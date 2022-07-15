 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Burmese resistance launches assault on government hill top fortification and find it only guarded by a few dummies   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

drunktvpodcast.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Adam64
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: [pbs.twimg.com image 680x510]
[drunktvpodcast.files.wordpress.com image 474x355]


I understood that reference
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I twice read that as Burmese restaurantand got really confused.

I need more caffiene.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

Nrg8000: Manpower issues in the Burmese military (Sit-Tat) are looking so severe that yesterday, when resistance troops assaulted a hilltop Sit-Tat position in Pekon, Shan State, they found it manned only with dummies. https://t.co/KtInLLq3P9


Omg we have that exact stool!
 
Maud Dib [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: [pbs.twimg.com image 680x510]
[drunktvpodcast.files.wordpress.com image 474x355]


Dude, you're old.
*fistbump*
 
goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what happens when those pesky Millennials won't take minimum wage job.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Concrete hoarding is why Infrastructure Week has yet to start.
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wasn't that a thing from Beau Geste?
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dummies can't resist
Troops in waves
Just like the ladies
And my Burma Shave
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If your army
Is low on money
Replace your troops
With well-dressed dummies

Burma Shave
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: [pbs.twimg.com image 680x510]
[drunktvpodcast.files.wordpress.com image 474x355]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gabethegoat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you.
Don't know.
Where the.
Soldiers stay.
You probably.
Haven't read.
TFA.

Burma Sit-Tat

/DRTFA
 
gabethegoat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Figures that in the time it took me to come up with a shiatty verse multiple other farkers had already gone there.

Tiny fist, etc
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where the hell is Aung San Suu Kyi?
 
arrogantbastich
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not a photoshop contest?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
petsfeed.coView Full Size


A Burmese defensive, yesterday
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: Where the hell is Aung San Suu Kyi?


House arrest?
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a defense as old as time. I personally defend my place with a garden gnome and a terra cotta rooster. I've had no assaults since positioning the yard art, or what my sister calls "yart."
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why wouldn't it be the Myanmar military?  I thought Burma was the old name?

/sorry
//dumb
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: [pbs.twimg.com image 680x510]
[drunktvpodcast.files.wordpress.com image 474x355]


IT'S THE BIG ONE!
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wildcardjack: Wasn't that a thing from Beau Geste?


Sandino used straw dummies against the US Marines.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Where the hell is Aung San Suu Kyi?


I think we can safely say NOT in Oslo.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

goodncold: This is what happens when those pesky Millennials won't take minimum wage job.


I trust the dummy more.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

RedfordRenegade: Why wouldn't it be the Myanmar military?  I thought Burma was the old name?

/sorry
//dumb


They're different pronunciations of the same Burmese word.  Yes it's weird, but it really does work that way.

/ Same deal with Turkey.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: goodncold: This is what happens when those pesky Millennials won't take minimum wage job.

I trust the dummy more.


We know the dummy is smart enough to understand avocado is revolting.
 
saultydog
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

RedfordRenegade: Why wouldn't it be the Myanmar military?  I thought Burma was the old name?

/sorry
//dumb


Oh, you likely know it as Myanmar. But it'll always be Burma to me.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
so they did not shoot at the seemingly manned position?

fark swallows propaganda like a boss.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Probably the most fascinating country I've ever been to.  I hope someday they'll get a legitimate government and off the OFAC and more tourist money will visit.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I hope they've got some good support under that CDX - looks like 1,000 - 1,200 lbs. of concrete, + add in a couple of guys...that's some structural failure just waiting ti happen.
 
dj_bigbird
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
What they didn't tell you is that they come alive at night and go out on the town...
 
abbarach
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: If your army
Is low on money
Replace your troops
With well-dressed dummies

Burma Shave


This should have been the headline.  Just thought you should know...
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Dummy currently being tortured for information.  Currently hasn't said anything
 
cwheelie
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Sit-tat, we be rite bak
 
