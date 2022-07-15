 Skip to content
(Axios)   988 prepares to launch   (axios.com)
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Underfunded and understaffed.

Soon: "Thank you for calling the suicide hotline, your call is important to us. We are experiencing heavier than normal call volume, so please search for reasons to live on the Internet, or wait on the line for the next available agent. Your expected wait time is.. <machine voice> one hour."
<Musak begins>
"..suicide is painless
It brings on many changes
And I can take or leave it
If I please.."
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I assume calling in Texas dispatches the SWAT team to burn your house down.
 
nakmuay
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

<chuckle> Or "everybody hurts" by REM
 
stuffy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Send Hookers or else.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MrKevvy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
988 is "WUT" on a phone keypad.

I leave it to others what to do with this info...
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Literally don't kill yourself.
 
Mock26
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Wow.  I am surprised for "f*ck your feelings" States down South have funded this.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Got a text about that a little bit ago.  Do they take referrals?
 
proteus_b
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Worthless if they don't periodically interrupt the music to offer you a menu "Press one to be transferred to a licensed gun dealer. Press two to be transferred to a pharmaceutical expert..."
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Mock26: Wow.  I am surprised for "f*ck your feelings" States down South have funded this.


i was too.  must be some epic level opportunities for embezzlement or nepotism.
 
CitizenReserveCorps
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
FTFA:

This is an major equity issue, Lang said. "The 911 system, while providing a life-saving function, did not always preserve life, particularly when it came to Black and Brown communities," Lang said.

FTFF:

Public Enemy - 911 Is A Joke (Official Music Video)
Youtube JZDIitWz8Go
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
01189998819911725-3


/ it's so easy to remember!

// actually did it from memory
 
Prof. Frink [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: Got a text about that a little bit ago.  Do they take referrals?


Someone who you'd like to talk to the 988 line, or someone you'd like to go kill themselves? I think it's be great if there's a referral bonus for the latter.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

MrKevvy: 988 is "WUT" on a phone keypad.

I leave it to others what to do with this info...


It's also YVV and a whole bunch of other combinations so maybe you should be clear on what you think it means.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It will probably crash in a day and if you or someone you know is having an episode I am sure they will have the cops sent to have the person put down like a rabid dog.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: I assume calling in Texas dispatches the SWAT team to burn your house down.


Yeah but they'll stand around for an hour or so outside the house first.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Well done.  Get the lights
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"I see you're trying to end your miserable existence. Would you like some help with that?"
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: We are experiencing heavier than normal call volume, so please search for reasons to live on the Internet


Welp, they're boned
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Or maybe:

"Wine is fine, but whiskey's quicker..."

Or:

Simpsons "on-hold" songs
Youtube K4BT1Ye3SCc
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Oh great. Even more people to tell me my retirement plan isn't feasible.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Prof. Frink: bighairyguy: Got a text about that a little bit ago.  Do they take referrals?

Someone who you'd like to talk to the 988 line, or someone you'd like to go kill themselves? I think it's be great if there's a referral bonus for the latter.


Works either way.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
