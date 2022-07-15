 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Smug Florida county commissioner caught on video dropping title after being pulled over for speeding in red Ferrari. Bonus: he tells the police he runs the whole county   (nypost.com) divider line
37
37 Comments     (+0 »)
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a shame he didn't wipe out and die when he peeled out at the end.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The whole county...like the entire county.  Like from one county line to another?
Wow--you must have to wear "women want to have sex with me all the time" repellant just to keep them at bay.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next on White Privilege gone Wild - it's pure rich boy entitlement Vs. drop out with a badge!
You Don't want to miss it!!
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: Next on White Privilege gone Wild - it's pure rich boy entitlement Vs. drop out with a badge!
You Don't want to miss it!!


interesting that a guy with a $200,000 car is working in public service. Seems to pay pretty well.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Private_Citizen: Next on White Privilege gone Wild - it's pure rich boy entitlement Vs. drop out with a badge!
You Don't want to miss it!!

interesting that a guy with a $200,000 car is working in public service. Seems to pay pretty well.


Rich men do not spend millions to get a job that pays tens of thousands unless they plan to embezzle it back with interest.
 
gshepnyc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why even do this?  There is no great shame in getting a speeding ticket.  Why make it all something embarrassing for no good reason?  Just keep your mouth shut and take the ticket and pay it.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I run the whole county!

Flagler County:  Population: 112,854

Oooohhhhhh!
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
> Mullins then says, "I run the county, so I know how that works."

He said while completely forgetting about police cams constantly recording their work.

Wow.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Do you know who I am?"
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: It's a shame he didn't wipe out and die when he peeled out at the end.


In an information environment that sometimes seems to be spinning out of control, this is the kind of cool and measured response I come to Fark for.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gshepnyc: Why even do this?  There is no great shame in getting a speeding ticket.  Why make it all something embarrassing for no good reason?  Just keep your mouth shut and take the ticket and pay it.


A ticket he got in a Ferrari.  It's not even the money.  This is just pure ego.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: NewportBarGuy: Private_Citizen: Next on White Privilege gone Wild - it's pure rich boy entitlement Vs. drop out with a badge!
You Don't want to miss it!!

interesting that a guy with a $200,000 car is working in public service. Seems to pay pretty well.

Rich men do not spend millions to get a job that pays tens of thousands unless they plan to embezzle it back with interest.


149363654.v2.pressablecdn.comView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: NewportBarGuy: It's a shame he didn't wipe out and die when he peeled out at the end.

In an information environment that sometimes seems to be spinning out of control, this is the kind of cool and measured response I come to Fark for.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Laws don't apply to members of The Party.
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: "Do you know who I am?"


So maybe you know my wife... Morgan Fairchild.
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: NewportBarGuy: It's a shame he didn't wipe out and die when he peeled out at the end.

In an information environment that sometimes seems to be spinning out of control, this is the kind of cool and measured response I come to Fark for.


If you leave out the dying part it's not so bad.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I guess maybe I'd have more questions about, I don't know, maybe how much Floriduh is apparently paying their county commissioners.

/ That's a pic of a douchebag, even without RTFA
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Thought this was Gaetz's good buddy and former FL tax collector Joel Greenberg.

During the reelection campaign in 2019, he is also alleged to have created fake Facebook accounts and sent falsified letters making claims of sexual misconduct against an opponent, and impersonated a law enforcement officer on two separate occasions, to stop a woman while driving, and to try to evade a speeding ticket himself.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I happen to know more about this story. Ultimately, the judge handling the ticket basically gave the guy a slap on the wrist. He asked the judge to not give him points on his license...and the judge agreed.
 
docilej
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
 
Fark user imageView Full Size

"I made my bones when you were going out with cheerleaders!"
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: It's a shame he didn't wipe out and die when he peeled out at the end.


Do that in front of a cop around here and he'll pull you right back over and add a few more tickets to the pile.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Private_Citizen: Next on White Privilege gone Wild - it's pure rich boy entitlement Vs. drop out with a badge!
You Don't want to miss it!!

interesting that a guy with a $200,000 car is working in public service. Seems to pay pretty well.


North of $300,000 if bought new, in fact...

Wonder how many pies he's got his fingers in...
 
Pestifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
There's something about his look that just screams, "old 'roids".
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: interesting that a guy with a $200,000 car is working in public service. Seems to pay pretty well.



He's also got a more practical daily driver:

"On June 2, Mullins was pulled over in a Mercedes-Benz SUV for going 89 mph in a 60-mph zone on Interstate 4... "

In addition to his driving habits, they need to review this assclown's finances. A "county commissioner" with a taste for expensive European autos is a couple kinds of red flag.
 
Buckerlin
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
If you are not prepared for a few speeding tickets, then you can't drive around in a red Ferrari. Ferraris are fast but do not have stealth technology.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: NewportBarGuy: Private_Citizen: Next on White Privilege gone Wild - it's pure rich boy entitlement Vs. drop out with a badge!
You Don't want to miss it!!

interesting that a guy with a $200,000 car is working in public service. Seems to pay pretty well.

North of $300,000 if bought new, in fact...

Wonder how many pies he's got his fingers in...


In the old days, a newspaper would be doing a FOIA request on his payroll and seeing if he'd be kind enough to release his taxes.  But that space has gone to "Unbelievable Cancun Getaways from Bookings(dot)com!" or "Six family Friendly Restaurants (McDonalds, Wendy, Burger King, Panda Express and Taco Bell)"
 
sandi_fish
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
What an asshole. He even looks like one.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Who does this county commissioner think he is, Boss Hogg?
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: NewportBarGuy: interesting that a guy with a $200,000 car is working in public service. Seems to pay pretty well.


He's also got a more practical daily driver:

"On June 2, Mullins was pulled over in a Mercedes-Benz SUV for going 89 mph in a 60-mph zone on Interstate 4... "

In addition to his driving habits, they need to review this assclown's finances. A "county commissioner" with a taste for expensive European autos is a couple kinds of red flag.


County Commissioner is a part time job, so to speak.  Commissioners have other sources of income.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: NewportBarGuy: Private_Citizen: Next on White Privilege gone Wild - it's pure rich boy entitlement Vs. drop out with a badge!
You Don't want to miss it!!

interesting that a guy with a $200,000 car is working in public service. Seems to pay pretty well.

North of $300,000 if bought new, in fact...

Wonder how many pies he's got his fingers in...


Barricaded Gunman: NewportBarGuy: interesting that a guy with a $200,000 car is working in public service. Seems to pay pretty well.


He's also got a more practical daily driver:

"On June 2, Mullins was pulled over in a Mercedes-Benz SUV for going 89 mph in a 60-mph zone on Interstate 4... "

In addition to his driving habits, they need to review this assclown's finances. A "county commissioner" with a taste for expensive European autos is a couple kinds of red flag.


So he has about half a million tied up in two cars. He seems like a real man of the people.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Who run countytown
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: Barricaded Gunman: NewportBarGuy: interesting that a guy with a $200,000 car is working in public service. Seems to pay pretty well.


He's also got a more practical daily driver:

"On June 2, Mullins was pulled over in a Mercedes-Benz SUV for going 89 mph in a 60-mph zone on Interstate 4... "

In addition to his driving habits, they need to review this assclown's finances. A "county commissioner" with a taste for expensive European autos is a couple kinds of red flag.

County Commissioner is a part time job, so to speak.  Commissioners have other sources of income.


They suuuuuuure do.
 
crzybtch
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

He even looks like an asshole.
 
WTFDYW
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

crzybtch: [Fark user image image 614x495]
He even looks like an asshole.


WTF is wrong with his head?
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: BunchaRubes: Barricaded Gunman: NewportBarGuy: interesting that a guy with a $200,000 car is working in public service. Seems to pay pretty well.


He's also got a more practical daily driver:

"On June 2, Mullins was pulled over in a Mercedes-Benz SUV for going 89 mph in a 60-mph zone on Interstate 4... "

In addition to his driving habits, they need to review this assclown's finances. A "county commissioner" with a taste for expensive European autos is a couple kinds of red flag.

County Commissioner is a part time job, so to speak.  Commissioners have other sources of income.

They suuuuuuure do.


You're an idiot.

He is the CEO of The Mullins Companies, a joint that, among other things, does property management.
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

