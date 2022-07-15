 Skip to content
(MSN)   Man sues Bass Pro Shops after they refuse to honor lifetime warranty on.......socks?
946 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Jul 2022 at 2:05 PM (1 hour ago)



64 Comments
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Should have gone to Patagonia.  Had a friend who wore out his base layer after years of white water kayaking in it.  As a lark he sent it off to Patagonia.  They returned him a brand new piece of capilene with their apologies.

Not sure if they still have that policy, but they are worth it regardless.  They make great stuff and have company policies (checks, not in PO forum) that em...I like, making the prices worth it to me.

/not a paid endorser.
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds fishy.
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clearly, the warranty is for the lifetime of the socks.
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: Should have gone to Patagonia.  Had a friend who wore out his base layer after years of white water kayaking in it.  As a lark he sent it off to Patagonia.  They returned him a brand new piece of capilene with their apologies.

Not sure if they still have that policy, but they are worth it regardless.  They make great stuff and have company policies (checks, not in PO forum) that em...I like, making the prices worth it to me.

/not a paid endorser.


I'm pretty sure Patagonia still repairs things if they can, or ships you a new item/gives you store credit. They'll do simple repairs in-store for you, too.

Darn Tough also has a lifetime warranty on socks, and they actually honor it from what I've heard.
 
IRS.Agent.009
‘’ 1 hour ago  
dipshiats playing this sort of game is why LL Bean ditched their guarantee.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
bass pro:

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I could use a lifetime warranty on my work socks, I've developed a nasty habit of blowing through the ball of every last one of them on the thicker, more protective socks.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who wants to file a class action against subby for submitting MSN links?
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eso si, que es
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: Should have gone to Patagonia.  Had a friend who wore out his base layer after years of white water kayaking in it.  As a lark he sent it off to Patagonia.  They returned him a brand new piece of capilene with their apologies.

Not sure if they still have that policy, but they are worth it regardless.  They make great stuff and have company policies (checks, not in PO forum) that em...I like, making the prices worth it to me.

/not a paid endorser.


Patagonia replaced the zipper on my 10+ year old raincoat at no charge with no questions.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IRS.Agent.009: dipshiats playing this sort of game is why LL Bean ditched their guarantee.


A game were you expect the warranty to be honored?
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Incog_Neeto: IRS.Agent.009: dipshiats playing this sort of game is why LL Bean ditched their guarantee.

A game were you expect the warranty to be honored?


Americans should know by now that corporate promises are aspirational at best.

/Hope he ends up owning the sock line
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ryebread: Darn Tough also has a lifetime warranty on socks, and they actually honor it from what I've heard.


Can attest as positive. Mrs. Renegade and I have about 10 pairs between us and maybe two socks ever got a hole. Sent it back to VT and they gave me a brand new pair. Had to pay shipping though.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What kind of idiotic company offers a lifetime warranty on socks?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HugeMistake: Clearly, the warranty is for the lifetime of the socks.


Not sure why that matters. But. How exactly does that work? Some says X is because of normal wear and tear thus not covered.  And at some point they toss in, it's X amount old it's life time is over?
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't see the problem...the lifetime warranty was on the pair of socks that he bought, not the replacement.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Incog_Neeto: IRS.Agent.009: dipshiats playing this sort of game is why LL Bean ditched their guarantee.

A game were you expect the warranty to be honored?


Right?
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ryebread: I'm pretty sure Patagonia still repairs things if they can, or ships you a new item/gives you store credit. They'll do simple repairs in-store for you, too


You can also send them unwanted patagonia clothes from your closet and they will refurb it and give it to local people in need or they will use the good parts of the item to make new stuff for people that have needs.

They don't take other brands, yet.
 
Sasquach
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are these really expensive socks, I mean, so much to warrant an actual lawsuit? And this was the fourth pair or something. Did he think he would just get a new pair, over and over again for the rest of his life.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sears used to have a lifetime warranty on Craftsman branded goods, which included Craftsman clothing. I traded in 2 pairs of jeans and a 6 pack of socks several times before I lost one of the socks and they wouldn't exchange an incomplete set.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abox: I don't see the problem...the lifetime warranty was on the pair of socks that he bought, not the replacement.


You buy a new car and it has a 200,000 km warranty on the engine. After three weeks and 400 km the engine explodes. They replace the engine for free but limit its warranty to 10,000 km. Would you feel the same way as with the socks?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zizzowop: Are these really expensive socks, I mean, so much to warrant an actual lawsuit? And this was the fourth pair or something. Did he think he would just get a new pair, over and over again for the rest of his life.


That's what a lifetime warranty implies.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zizzowop: Are these really expensive socks, I mean, so much to warrant an actual lawsuit? And this was the fourth pair or something. Did he think he would just get a new pair, over and over again for the rest of his life.


If the socks were actually sold with a lifetime warranty then yes.
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ryebread: Sorelian's Ghost: Should have gone to Patagonia.  Had a friend who wore out his base layer after years of white water kayaking in it.  As a lark he sent it off to Patagonia.  They returned him a brand new piece of capilene with their apologies.

Not sure if they still have that policy, but they are worth it regardless.  They make great stuff and have company policies (checks, not in PO forum) that em...I like, making the prices worth it to me.

/not a paid endorser.

I'm pretty sure Patagonia still repairs things if they can, or ships you a new item/gives you store credit. They'll do simple repairs in-store for you, too.

Darn Tough also has a lifetime warranty on socks, and they actually honor it from what I've heard.


Can confirm on Darn Tough as well..I have over a dozen pairs and A) they hold up and B) yeah, free replacement but you pay for the ride.

/and C)..so comfy and great hiking/work socks
//acquire them as holiday gifts
 
hlehmann
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IRS.Agent.009: dipshiats playing this sort of game is why LL Bean ditched their guarantee.


It's a game that the company started and then decided to quit.  I hope they get their asses sued off.
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: Abox: I don't see the problem...the lifetime warranty was on the pair of socks that he bought, not the replacement.

You buy a new car and it has a 200,000 km warranty on the engine. After three weeks and 400 km the engine explodes. They replace the engine for free but limit its warranty to 10,000 km. Would you feel the same way as with the socks?


??
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: Abox: I don't see the problem...the lifetime warranty was on the pair of socks that he bought, not the replacement.

You buy a new car and it has a 200,000 km warranty on the engine. After three weeks and 400 km the engine explodes. They replace the engine for free but limit its warranty to 10,000 km. Would you feel the same way as with the socks?


I think I'd be a little more on edge
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HugeMistake: Clearly, the warranty is for the lifetime of the socks.


No. It's for the lifetime of the wearer.  If the socks wear out, they kill you.
 
GBmanNC
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Zizzowop: Are these really expensive socks, I mean, so much to warrant an actual lawsuit? And this was the fourth pair or something. Did he think he would just get a new pair, over and over again for the rest of his life.

That's what a lifetime warranty implies.


A lifetime warranty implies the lifetime of the socks, not the user.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The whole sock warranty system relies on interdimensional Bigfoots stealing one of a pair.

The interdimensional Bigfoot are unionizing with the Tooth Fairies and since that isn't going so well, both sides are falling behind on their duties.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Sears used to have a lifetime warranty on Craftsman branded goods, which included Craftsman clothing. I traded in 2 pairs of jeans and a 6 pack of socks several times


And now they are bankrupt. Hope you are happy.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
If I was rich, I'd always have new socks. I'd never rewear a pair ever again. I mean I'd donate the old one to the needy of course, but I'd have fresh socks every day for the rest of my life.

There is just something extra nice about a brand new pair of socks.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
steklo:

Stops working if in a room with a hooker and cocaine though
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Wearing Redhead wool socks 6 days a week. For years while working in boots or cutting grass. Never once had an issue. These socks last and are comfortable AF.
 
Calehedron
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

MythDragon: If I was rich, I'd always have new socks. I'd never rewear a pair ever again. I mean I'd donate the old one to the needy of course, but I'd have fresh socks every day for the rest of my life.

There is just something extra nice about a brand new pair of socks.


I know of a guy that cleans out abandoned properties, demolition, and other "dirty" jobs. He buys plain white Tees, socks, and tighties weekly and tosses them at the end of each work day. Only washes his shorts/jeans.
 
SeaMan Stainz
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This guy has a large mouth, hes really showing his stripes.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: Should have gone to Patagonia.  Had a friend who wore out his base layer after years of white water kayaking in it.  As a lark he sent it off to Patagonia.  They returned him a brand new piece of capilene with their apologies.

Not sure if they still have that policy, but they are worth it regardless.  They make great stuff and have company policies (checks, not in PO forum) that em...I like, making the prices worth it to me.

/not a paid endorser.


It's greenwash. They tell people at time of purchase they'll repair everything, but less than a few percent get to their repair shop. Basic refund theory, if you put the least bar to getting something that feels free, people won't do it.
 
thy crotch
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The warranty is "Redhead Lifetime Guarantee All- Purpose Wool Socks"

Perhaps he's not a redhead.
 
moondigger
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

IRS.Agent.009: dipshiats playing this sort of game is why LL Bean ditched their guarantee.


This is not the same as the LL Bean policy.

LL Bean said you could exchange items for the same thing at any time if defective or if you were otherwise unhappy with the form, fit or function of the product. (I don't have the old policy statement at my fingertips, so my wording may not be exactly correct, but that was the gist of it.) Many people abused that policy by exchanging items that had (quite reasonably) worn out after many years of use and/or abuse.

If the linked article is reporting accurately, the Bass Pro Shop warranty on those socks is not the same as the old LL Bean policy. It appears that they 'market, advertise, and sell the product with the following statement displayed: "The last sock you'll ever need to buy."'

They are stating in the warranty and implying in the marketing that either the socks will never wear out, or that they will replace them when they do. Otherwise, they would not be "the last sock you'll ever need to buy."
 
Russ1642
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

RottenEggs: Russ1642: Abox: I don't see the problem...the lifetime warranty was on the pair of socks that he bought, not the replacement.

You buy a new car and it has a 200,000 km warranty on the engine. After three weeks and 400 km the engine explodes. They replace the engine for free but limit its warranty to 10,000 km. Would you feel the same way as with the socks?

??


This is what they're doing. They're selling socks with a lifetime warranty but when you get them replaced under the warranty they only offer a 60 day warranty on the replacement stocks. It's all there in the article.
 
zez
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Lands End has lifetime warranties as well. Only had to buy my kids one backpack from grade school on. It was much easier when they were inside sears and Sears was still around though.
 
moondigger
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

GBmanNC: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Zizzowop: Are these really expensive socks, I mean, so much to warrant an actual lawsuit? And this was the fourth pair or something. Did he think he would just get a new pair, over and over again for the rest of his life.

That's what a lifetime warranty implies.

A lifetime warranty implies the lifetime of the socks, not the user.


Which, if true, would make all such warranties pointless. "The socks fell apart in the washing machine the first time you washed them? Oh well... that was the lifetime of that pair of socks. You don't get a replacement."

A "lifetime" warranty implies the lifetime of the user, not the product. Otherwise it's meaningless.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Calehedron: MythDragon: If I was rich, I'd always have new socks. I'd never rewear a pair ever again. I mean I'd donate the old one to the needy of course, but I'd have fresh socks every day for the rest of my life.

There is just something extra nice about a brand new pair of socks.

I know of a guy that cleans out abandoned properties, demolition, and other "dirty" jobs. He buys plain white Tees, socks, and tighties weekly and tosses them at the end of each work day. Only washes his shorts/jeans.


Is his name Jack Reacher?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
At least we've returned to discussing lifetime sock warranties and not human rights, justice, fuel prices, and the proliferation of weapons!
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

IRS.Agent.009: dipshiats playing this sort of game is why LL Bean ditched their guarantee.


Um, if there's a warranty, then expecting it to be honored is not a "game", it's exactly how things are supposed to work. Bass is 100% wrong here.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"Lifetime-Guarantee-Brand" socks. Maybe it's the name of the sock.
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Sears used to have a lifetime warranty on Craftsman branded goods, which included Craftsman clothing. I traded in 2 pairs of jeans and a 6 pack of socks several times before I lost one of the socks and they wouldn't exchange an incomplete set.


Sears' decision to no longer honor their lifetime warranty on Craftsman products is why I stopped shipping there around 2005.  The only time I've been there since then was during their closeout sale when I got some shorts and Polo shorts really cheap.
 
Explodo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Like every lifetime warranty vetted by a lawyer, it's protected against defects in materials or workmanship.  That does not protect against failure due to use.

Got a lifetime warranty on a car and a bearing goes out at 100,000 miles?  It's not covered.  That's expected failure.
 
olorin604
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

CFitzsimmons: Sorelian's Ghost: Should have gone to Patagonia.  Had a friend who wore out his base layer after years of white water kayaking in it.  As a lark he sent it off to Patagonia.  They returned him a brand new piece of capilene with their apologies.

Not sure if they still have that policy, but they are worth it regardless.  They make great stuff and have company policies (checks, not in PO forum) that em...I like, making the prices worth it to me.

/not a paid endorser.

Patagonia replaced the zipper on my 10+ year old raincoat at no charge with no questions.


Man, things like that are awesome. Zippers wear out or break, leaving you with a perfectly good sleeping bag/coat/ whatever, that is useless because of one part.

Seriously kudos to them for going ahead and replacing the zipper, hell that's a service I would be willing to pay for in some cases.
 
