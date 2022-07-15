 Skip to content
(CNN)   8-year-old shot and killed by his 5-year-old brother. This could have ended in tragedy, but the gun is expected to make a full recovery   (cnn.com) divider line
Dusk-You-n-Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
10-year-old finds gun, accidentally shoots and kills brother

3-year-old shoots himself in stomach

3-year-old shoots himself

2-year-old finds gun, shoots himself

14-year-old girl shot and killed by another teenager handling gun

Accidental firing kills 23-year-old pregnant woman in adjacent apartment

Man cleaning his pistol accidentally shoots his brother in the face

It's like this all of the time. It doesn't have to be.
 
SuburbanCowboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only there was a good 5 year old with a gun to stop him.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eight year old wanted a turn at Minecraft. Five year old was standing their ground.
 
ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Dusk-You-n-Me:

It's like this all of the time. It doesn't have to be.

It's not like the instructions are hard to find...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zombie DJ
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'm sure this happens just as frequently in other countries, right?
Right?
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
statistics are very clear.  If you own a firearm, the people it's most likely to shoot are yourself or your family members, not the imaginary home invasion of your wet dreams.
 
BlousyBrown [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
As long as the gun is okay, who cares? Seriously no one cares. Guns first.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
if only the 5 year old had a gun too, then this tragedy would have certainly been avoided.
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Dateline 2 weeks from now: "Local authorities have determined that a loaded gun was left in the child's bedroom violating not only common sense, but a number of state and local laws. Prosecutors are declining to bring charges, saying 'the family has suffered enough tragedy'."
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"This is a tragic incident that could have been avoided. I can't emphasize strongly enough that guns need to be well secured and kept out of the hands and away from children at all times," Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr. of the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

How dare the Sheriff try to infringe upon a patriot's right to keep the weapon wherever tf they want?
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
But are the guns ok?
 
Puglio
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Guns don't kill children, children kill children.
 
jso2897
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
nO gUN lAw woULdHaVePeVenTedThIS.
 
mononymous
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
That kid is gonna have some serious street cred on the playground.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
By "tragic accident" I think the author means "clear-cut case of negligent homicide".
 
joen00b
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
A little young to be part of a well regulated militia, doncha think?
 
I'm an excellent driver [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
But the Congress agreed that if the family had locked the door properly and been given access to mental care this could have been prevented.

It's nothing to do with access to firearms.  Ever.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

But what if I need to stop a kick door by a team of minorities? Or what if the Black Panthers storm the Capitol?
 
Pincy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
One thing I know for sure, there is absolutely nothing we as a society can do to prevent this from happening again.

Why yes, I do watch Fox News. Why do you ask?
 
jso2897
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

joen00b: A little young to be part of a well regulated militia, doncha think?


Doesn't specifically say so in the Constitution.
 
T.rex
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The article headline says the 8 year old was the shooter.... The first sentence of article says 8 year old was victim.  They don't proofread any longer?
 
palelizard
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Yep. People need to stop having kids.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: if only the 5 year old had a gun too, then this tragedy would have certainly been avoided.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The state of FL passed a law to ban pediatricians from discussing the dangers of gun ownership in homes with young children and talk about safety measures... or hand over a brochure. Doctors violating the gag order could face fines or suspension of license.

But remember... cancel culture is the real threat to free speech.
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: statistics are very clear.  If you own a firearm, the people it's most likely to shoot are yourself or your family members, not the imaginary home invasion of your wet dreams.


Maybe, but when the time comes to defend my family against the tYrAniCaL gOvt I'll be ready! If a couple of kids have to be sacrificed to the bald eagle god of freedumb because I'm a pants pissing coward, so be it.
 
King Something
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Dr Dreidel: Dateline 2 weeks from now: "Local authorities have determined that a loaded gun was left in the child's bedroom violating not only common sense, but a number of state and local laws. Prosecutors are declining to bring charges, saying 'the family has suffered enough tragedy'."


Offer valid only for white families.
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
hammettman
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
If the 8-year old legally bought the gun, I guess he was within his rights to accidentally shoot it.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Sorry, 5 year old. You're just a casualty. The blood the tree of liberty has to spill so that people that stormed the Capitol on J6 can pretend they're wolverines. Or something.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Or have abortions? Oh. Wait.
 
NetOwl
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Ban all guns except for hunting rifles.  Period.

There is no good reason anyone needs a handgun, and it's absolutely ridiculous that people think there's any good reason assault rifles should be legal.  Yes, I chose the term "assault rifle" to ruffle some feathers.  I don't care about the fine distinction between those and your other death toys any more than I care about the difference between Charmeleon and Charizard.  Get a real hobby.

B-b-b-but what about your hobby?  Get a real hobby.

The Second Amendment says you can keep and bear arms.  It doesn't mention the right to a handgun.  If a hunting rifle isn't enough, feel free to own a sword.


The Republicans have known for a long time that you can normalize any view, including their extremist ones, by repeating it over and over and over.  Let's use their tactic against them and normalize something sane for once.  Let's not dance around the issue by saying we need "common sense reform."

Guns need to be banned.

Climate needs to be fixed.

Civil rights need to be assured.

Fark conservatives.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Need to have one of these in every house just in case a sibling goes all Rambo on everyone.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bambi121899
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I can't emphasize strongly enough that guns need to be well secured and kept out of the hands and away from children at all times," Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr. of the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

No. You can't. BECAUSE OTHERWISE THIS WOULDN'T HAPPEN EVERY DAMN WEEK.
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I just can't snark at this.  It's too depressing.
 
capn' fun
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
But what if 50 feral pigs had charged into the house and the gun wasn't within easy reach, with a round already in the chamber, and no safety engaged? Those kids would be pig chow! What about that, huh??!!
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

bambi121899: I can't emphasize strongly enough that guns need to be well secured and kept out of the hands and away from children at all times," Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr. of the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

No. You can't. BECAUSE OTHERWISE THIS WOULDN'T HAPPEN EVERY DAMN WEEK.


You misspelled day.
 
Irresponsible Homeowner
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
FTA: "There have been at least 126 unintentional shootings by children in the US this year-- taking the lives of 55 people and wounding 78 others, according to the nonprofit Everytown for Gun Safety. Last year saw at least 392 unintentional shootings by children, which resulted in 163 people killed and 248 injured."

See, there's good news too!  Why is everybody ignoring this?  The rate is decreasing- so far this year, we're down to an average rate of less than 1 per day!  Doing nothing is working!  U-S-A!  U-S-A!
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Tragic accident my arse. This is deliberate negligence on part of the parents.
 
raulzero
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Approves.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The parents should go to jail and have all firearms removed from them immediately. They can go one at a time so the living child only has to miss one parent at a time. But we need to start holding these complete trashheap parents accountable.
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
8-year-old shot and killed by his younger brother in what authorities believe was a tragic accident

Tragic accident, happy accident ... or moiduh!?
 
BlousyBrown [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

SpecialSnowFlake: [i.gifer.com image 587x404]


Thanks I hate it.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
8 year old?
That's not a fetus.
Republicans don't care.
 
Dryad
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Dr Dreidel: Dateline 2 weeks from now: "Local authorities have determined that a loaded gun was left in the child's bedroom violating not only common sense, but a number of state and local laws. Prosecutors are declining to bring charges, saying 'the family has suffered enough tragedy'."


That is the unavoidable result of treating extremely dangerous inanimate objects as being at fault for how they are handled. As long as people keep pushing this idiotic narrative that 'the scary gun did it', it only serves to let people off the hook for their poor choices.
 
Fiatlux
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

raulzero: Approves.[Fark user image 850x616]


Wow.
 
con_fuse9
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So I don't let my 5 year old drive a car, do you think I should make sure he doesn't get one of my guns as well?  Wow, parenting is hard!
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
i.insider.comView Full Size
 
Dryad
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Fiatlux: raulzero: Approves.[Fark user image 850x616]

Wow.


Yeah. That almost counts as obscure even on Fark
 
palelizard
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Or have abortions? Oh. Wait.


Good point. Charge the one who killed the 23-year-old with abortioning. That'll teach 'em.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
1+ Child per Day Left Behind is OK, now -- not  including mass shootings at schools.
 
