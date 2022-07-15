 Skip to content
(Slate)   Q: Who gets to be a church in the United States? A: Any hate-based group who wants to hide their money, apparently   (slate.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I really need to file the paperwork for my church, the First United Church of Kittens, some day.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Republicans and hate groups have been using this tax code loophole for a long goddamn time. Why the f*ck do you thing the Republicans fought so hard against Obama and Lois Lerner when they started asking questions.

I'm not 100% sure, but I think the Democrats could put a fix in a budget reconciliation bill that would only require 50 votes in the Senate. But I'm sure the political blowback would be SEVERE.

It 100% should be fixed. Because this is bullsh*t. Why are we subsidizing Terrorist groups?
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well that ruins my next venture as a love-based group looking to hide the salami, I mean, money
 
Fano
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Well I am an ordained minister of the Universal Life Church so that checks out
 
funzyr
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

cretinbob: I really need to file the paperwork for my church, the First United Church of Kittens, some day.


Do you have room for a sister church that's more puppy- centric?
 
darkmayo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
John Oliver made his own church back in 2015, we already know anyone can do it.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Our_Lady_of_Perpetual_Exemption
 
Russ1642
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Q: Who gets to be a church in the United States? A: Any hate-based group who wants to hide their money, apparently.

Redundant Subby is redundant
 
rfenster
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Maybe Drew should consider doing this for fark.com
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I think it is hilarious that some think this is an American democrat vs. republican issue. What special kind of moron do you have to be to polarize yourself in that manner? Take the political cock out your mouth before Will Smith slaps you for it, mealy mouthed neckbeard!
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Good thing we have an IRS. Jfc.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Republicans and hate groups have been using this tax code loophole for a long goddamn time. Why the f*ck do you thing the Republicans fought so hard against Obama and Lois Lerner when they started asking questions.

I'm not 100% sure, but I think the Democrats could put a fix in a budget reconciliation bill that would only require 50 votes in the Senate. But I'm sure the political blowback would be SEVERE.

It 100% should be fixed. Because this is bullsh*t. Why are we subsidizing Terrorist groups?


Because you touch yourself and think of the Queen.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
This may be one of the better ways to counter the christo-fascists.  Establish multiple churches, and mirror what they are trying to ban or limit as a sincerely held religious belief.  Courts do not want to get involved in what could be interpreted as a dogmatic conflict.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
*Files for church stuff*

Our IDENTIFICATION DIVISION. Hallowed by thy PROGRAM-ID.
Your ENVIRONMENT DIVISION. come,
Thy DATA DIVISION. be done,
On PROCEDURE DIVISION. as it is before STOP RUN.

That's the faith prayer for Our Order of the No Abend Compile to our Lady Grace "COBOL" Hopper.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

funzyr: cretinbob: I really need to file the paperwork for my church, the First United Church of Kittens, some day.

Do you have room for a sister church that's more puppy- centric?


Would it be the Blessed International Temple of Canine Heaven?
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
America's God is an angry, hateful, gun toting racist who's followers embrace rape, murder and worship wealth and power above all else

So an organization that promotes forcing daughters to have daddy's rape baby and opposing LGBTQ rights with ferocious intensity is definitely on-brand
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
There was a guy in Chicago who claimed his house was a church and thus, tax exempt.  Put a cross on the side and everything.  I did some light googling but it seems a lot of Chicago church guys kill people.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"Soon afterward, Focus on the Family publicly declared itself a church"

So, it took some digging, but I was able to find the letter that FOTF sent out in 2008 entitled "A letter from 2012 in Obama's America" about what a post-apocalyptic hellscape America would be in 2012 if Obama was elected. Unfortunately, it's a PDF on Wingnut Daily, which Fark rightly will not link to.

But! I assure you it's pretty funny. Apparently Churches were not allowed to not perform gay weddings, Russia took over all of Eastern Europe, Iran nuked Tel Aviv, the Bible can't be transmitted over the airwaves, doctors can't not perform abortions, gas is $7/gallon because Democrats refuse to allow oil exploitation but don't actually care about promoting alternate technologies, and the US has single-payer healthcare, which is basically the the same as a cannibal thunderdome.

Anyway, it's good to know that these people are now a church and have engineered the current makeup of the supreme court. Sleep tight!
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

rfenster: Maybe Drew should consider doing this for fark.com


Fark.com Church... It'd be like that Emo Phillips joke but with Jim Beam, Rush, bicyclists, and ketchup on hot dogs
 
patrick767
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: This may be one of the better ways to counter the christo-fascists.  Establish multiple churches, and mirror what they are trying to ban or limit as a sincerely held religious belief.  Courts do not want to get involved in what could be interpreted as a dogmatic conflict.


You think the current SCOTUS would go for that rather than being hypocritically selective in what religions they defend? lol...
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
George Carlin - There Is No God
Youtube LUp-xxe4js0
 
jso2897
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: America's God is an angry, hateful, gun toting racist who's followers embrace rape, murder and worship wealth and power above all else


Hey - nobody's perfect.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
if we get rid of the donation deduction and tax exemption for churches soooooooo many problems will just go away, it'll shrink the size of government and save tax payers money.

It is exactly the sort of thing the GOP is always clamoring for.
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Giving the world's shiattiest people an unfair financial advantage is a country where money = speech?

What could possibly go right?
 
jso2897
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Any anything-based bullshiat, actually.
When I was a young man, a bunch of rich Japanese guys had a golf course up in the Santa Monicas that was a church - official First Church of Golf or something similar, and their worship consisted of playing golf, IIRC.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

funzyr: cretinbob: I really need to file the paperwork for my church, the First United Church of Kittens, some day.

Do you have room for a sister church that's more puppy- centric?


Wow. cretinbob's church hasn't even started, and it already has its first heretics.
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Use form 13909 to get that money unhid.
 
gamergirl23
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

funzyr: cretinbob: I really need to file the paperwork for my church, the First United Church of Kittens, some day.

Do you have room for a sister church that's more puppy- centric?


Puppies United in Sojourn of Souls?
 
