(Irish Independent)   Passengers suffer bleeding ears after sudden cabin depressurisation on Ryanair flight. Should have taken the optional extra slow depressurisation. Ryanair, the Spirit Airlines of Europe   (independent.ie) divider line
16
wingman- [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HD: Ryanair: Not just an airline, it's also the name of our cheapest sandwich. (pause) Rye and air.

from https://mocktheweek.fandom.com/wiki/Scenes_We%27d_Like_To_See:_Series_19,_Episode_1
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The modern version of the Grace L Ferguson Airline and Storm Door Company
 
kbronsito
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This is a bad precedent for Nickelback.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The stewardesses will be distributing cotton balls.  Just $20 for a set of two.   Debit or credit only please.
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Bleeding Ears should be the name of a Black Sabbath cover band.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"The incident caused several flyers, who were having sex in their seats at the time, to prolapse."
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
FTFA: "... the passenger also complained of having to sit on her bag at Frankfurt Hahn for several hours, of having reduced access to fluids and no access to her hold luggage, which contained antibiotic medication she was taking at the time for urinary tract issues."

We didn't need to add in the bit about UTI.  Antibiotics won't help a traumatic injury to your ears nor will they help with PTSD so weren't needed at that time.  They also don't work on a clockwork schedule; you can miss taking one for a long time, take it later, and still be good.  But also, was she arrested such that she wasn't allowed to move from her bag at that one spot?  Were there no seats anywhere in the airport for those "several hours"?  No bathrooms, drinking fountains or food/drink vendors?
 
robodog
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
German police said 33 of 189 passengers were hospitalised, some bleeding from their ears, after the plane made an emergency landing at Frankfurt Hahn Airport on July 13, 2018.

"The aircraft landed normally and customers disembarked, where a small number received medical attention as a precaution," the statement added.

I hate freaking bad PR people. An emergency landing is not normal unless your airline is beyond messed up, 33 is not a small number and going to the hospital for bleeding ears is not precautionary it's for acute need.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

robodog: German police said 33 of 189 passengers were hospitalised, some bleeding from their ears, after the plane made an emergency landing at Frankfurt Hahn Airport on July 13, 2018.

"The aircraft landed normally and customers disembarked, where a small number received medical attention as a precaution," the statement added.

I hate freaking bad PR people. An emergency landing is not normal unless your airline is beyond messed up, 33 is not a small number and going to the hospital for bleeding ears is not precautionary it's for acute need.


Like that lady who got sucked through a southwest flight's window.

"There was only one injury and the flight landed normally"
 
groverpm
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kermit_the_frog
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So; "sit on luggage" fee plus rapid decompression fee, plus eardrum rupture fee, add oxygen mask fee, taxes and how much is the total? (what fees have I missed?)
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Look, you flew RyanAir and walked away bleeding only out your ears. In aviation we call that a successful landing.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

kermit_the_frog: So; "sit on luggage" fee plus rapid decompression fee, plus eardrum rupture fee, add oxygen mask fee, taxes and how much is the total? (what fees have I missed?)


Forgot the "fee" fee; the fee charged for adding fees.  And the shipping/handling fee for the vouchers she was given.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: [Fark user image image 346x750]


mlpnk72yciwc.i.optimole.comView Full Size
 
