(Axios)   Despite the free company guns and all the leftover racism you can take home to share, Homeland Security ranks last in its category of best places to work for the government   (axios.com)
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DHS is a giant agency with a bunch of distinct tasks. It would be far better to break it up.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Department of Veterans Affairs was feted as the most improved large agency, cracking into the top five.

LOL Sure, Jan.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of note: Employees under the age of 30 are increasingly desired, and they scored high in satisfaction across most categories - except in pay.

They are desired, because employers are getting away with paying them "entry level" pay scale.
 
BeerDeer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like it

/USCIS
//DHS
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: DHS is a giant agency with a bunch of distinct tasks. It would be far better to break it up.


As long as you mean break it up into a woodchipper!
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a lotta Heimatschutz.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: The Department of Veterans Affairs was feted as the most improved large agency, cracking into the top five.

LOL Sure, Jan.


Earlier this year I only had to spend about an hour and a half on the phone to reset my password instead of two hours. So, that's a slight improvement.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Of note: Employees under the age of 30 are increasingly desired, and they scored high in satisfaction across most categories - except in pay.

They are desired, because employers are getting away with paying them "entry level" pay scale.


That's always been kind of a thing. Younger employees tend to be willing to exchange pay for perks and benefits.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's rough when your customers think you are a ridiculous waste of resources.
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

macadamnut: What a lotta Heimatschutz.


Gesundheit!
 
espiaboricua
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: DHS is a giant agency with a bunch of distinct tasks. It would be far better to break it up.

Go to the Partnership for Public Service's website and look at the Agency subcomponents tab: the various parts of DHS are listed individually.The best Subcomponent is the Coast Guard and their worst is the TSA.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

He's happy.
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

macadamnut: What a lotta Heimatschutz.


The moment they came up with the name "Homeland Security," was the moment this country stepped onto the slide into fascism.  When Obama didn't change the name five minutes into his administration I realized nothing would stop that slide.
 
jso2897
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Both HS and the Border Patrol are thoroughly infiltrated with criminal gangs.
Crips, Bloods, AB, cartels - you name it.
The watchdogs and the wolves are one in the same.
 
Reality Asylum
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
This list seems to really focus on executive branch agencies - but maybe that was by design.  Would be curious to see the breakdown for the legislative and judicial branch agencies as well - both having a ton of federal employees.

Current politics notwithstanding, I love working in the federal judicial branch.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Billy Bathsalt: macadamnut: What a lotta Heimatschutz.

The moment they came up with the name "Homeland Security," was the moment this country stepped onto the slide into fascism.  When Obama didn't change the name five minutes into his administration I realized nothing would stop that slide.


"Patriot Act" ... lol
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
We had occasion to speak with the Secret Service recently.  I asked if they were still with Treasury, because they still do Treasury things.  Back in the day, even lowly Treasury workers had the phone number to call if someone made threats.

Creating an intelligence and armed force empire like DHS, parallel  to the military, now seems very scary, considering what happened January 6th.    The "justification" was information sharing, the equivalent of cubicles instead of offices.  We all know how well that works.
 
nakmuay
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/The gift that keeps on giving.
 
flaming bob
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: The Department of Veterans Affairs was feted as the most improved large agency, cracking into the top five.

LOL Sure, Jan.


Well, I mean, an increase from being only 5% mission effective to 10% mission effective is 100%, so technically.......

/low bars will do that
 
Cyril Sneer
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I took 7 years of high school to get my job with the TSA, and I couldn't be happier
 
