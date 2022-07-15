 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Pilot heroically lands small plane on Missouri runway, despite added challenge of being blind drunk and out of fuel   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
    Scary, Interstate Highway System, Aircraft, Injury, emergency landing, Missouri State Highway Patrol, light aircraft, major highway, Missouri  
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty much anyone landing in Missouri deserves to get drunk first.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"Your honor, I wasn't driving a motor vehicle on the roads. Therefore, Driving While Intoxicated should NOT apply here. Thank you, we shall leave now."
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Blind drunk in the 'Show me" State is no way to go through life, son.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flaming Gas Bag
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Maybe a liquor cart in a Cessna isn't that great an idea.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fat, Drunk, and out of gas is no way to fly through life, son.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Combustion: "Your honor, I wasn't driving a motor vehicle on the roads. Therefore, Driving While Intoxicated should NOT apply here. Thank you, we shall leave now."


take off
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: [Fark user image 425x602]


Alaska Airlines remembers.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Imagine how good he is mostly sober!
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Flaming Gas Bag: Maybe a liquor cart in a Cessna isn't that great an idea.


I get the feeling a Cessna wouldn't have a "liquor cart" as much as "some MD 20/20 in an old roller skate".
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Flaming Gas Bag: Maybe a liquor cart in a Cessna isn't that great an idea.


Eight inches from bottle to throttle.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
What's the big deal? Eastern Airlines pilots do this every day.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
And he was this close to Kansas which would be slightly better
 
bthom37
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

RedfordRenegade: Blind drunk in the 'Show me" State is no way to go through life, son.


Trust me you don't want to see what they're showing here.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Walked away from the plane blind drunk and out of fuel? In aviation we call that a successful landing.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
There's a video here of a tow truck hauling off the plane.  For insurance reasons, note the wings were still on the plane as the truck drives off.
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I need a follow up on this so I can finish the over/under game based on the pilot's BAC.

For those interested the target BAC is 0.5 as set by my daughter via random number choice.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Online records showed that the single-engine plane was 19 minutes into its flight from Warrensburg, Missouri, which is located about 20 miles (32 kilometers) southeast of the landing site.
The patrol said the pilot radioed that he had run out of fuel and had to make an emergency landing on the highway.

Naw.  Just give me $5 worth of avgas.  That'll get me there.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Airplane Lands At Liquor Store For Beer And Takes Off From Cannon Ball Run Movie
Youtube 88-VuJEdMP4
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: And he was this close to Kansas which would be slightly better


Maybe in some senses, but it's about an order of magnitude easier to refill on hard liquor on the MO side, and that would appear to be the important thing.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Top 7 Pilot OWI Excuses

I'm not going very far. My hanger is a mile away!

It's late. There won't be anyone in the sky so I'll be fine.

Cabs are expensive.

I fly more carefully when I've been drinking a little.

It's just me in the plane if I crash, I'll be responsible for myself. I'd never fly my friends drunk.

The airport bartender saw me leave. They'd never let me get in my plane if they thought I was drunk.

I can't park my plane here overnight, they'll tow me.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Any bender you can walk away from is a successful bender.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"It's like, ya *know* yer perspective is farked, so ya just have ta let yer hands work the controls as if yer *straight*!"
-- Zeke
 
Russ1642
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I must have missed the part where it said he was blind drunk. They say he was intoxicated, which for pilots can mean very little alcohol.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
My rural NC grandpa taught me and two cousins to drive.  (In his 1972 Fleetwood Brougham, a fkkn beast.)

First trip on every lesson was to the curb market for four 40's of Old English 800.  His motto was, "If you can't drive drunk, you can't drive!"  (It was actually pretty smart considering open containers were practically obligatory in the 80s...)

But I'm certainly glad he didn't teach me how to fly.

/he's wasn't a pilot
 
daveinaz [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Any landing you walk away from is a good landing.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

GalFisk: Any bender you can walk away from is a successful bender.


Imma steal that one.

/for an AA meeting
 
zerkalo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Was he flying a SU-27?
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Was he actually a pilot, or someone who just took the plane for a spin?

Losing your ticket over something like this... in a way that pretty much guarantees you'll never be able to pilot again... seems a bit stupid if you're going to go through the hassle of passing a flight exam.
 
