(TaxProf)   11% of law students had suicidal thoughts in 2021. They'll look back on this as the good times once they until they graduate and start their soul-crushing work as lawyers   (taxprof.typepad.com) divider line
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Sadly I suspect that's a far lower percentage than PhD students.
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The article says this is an increase over past surveys of law students, but I'm curious about a comparison to the baseline of all people, or all people aged roughly 20-30.

We live in stressful times, and I do not think the world of 24 hour news and social media makes things better.
 
GRCooper [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
That's a good start ...
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
In college, I used to take all my courses on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Maybe around 7 hours of classes those two days. My friends thought that was so much in one day. They spread their classes out in 5 days. I pretty much said: "Soon you'll be working at least 8 hours a day, 5 days a week. I think I can handle two 'long days' of college courses." I was right. I could.
 
ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

RodneyToady: Sadly I suspect that's a far lower percentage than PhD students.


Yep.  And unfortunately most PhD students end up being useful to society, unlike lawyers.
 
kenundrummer
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Jesus.  Just completely butchered the English language.  You're in journalism!  You should be executed!!!!
 
TheraTx
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
worst headline of the day - you suck subby and should kill yourself
/not really
//suicide is not painless
///get help
 
oldfool
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The beatings will continue until morale improves. Just kidding, the beatings will never end.

"If you get the chance..." - Rust
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Now do Electrical engineers.
 
Daer21
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ColleenSezWhuut: RodneyToady: Sadly I suspect that's a far lower percentage than PhD students.

Yep.  And unfortunately most PhD students end up being useful to society, unlike lawyers.


I'd question that, working with them all day.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Suggestions included socializing opportunities, peer mentors, an inclusive culture, an end to the "boot camp/hazing culture," ending the Socratic method, academic support, onsite counseling, stress management, caring professors and therapy dogs.

Unless law firms are suddenly providing therapy dogs, and allowing new associates to bill for time spent with them, stuff like this would probably make the transition from law school to the actual practice of law even more shocking than it already is.
 
Bob_the_sharkhead
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"Once they until they," Pricipal Caught sayof.

That said, I am with @BigMax...11% increase sounds about right for a societal increase due to all of  it since early 2020
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
11% are the ones that will wash out of lawyer academy and have dad get them a job in the government as a GS-12.   Every morning social hour will include the phrase "When I was at the lawyer academy, Scholar Giuliani told me my habitus corpuses were the best!  Who wants to go get coffee at Starbucks?  We'll be back in a couple hours.  just in time for lunch."
 
GRCooper [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste: Now do Electrical engineers.


Nobody does electrical engineers ...
 
Descartes
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trik
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
sayof headline?
 
g.fro
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
There are two types of people in this world: those who have had suicidal thoughts, and those who lie about it.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Wait until they find out being a lawyer doesn't even usually pay that well.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

RodneyToady: Sadly I suspect that's a far lower percentage than PhD students.


What kind of PhD student? Doctor? Dentist? Marine Biologist?
 
delysid25
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I never once contemplated killing MYSELF in law school...
 
delysid25
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

thurstonxhowell: Wait until they find out being a lawyer doesn't even usually pay that well.


I make in the 30,000 range on a GOOD year. I make more in renting out the condo I bought going to law school than I do as a lawyer.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

RodneyToady: Sadly I suspect that's a far lower percentage than PhD students.


Law school at least has a pretty well-defined schedule in the US: 3 years, with students knowing what each year should roughly be about.  It's a lot of work, but you have a path to follow as long as you can keep up.

PhD programs, however, vary.  They start out with a more or less defined course for the first section -- coursework and qualifying exams -- but after you're done with those in 1-2 years, it's just ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ .  If you have a good advisor, it can be really rewarding.  They'll check in with you regularly, give you suggestions, answer your questions (both short-term and big-picture), connect you with resources/people/events to round out your experience, challenge you, give you space to be more than hired labor, and ultimately help you feel like you're headed towards a completed project and subsequent career whether it be academic or 'industry'.

If you don't have a good advisor, you're either treated as a discount assistant and simply told to do x,y,z that helps their latest paper or alternatively you're left completely to your own devices for weeks or months at a time while they're MIA until suddenly they're not and you get a 3am email out of the blue saying 'Come see me tomorrow at 9 for status update' which you know means "I expected you to have a draft ready to review and submit to [journal].  Why isn't this finished?  I know I didn't give you this deadline, but I thought about it which you should have picked up on."

I had one friend in grad school who fairly regularly cried in her lab space after meetings by the time she was hitting year 5 of her engineering phd.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

g.fro: There are two types of people in this world: those who have had suicidal thoughts, and those who lie about it.


Yep. The skeletons in my closet keep me in that state of mind every day. But, not in the way true depression spoils the brain. I only had a brief encounter with that deep feeling of hopelessness. I'm glad I got out of it before I did something irreversible.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I remember the year I was a freshman at Carnegie Mellon, we'd overtaken Cornell as the school with the highest suicide rate. Some people weirdly took that as a point of pride.
 
fisker
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I can't understand the headline.

Please, people. Proofread your bullshiat.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

GRCooper: Uchiha_Cycliste: Now do Electrical engineers.

Nobody does electrical engineers ...


Hence all the collegiate suicidal ideations.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

GRCooper: That's a good start ...


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: RodneyToady: Sadly I suspect that's a far lower percentage than PhD students.

What kind of PhD student? Doctor?


Well yes and also yes.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

GRCooper: Uchiha_Cycliste: Now do Electrical engineers.

Nobody does electrical engineers ...


i.pinimg.comView Full Size


(._. )
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ColleenSezWhuut: RodneyToady: Sadly I suspect that's a far lower percentage than PhD students.

Yep.  And unfortunately most PhD students end up being useful to society, unlike lawyers.


Yeah, until you need one.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste: Now do Electrical engineers.


Just figured that was why the main character in Turner Diaries had that job.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

GRCooper: Uchiha_Cycliste: Now do Electrical engineers.

Nobody does electrical engineers ...


That's why they end up like the dude in Turner Diaries.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
When a country decides to dump the rule of law, you could imagine how depressing that could be for students.

Imagine what would happen if states abandoned education how teachers would be affected, or people dying of their own stupidity in ICUs complained the nurses were conspirators in a hoax.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

delysid25: thurstonxhowell: Wait until they find out being a lawyer doesn't even usually pay that well.

I make in the 30,000 range on a GOOD year. I make more in renting out the condo I bought going to law school than I do as a lawyer.


Fark user imageView Full Size


"You are doing it wrong, pal!"
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
That's not too bad -- 11% -- considering that about 15-20% of the population in general issues have other than suicidal ideation that plague them like addiction, depression/anxiety, and/or TFG Derangement Syndrome."The thought of suicide is a great consolation: by means of it one gets through many a dark night." -- NIetszche, Beyond Good and Evil, 1886

There's a lot to this statement.  Especially when you think of nights back then that were actually and universally very dark and invariably very still.  Anyway, those words got me through 1L and 2L and other times, too.  The best yet very expensive thing I ever did was to drop out of law school.
 
Michael J Faux
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Finally: a type of student debt relief that I can fully endorse.
 
