(Mirror.co.uk)   Sharks need vacations too   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
7
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
What are you talking about? They get a whole week to themselves.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Sharks hang out at beaches all the time
Swimmers just dont know.
 
Mock26
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Some great white sharks like to vacation in Hawaii. Well, that is my theory for it. I learned this some years ago when some great whites that were tagged off the coast of California went to Hawaii for a while and then returned to California. It has to be a vacation, right?
 
MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
A Mako? I thought he died

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Mock26: Some great white sharks like to vacation in Hawaii. Well, that is my theory for it. I learned this some years ago when some great whites that were tagged off the coast of California went to Hawaii for a while and then returned to California. It has to be a vacation, right?


When Orcas come South the Great Whites run thousands of miles away.  Something about not wanting to be murdered and having your liver eaten.
 
