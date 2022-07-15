 Skip to content
(WSET)   When choosing a mental health provider, that's a red flag   (wset.com) divider line
abb3w [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Having the treason flag at all seems a bit of a problem. However, while it seems a bit unprofessional to display a symbol that the country seems roughly evenly split between seeing as a symbol of pride or a symbol of bigotry, I'm not sure that this explicitly violates any expressed standard for her profession.

The attempt at gaslighting a patient over the treason flag seems a massive problem.

VA Code § 54.1-2915. Unprofessional conduct; grounds for refusal or disciplinary action.
A. The Board may refuse to issue a certificate or license to any applicant; reprimand any person; place any person on probation for such time as it may designate; impose a monetary penalty or terms as it may designate on any person; suspend any license for a stated period of time or indefinitely; or revoke any license for any of the following acts of unprofessional conduct:
1. False statements or representations or fraud or deceit in obtaining admission to the practice, or fraud or deceit in the practice of any branch of the healing arts;
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How dumb do you have to be to not know that people can easily record zoom chats?
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah probably counterproductive to seek mental health help from people devoid of mental health
 
maniacbastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a friggin moron.

Has anyone ever accused a Trumpalo of being smart?
 
TheBigJerk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: How dumb do you have to be to not know that people can easily record zoom chats?


Dumb enough to be a Trumper?

Cheap, but so are those flags.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: How dumb do you have to be to not know that people can easily record zoom chats?


I don't think that's something which occurs to people who hang Confederate flags in plain view of their video camera.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The traitor flag thing is unprofessional. Gaslighting a patient with mental health issues by telling him he's just imagining the flag is farking unforgivable.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why I only do zoom calls from my wine cellar.  "Love you background" they say.  I reply, "Yeah, I wish".  I'll pairing a Petit Mansang with my next zoom staff meeting, looks like lemonade.
 
Dimensio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But how many lights did he claim to see?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmm... article makes no mention of malpractice. I would think there might be consequences here.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would be more troubled by the Trump flag there.
But both together pretty much clarify things.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bighairyguy: This is why I only do zoom calls from my wine cellar.  "Love you background" they say.  I reply, "Yeah, I wish".  I'll pairing a Petit Mansang with my next zoom staff meeting, looks like lemonade.


You gotta level-up, like this guy.

Guy Makes Background Serving Himself tea for his Next Video Conference Meeting
Youtube cxf8gy8RVMo
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is pretty much the level of quality I expect from telemedicine.

"Wilson says PATHS put O'Dell on administrative leave and then fired her on Monday."

Good.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guarantee the PA thought they had one of those Zoom backgrounds enabled, and then when the patient called them out on it, they doubled down.

Oh well, bigoted medical professional will find another job in a matter of days.

Whether they'll be able to keep that job is unclear, because if you're dumb enough to put a controversial symbol on your wall, the sky is the limit.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I assume she has already been contacted by a Faux News booking agent, so that she share her tale of  political persecution.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People who have been shrieking "Liberalism is a mental disorder" since the 1990s are offended by this.
 
maxwellton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a bunch of chicken-chits. They're proud of their racism when they're masked and in a group, but when they're confronted individually about it, they gaslight, deflect and deny. It's like these cowards somehow know that what they're doing is wrong. They're only "proud" if they know they won't be held accountable for their misguided views.
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Being a MAGAt is a mental illness.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh thanks for naming the PA so she can be harassed by the Confederate flag people


And BTW Danville PA is real close to the Fishing creek Confederacy
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fishing_Creek_Confederacy
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's funny. These are not the racist aholes your looking for. You still think they are? Let's up your meds.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: bighairyguy: This is why I only do zoom calls from my wine cellar.  "Love you background" they say.  I reply, "Yeah, I wish".  I'll pairing a Petit Mansang with my next zoom staff meeting, looks like lemonade.

You gotta level-up, like this guy.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/cxf8gy8RVMo?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Even the amateurs are using empty cups. It looks sooooo stupid.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB:  My director (boss's boss) would hold his all hands Zoom calls from his den with a huge crucifix right over his head.  Catholic cathedral style, with the realistic Jesus nailed up with the crown of thorns - whole shebang.  He was a good Catholic boy.  It was often hard not to laugh.
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I misread the beginning and thought the patient was pointing out the flag in his home, like out of pride.  I was ready to agree with a doubling of medication, because anyone constantly pointing out something so blatant needs medication.

Instead, the patient is the only sane one in the conversation.  Just damn.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: Oh thanks for naming the PA so she can be harassed by the Confederate flag people


And BTW Danville PA is real close to the Fishing creek Confederacy
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fishing_Creek_Confederacy


Oops can you tell I posted before RTFA
 
emtwo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abb3w: the country seems roughly evenly split between seeing as a symbol of pride or a symbol of bigotry


This is not an accurate framing.

100% of the country sees it as a symbol of bigotry. Any disagreement is about whether we should take pride in bigotry or not.
 
focusthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From July 16th, 2020?
 
mpirooz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, the 2020 election is their new Lost Cause, so it's probably apt.
 
Frederf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I prescribe to the PA 1 sleeping pill (bottle) daily for vibe check.
 
SLOBODAN
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My guess is that they were fired for the huge HIPA violation. You can't share what you have seen on the wall or that you have even seen the patient without express authorization from said patient. Unless I'm missing something from the story?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

noitsnot: This is pretty much the level of quality I expect from telemedicine.

"Wilson says PATHS put O'Dell on administrative leave and then fired her on Monday."

Good.


I have my therapy sessions through Zoom. I did a lot of research before choosing her, but she's great. Haven't found group therapy through video conferencing too helpful, though.
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SLOBODAN: My guess is that they were fired for the huge HIPA violation. You can't share what you have seen on the wall or that you have even seen the patient without express authorization from said patient. Unless I'm missing something from the story?


Other than who had the flag, not much.
 
BlousyBrown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I've lost
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SLOBODAN: My guess is that they were fired for the huge HIPA violation. You can't share what you have seen on the wall or that you have even seen the patient without express authorization from said patient. Unless I'm missing something from the story?


Perhaps you should read it again. It was the doctor with the flag on the wall. They denied it was even there telling the patient they were seeing things.
 
correction
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SLOBODAN: My guess is that they were fired for the huge HIPA violation. You can't share what you have seen on the wall or that you have even seen the patient without express authorization from said patient. Unless I'm missing something from the story?


The patient noticed the flag on the provider's wall. The patient shared the screenshot and context with the media. A patient can't violate their own HIPAA rights, since HIPAA constrains providers.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abb3w: Having the treason flag at all seems a bit of a problem. However, while it seems a bit unprofessional to display a symbol that the country seems roughly evenly split between seeing as a symbol of pride or a symbol of bigotry, I'm not sure that this explicitly violates any expressed standard for her profession.

The attempt at gaslighting a patient over the treason flag seems a massive problem.

VA Code § 54.1-2915. Unprofessional conduct; grounds for refusal or disciplinary action.
A. The Board may refuse to issue a certificate or license to any applicant; reprimand any person; place any person on probation for such time as it may designate; impose a monetary penalty or terms as it may designate on any person; suspend any license for a stated period of time or indefinitely; or revoke any license for any of the following acts of unprofessional conduct:
1. False statements or representations or fraud or deceit in obtaining admission to the practice, or fraud or deceit in the practice of any branch of the healing arts;


You either didn't bother reading the entire article or are just cherry picking facts to support your false narrative.
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"No, you don't see my 'f the n-words' flag in my room. You're just cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs.

That'll be $4500."
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: abb3w: Having the treason flag at all seems a bit of a problem. However, while it seems a bit unprofessional to display a symbol that the country seems roughly evenly split between seeing as a symbol of pride or a symbol of bigotry, I'm not sure that this explicitly violates any expressed standard for her profession.

The attempt at gaslighting a patient over the treason flag seems a massive problem.

VA Code § 54.1-2915. Unprofessional conduct; grounds for refusal or disciplinary action.
A. The Board may refuse to issue a certificate or license to any applicant; reprimand any person; place any person on probation for such time as it may designate; impose a monetary penalty or terms as it may designate on any person; suspend any license for a stated period of time or indefinitely; or revoke any license for any of the following acts of unprofessional conduct:
1. False statements or representations or fraud or deceit in obtaining admission to the practice, or fraud or deceit in the practice of any branch of the healing arts;

You either didn't bother reading the entire article or are just cherry picking facts to support your false narrative.


Who are you to put boundaries on her freedom of speech.
    -SCOTUS
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: SLOBODAN: My guess is that they were fired for the huge HIPA violation. You can't share what you have seen on the wall or that you have even seen the patient without express authorization from said patient. Unless I'm missing something from the story?

Perhaps you should read it again. It was the doctor with the flag on the wall. They denied it was even there telling the patient they were seeing things.


Or maybe it was the last paragraph where they accidentally refer to the doctor as a man: Wilson said he hopes PATHS will investigate if O'Dell has done this to other patients. He also said he's contacted multiple health agencies about what happened to him and is looking to take legal action.

So when you look at the picture of a woman you assume that must be the patient.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abb3w: Having the treason flag at all seems a bit of a problem. However, while it seems a bit unprofessional to display a symbol that the country seems roughly evenly split between seeing as a symbol of pride or a symbol of bigotry, ~


Pardon me, i just wanted to point out something  that a lot a lot of people seem to miss and you example it right there perfectly.

Let me say that i personally accept that flag as the symbol of being a racist and a traitor.
However i come to the POV only after several decades of life xp, becasue during a specific window
of time, the flag was shown to all of us, culturally middle bell pop cultural usage seen by a good swath of us at the right formative ages.

And really the mass POV statements about that flag seem to always ignore this or be just blissfully ignorant of it. There w2as a time when the framing of that flag's context was just one thing, rebellious nature.
It was the symbol of young teens, and i seen African Americans my own age back then sporting it under that context and only that context.

I do find by my adult POV, that was racist propaganda of the time to disassociate the symbol, so as to keep it around and in the pop cuklture to be seen.
Bo and Luke Duke, are good pole who "stick it to the man" and literally help people of color against the white rich boss hog in a race equality teaching episode.
Th symbol on their car was given the context of rebellion against corrupt established elites, but like literally as the show, not the republican figurative of democrats being the elites.

The show was "stick it to the man" ideology, and it recontexulized that symbol for a whole generation of people to mean that.

Again though, my adult POV is to udnerstand that a small side of bell slice of us that got that messaging and treated that symbol as one without the hate side of it, are not what day to day reality is for the bulk of us here.

The truth of the symbol is that it cannot be repurposed into something positive, it was created from hate, it cannot be a symbol for anything but hate. Even though it did try, we were there to wittiness that effort.
And we now exist in the fall out of that as the symbol does hold mixed meaning for people, but more than just two meanings i notice the wide swath of us seem trapped between.


Also there is no split between the pride and the racsims really, that'd be a fooking lie.

Like this, me speaking to somene who would claim this pride.:

So you're proud of how your ancestors were willing to renege on their commitments to their nation, and commit murder so they can carry on being slavers?
Oh it was states rights? So you are proud that a key right to fight for is being a slaver?
Go on, tell us how you take any pride in the acts of the people who were willing to kill their own fellow citizens, rather than work out a peaceful compromise about moving to a culture that was no longer willing to be slavers.Those sorts of actions, from an enlightened not racists POV, should only make you feel shame and a need to make up for their terribleness.I mean if you even bother, personally i think anyone that rides the coat tails of dead people a fooking lame as chit. Why should anyone care who your predecessor were, you get judged for whatever you are. Stop leaning on other people already as if you ought to be given extra upfront status cause dead people who boinked in the past led to your existence. You do something you can take pride in yourself, what they did is neither a shine nor a mar on your own existence, only your actions are that.
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe all he wanted was a pepsi?
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: abb3w: Having the treason flag at all seems a bit of a problem. However, while it seems a bit unprofessional to display a symbol that the country seems roughly evenly split between seeing as a symbol of pride or a symbol of bigotry, I'm not sure that this explicitly violates any expressed standard for her profession.

The attempt at gaslighting a patient over the treason flag seems a massive problem.

VA Code § 54.1-2915. Unprofessional conduct; grounds for refusal or disciplinary action.
A. The Board may refuse to issue a certificate or license to any applicant; reprimand any person; place any person on probation for such time as it may designate; impose a monetary penalty or terms as it may designate on any person; suspend any license for a stated period of time or indefinitely; or revoke any license for any of the following acts of unprofessional conduct:
1. False statements or representations or fraud or deceit in obtaining admission to the practice, or fraud or deceit in the practice of any branch of the healing arts;

You either didn't bother reading the entire article or are just cherry picking facts to support your false narrative.


Wait never mind, I'm still drinking my coffee and got this mixed up. I thought it was the patient that had the flag at first and tried to deny it was there. My bad, carry on. If its the doctor than that's royally farked up.
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Russ1642: SLOBODAN: My guess is that they were fired for the huge HIPA violation. You can't share what you have seen on the wall or that you have even seen the patient without express authorization from said patient. Unless I'm missing something from the story?

Perhaps you should read it again. It was the doctor with the flag on the wall. They denied it was even there telling the patient they were seeing things.

Or maybe it was the last paragraph where they accidentally refer to the doctor as a man: Wilson said he hopes PATHS will investigate if O'Dell has done this to other patients. He also said he's contacted multiple health agencies about what happened to him and is looking to take legal action.

So when you look at the picture of a woman you assume that must be the patient.


How do you read that "him" as referring to the doctor rather than the patient?
 
correction
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Russ1642: SLOBODAN: My guess is that they were fired for the huge HIPA violation. You can't share what you have seen on the wall or that you have even seen the patient without express authorization from said patient. Unless I'm missing something from the story?

Perhaps you should read it again. It was the doctor with the flag on the wall. They denied it was even there telling the patient they were seeing things.

Or maybe it was the last paragraph where they accidentally refer to the doctor as a man: Wilson said he hopes PATHS will investigate if O'Dell has done this to other patients. He also said he's contacted multiple health agencies about what happened to him and is looking to take legal action.

So when you look at the picture of a woman you assume that must be the patient.


The "him" you highlighted refers to Mr. Wilson, the patient, a male. The patient, not the provider, is considering legal action.
 
jiggitysmith
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

skyotter: People who have been shrieking "Liberalism is a mental disorder" since the 1990s are offended by this.


Every accusation is a confession, self-own edition.
 
Ant
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Russ1642: How dumb do you have to be to not know that people can easily record zoom chats?


Conservatively dumb
 
SLOBODAN
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Russ1642: SLOBODAN: My guess is that they were fired for the huge HIPA violation. You can't share what you have seen on the wall or that you have even seen the patient without express authorization from said patient. Unless I'm missing something from the story?

Perhaps you should read it again. It was the doctor with the flag on the wall. They denied it was even there telling the patient they were seeing things.


AHHHHHHHHHHHHHH. I'm on little sleep today. Thanks for pointing that out. lol
 
shoegaze99
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

abb3w: the country seems roughly evenly split between seeing as a symbol of pride or a symbol of bigotry


A good chunk of the people saying it's just a symbol of pride are lying. They know exactly what it is, what it stands for, and the history it celebrates.

So if a poll says people are 50/50 on it being hate or pride, I suspect the reality is that 80/20 KNOW it's hate, not pride, and but the excess 30 just don't want to say it out loud.

And the remaining 20% are, of course, merely ignorant and in need of education.
 
ekdikeo4
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

SLOBODAN: My guess is that they were fired for the huge HIPA violation. You can't share what you have seen on the wall or that you have even seen the patient without express authorization from said patient. Unless I'm missing something from the story?


I was confused at first, too, but it was the doctor that had the confederate flag, not the patient.
 
BlousyBrown [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So I've lost also feel like I've died
 
