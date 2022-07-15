 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Aid worker in Ukraine captured by Russian forces dies from stress   (thedailybeast.com)
30
•       •       •

Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yes, I imagine falling down an elevator shaft on to a bunch of polonium-tipped bullets would be quite stressful.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I guess if you strap someone in a stress position long enough, it can kill you.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Stress"
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kind of like rock stars and "exhaustion".
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
f*ck the orcs
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they catch that war criminal yet? Putin.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
War Criminals lie about murdering aid worker. Unfortunately they will probably never be executed for their crimes... unless the Ukrainians manage to blow them up at a different target. Here's to hoping they are visiting a command post the day the Ukrainian military drops several missile on it, and they die slowly.

#ARAT = All Republicans Are Terrorists

Now it also means:

#ARAT = All Russians Are Terrorists
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, getting beaten to death IS stressful...
 
endmile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes by the physics definition. Apply enough stress and you start to reach plastic deformation where the material doesn't return to its equilibrium state. Applying even more stress leads to formation of defects and eventually catastrophic failure of the material. They just applied some stress.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

inglixthemad: War Criminals lie about murdering aid worker. Unfortunately they will probably never be executed for their crimes... unless the Ukrainians manage to blow them up at a different target. Here's to hoping they are visiting a command post the day the Ukrainian military drops several missile on it, and they die slowly.

#ARAT = All Republicans Are Terrorists

Now it also means:

#ARAT = All Russians Are Terrorists


They're the same picture.
 
Skyfrog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
proteus_b
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It's not unheard of that someone, otherwise healthy, just enters into a vegetative state and dies.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Otto_Warmbier
 
wslush
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I died from stress once, it was horrible.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I wonder if anybody mentioned to the aid worker that Ukraine (especially eastern Ukraine) is a war zone?

or maybe they did and the aid worker was not made aware that bad things tend to happen to people in war zones, and they might die?

it's not like summer camp at all.

/well except for maybe that one year
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Russia: "The West is filled with easily distracted selfish children. Soon they will forget about Ukraine and stop supporting their defense."

Also Russia: "We must continue to commit war crimes so that the West never forgets about Ukraine and stops supporting their defense."
 
Ixnay on the ottenray
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: War Criminals lie about murdering aid worker. Unfortunately they will probably never be executed for their crimes... unless the Ukrainians manage to blow them up at a different target. Here's to hoping they are visiting a command post the day the Ukrainian military drops several missile on it, and they die slowly.


Paging MOSSAD, white courtesy phone for MOSSAD...
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Skyfrog: [Fark user image image 499x548]


Yeah, that line definitely didn't age well...
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Excitable Delirium by any chance?
 
nytmare
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Having your arms pulled out of your sockets because they're losing would be fairly stressful on you.
 
Penguin_named_Nori
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

the voice of raisin: I wonder if anybody mentioned to the aid worker that Ukraine (especially eastern Ukraine) is a war zone?

or maybe they did and the aid worker was not made aware that bad things tend to happen to people in war zones, and they might die?

it's not like summer camp at all.

/well except for maybe that one year


I wonder if you have ever heard of anyone bravely risking their personal safety to do what they can in a crisis?

I can't believe you are victim blaming the guy.
 
You'd turn it off when I was halfway across [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
He was an insulin dependent diabetic, they just denied him insulin and let him die.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Russia murdering innocent people? When is Biden going to beg them for oil and sell them weapons?
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Russia murdering innocent people? When is Biden going to beg them for oil and sell them weapons?


Are you terminally dumb or just a shill?
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

the voice of raisin: I wonder if anybody mentioned to the aid worker that Ukraine (especially eastern Ukraine) is a war zone?

or maybe they did and the aid worker was not made aware that bad things tend to happen to people in war zones, and they might die?

it's not like summer camp at all.

/well except for maybe that one year


He was captured by the Russians whilst trying to help a woman and child out of an area that was being bombed.
I think he knew.
You, on the other hand, don't know shiat.
 
Saturn5
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The more this crap goes on, the less concerned I am about the conflict going nuclear.  At least then it can be ended swiftly.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

nytmare: Having your arms pulled out of your sockets because they're losing would be fairly stressful on you.


We're not going to let the Russians win.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Stress fractures to the skull maybe.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Kind of like rock stars and "exhaustion".


Idk man, it really is exhausting to be touring. The sex and drugs usually starts off as a way to cope. Also the reason for so many hotel rooms being smashed was that you can only stay in the exact same hotel room despite driving for hundreds of miles so many times before you want to hurt it.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Helpful picture of the application of stress
Fark user imageView Full Size

/ Or is that strain? I forget
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy: Karma Chameleon: Russia murdering innocent people? When is Biden going to beg them for oil and sell them weapons?

Are you terminally dumb or just a shill?


No he's just pointing out that we're fine with the exact same behavior from the Saudis.
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

