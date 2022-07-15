 Skip to content
(NBC San Diego)   Some dads load up the kids in the car and drive to grandma's house. But not this father of the year contender   (nbcsandiego.com) divider line
    More: Facepalm, San Diego County, California, Interstate Highway System, Automobile, San Diego, San Diego police, street takeover, North Park, San Diego, California, SDPD St. Gregory Minter  
hugadarn [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They were probably safer in the car than in the crowd. To be fair.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Ever ride in the back of a 60s pickup?
 
El_Dan
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
As long as he brought his pink slips for the kids.
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I don't see the problem here. Honestly. This actually sounds kinda awesome.
 
Mukster
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
My 5 year old loves that stuff. Especially speed. She is definitely not getting the hellcat when I die.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
He sucks back some of grandpa's cough syrup and drives into grandma's house?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
They'll be fine! They have centrifugal force, right?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
FTA: '...where cars perform unofficial and dangerous burnouts'

Provide a place where can they perform official and safe burnouts?
 
I'm an excellent driver [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Hard to imagine that someone who thinks burning up tire rubber is a family activity, might not in fact  be all that great at critical thinking - especially at age 31.
 
phishrace [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Rambino: I don't see the problem here. Honestly. This actually sounds kinda awesome.


I've spun my tires intentionally lots of times in mud or snow with the kids in the car and yes, they very much enjoyed it. I also regularly took my kids to the local go-kart place. Participating in a sideshow with kids in the back is not good parenting. Go find some mud or snow.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"Mendoza was arrested on child endangerment charges. He also faces charges of reckless driving and DUI."

Did they just forget about all the people he killed?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Rambino: I don't see the problem here. Honestly. This actually sounds kinda awesome.


Until someone gets killed.
 
The Coquettish Haberdasher [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
As someone who was once a kid in the wild days before "under 12 in backseat buckled into booster seat" times this sounds hella fun! Also, as someone who loves doing donuts and slides in empty parking lots after a good snow.

I was cool until I read about the dog.
 
phishrace [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Tyrosine: Rambino: I don't see the problem here. Honestly. This actually sounds kinda awesome.

Until someone gets killed.


The vast majority of sideshows end with no injuries or arrests, which is why police give them a low priority. Still really bad parenting.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

I'm an excellent driver: Hard to imagine that someone who thinks burning up tire rubber is a family activity, might not in fact  be all that great at critical thinking - especially at age 31.


It's pretty rare that a username checks out this well.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Rambino: I don't see the problem here. Honestly. This actually sounds kinda awesome.


Did you miss the part where they deliberately block a street or highway so they can do their stupid stunts? That's just a total dick move.
You want to show off with your car? Go to the track - that's what it's for.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: FTA: '...where cars perform unofficial and dangerous burnouts'

Provide a place where can they perform official and safe burnouts?


You think the organizers want to pay for that when they can do it at little risk to themselves or their liability?
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
dangerous burnouts

Oh yeah, I went to high school with those guys.
 
Wrongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: Ever ride in the back of a 60s pickup?


Just an hour ago in my small Minnesota town I saw a big ass pickup (4 door) with two kids riding in the bed of the truck. They were likely no older than five, the youngest looked about 3 to 4. No adult in back. I suppose they were coming home from the public pool and the subdivision they were headed into made the ride less than a mile of side streets. But...

Years ago my cousin and I rode in the toppered bed of their Dodge truck. We left from Des Moines and finished in Denver. They'd thrown a mattress in the back for our comfort. I suppose we were 11 or 12. Good times.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: Ever ride in the back of a 60s pickup?


Nope. 70's Chevy yes, but not a 60s model.
 
Speef
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
If my Dad had ever done this I would have been so impressed.

I did get lots of interstate rides in the back of pickup trucks, but I think everyone did in those days. :)
 
chitownmike
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

I'm an excellent driver: Hard to imagine that someone who thinks burning up tire rubber is a family activity, might not in fact  be all that great at critical thinking - especially at age 31.


Username checks out
 
chitownmike
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

puckrock2000: Rambino: I don't see the problem here. Honestly. This actually sounds kinda awesome.

Did you miss the part where they deliberately block a street or highway so they can do their stupid stunts? That's just a total dick move.
You want to show off with your car? Go to the track - that's what it's for.


Did you miss the part where, despite repeating over and over that they shut down streets, this happened in a parking lot
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: Ever ride in the back of a 60s pickup?


When I was a little kid back in the early 1970's my Gramma's second husband was a super dune buggy junkie. He had a buddy that he knew in the War who had a mid-1950's 5-ton military 6x6 truck who used it to to all their toys out to the deserts in SE California during the summer. He'd fire up that truck, put maybe 10-12 of us little kids in the bed and go out hauling ass through the dunes with it. Good times.

Miss ya Tommy.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Not something I remember but during the Blizzard of '77 I was in the back of previously mentioned pickup that had a cap. Remember pickup caps? I can already read the room and my gut says yes.

Well we got knocked off the road into a ditch and one of my brothers grabbed 3 year old Fuzzypaws and ran me to the nearest farmhouse. AGINST THE WISHES OF MY MOTHER!

WTF, mom? Mother of the year she was never.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Tilt-A-Whirl!!
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

iron_city_ap: My 5 year old loves that stuff. Especially speed. She is definitely not getting the hellcat when I die.


It's a late-model Dodge; it'll die long before you.
 
DaAlien
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
My kid started riding with me at open track events when he was 12. He had his little Bieffe SA rated helmet, and he'd run around the paddock asking for rides. "Is it OK with your dad?" Since I knew most of the other people, the answer was usually "yes".

Only time he was ever scared was in an ex-IMSA race car driven by an SCCA national champ. Ironically, probably one of the safer rides, but on a different level performance-wise than almost anything else there.

/Little creep now beats me like a cheap gong
//Faster than I ever was
 
chitownmike
‘’ less than a minute ago  

LoneVVolf: iron_city_ap: My 5 year old loves that stuff. Especially speed. She is definitely not getting the hellcat when I die.

It's a late-model Dodge; it'll die long before you.


Shhh, he thinks he's bragging
 
