasons such as and furthermore comma.

/which is moot anyway since that bill would fail 48-52 in the Senate
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The board, which is based in Texas

They should probably fix that.
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
A lot of board exams were moved online because of COVID in the last two years.  The old system whereby you had to take at least 3 days off work (usually more if you planned to do some last minute studying), fly across the country to whatever big city your specialty held their boards in, rent a hotel room that entire time, and then fly back, all for 90 minutes of actual certifying exam time was a gigantic waste in an era of online conferencing.

Good for ABOG for actually listening to their future members.  The general public doesn't see it since they just assume "board-certified equals quality" (much by the American Board of Medical Specialties design), but doctors have been wising up and pushing back against the scam that board certification has slowly become.  There may be some validity to the initial exam process to ensure a baseline competence, but it is extremely time- and money-consuming, all for an extra piece of paper from a private entity that you don't need to practice medicine but a lot of insurance companies will use the lack of it as an excuse to not pay you.  The American Board of Internal Medicine got a lot of pushback from their members, and fortunately the other specialties have wised up and acquiesced to things like this in order to keep their members happy and still paying them money, rather than regulating themselves into obsolescence.

Although the reasons raised in the article are legitimate concerns for moving to an online format, this also is about hitting Texas businesses, particularly the hospitality industry.  An online format for these boards means about 1,000 less people are going to be renting hotel rooms for 3-7 days, not renting Texas cars or using Texas taxis, not eating in Texas restaurants, or using Texas airports.  Every single year.  I'd have to imagine more businesses will also follow suit, because who will want to go to a conference in Texas if this how they run their state?  ABOG is also headquartered in Dallas, I wouldn't be surprised if they packed up and moved to a different state before they get sued out of existence.

/double board-certified
 
MindStalker
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Ctrl-Alt-Del: Taking the Ob/Gyn board certification exams violates the Texas state abortion law?

Either the Texas law is far worse than I though, or submitter is a farking clown


Apparently Ob/Gyn's would travel to Texas to take the national board certification. These Ob/Gyn's having all at least assisted in abortion during their training are concerned that traveling to Texas might put them at risk, either legally or simply being targets for harrassment.
 
misanthropic1
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: misanthropic1: iheartscotch: The states have determined that they have final approval for any medical procedure. I would not be surprised if they actually did make being an OB/GYN illegal.

Federal law supersedes state if it's life or death, so theoretically AA states still have to allow ectopic pregnancies to be aborted.  Though given how batshait a lot of red states are, we may see this tested in the courts.

Federal law supersedes state state law if Congress passes a law saying so.  Congress could legalize abortion nationwide, and the states couldn't say shiat about it.


Well, yeah, but this is what I was referring to:

https://www.cnn.com/2022/07/11/health/federal-abortion-law-preempts-state-law/index.html
 
Begoggle
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Dr. Nick Riviera: ABOG is also headquartered in Dallas, I wouldn't be surprised if they packed up and moved to a different state before they get sued out of existence.


Hopefully.
 
dustman81
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

hissatsu: The board, which is based in Texas

They should probably fix that.


Los Angeles, Chicago, or New York City would be good choices.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

misanthropic1: iheartscotch: The states have determined that they have final approval for any medical procedure. I would not be surprised if they actually did make being an OB/GYN illegal.

Federal law supersedes state if it's life or death, so theoretically AA states still have to allow ectopic pregnancies to be aborted.  Though given how batshait a lot of red states are, we may see this tested in the courts.


The anti abortion crowd is already moving the goalposts. "Aborting an ectopic pregnancy isn't an abortion" and other nonsense - I saw this in Congressional testimony the other day.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

King Something: NM Volunteer: misanthropic1: iheartscotch: The states have determined that they have final approval for any medical procedure. I would not be surprised if they actually did make being an OB/GYN illegal.

Federal law supersedes state if it's life or death, so theoretically AA states still have to allow ectopic pregnancies to be aborted.  Though given how batshait a lot of red states are, we may see this tested in the courts.

Federal law supersedes state state law if Congress passes a law saying so.  Congress could legalize abortion nationwide, and the states couldn't say shiat about it.

....at least until the Supreme Court rules 6-3 that such a federal law is unconstitutional because of reasons such as and furthermore comma.

/which is moot anyway since that bill would fail 48-52 in the Senate


Then you enforce the federal law anyway, and challenge the Supreme Court to do something about it.
 
thornhill
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm surprised that people in Texas know what an OBGYN is.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Boycott these states entirely. Don't travel to/through them or, if you have no choice (connecting flights), spend no money during whatever brief time you unfortunately find yourself there for. Relatives? Make them travel to you.
 
misanthropic1
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: misanthropic1: iheartscotch: The states have determined that they have final approval for any medical procedure. I would not be surprised if they actually did make being an OB/GYN illegal.

Federal law supersedes state if it's life or death, so theoretically AA states still have to allow ectopic pregnancies to be aborted.  Though given how batshait a lot of red states are, we may see this tested in the courts.

The anti abortion crowd is already moving the goalposts. "Aborting an ectopic pregnancy isn't an abortion" and other nonsense - I saw this in Congressional testimony the other day.


Unsurprising; zealots gonna zealot.
 
