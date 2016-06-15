 Skip to content
(Fox 35 Orlando)   Riders on Disney's Splash Mountain got a little more wet than ride operators intended. With video   (fox35orlando.com) divider line
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Are we sure it wasn't just an average family from Mississippi that sunk the boat via aggressive ham consumption?
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
At least nobody got stuck. More specifically, nobody's stepmom got stuck.
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Splash Mountain will soon undergo a major transformation as it will be re-themed to Tiana's Bayou Adventure,which is expected to open sometime in 2024.

Thats when they add the gators
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Wow!  That was one exciting video!
 
culebra
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
They shouldn't have said "gay".
 
Emposter [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Thanks, Obama.
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Shouldn't there be an "IN BEFORE" post by now? Or maybe "iVe bEEn AsSuReD..."
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"We got out of our boat because it was sinking while we were stuck there and the Disney World employee decided to tell us that we should've stayed in the boat, but it went under as soon as we all stepped out," she wrote.

Sinking? Went under? It's on rails and you walked out in knee deep water.

/can you show me on this sinking boat where it touched you?
 
rocket88
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
All I can think of is that the ride is based on culturally-insensitive movie Song of the South.  Perhaps the boat is a metaphor for the South sinking back into its old ways?
 
rolladuck [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Pics or it didn't--
oh...,
THAT kind of wet.
I'll show myself to the door.
 
kindms
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Disney rides were not designed for your obese children
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

kindms: Splash Mountain will soon undergo a major transformation as it will be re-themed to Tiana's Bayou Adventure,which is expected to open sometime in 2024.

Thats when they add the gators


Already there. The story doesn't mention it was a closed beach with all manner of gator warning signs. The parents ignored the signs and let him play in the water alone.

https://www.cnn.com/2016/06/15/us/alligator-attacks-child-disney-florida/index.html
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Not the vaginal kind of story I was hoping for.

If it were, I suppose the headline would have contained moistinstead.
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
They would have been fun to be around if it was the Titanic.
 
Prof. Frink [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Not the vaginal kind of story I was hoping for.

If it were, I suppose the headline would have contained moistinstead.


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Not the vaginal kind of story I was hoping for.



That's "Sploosh Mountain" you're thinking of
 
10Speed
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Not the vaginal kind of story I was hoping for.

If it were, I suppose the headline would have contained moistinstead.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Driver [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The operators should have switched the music to "My Heart Will Go On"
 
FarkMeThatsGood
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Still tickles me that they're converting a ride that they made in the late 80's, that was based off of a movie that was already buried by the company for being too racist, is now being converted into a ride based on the first black Disney Princess, who isn't even a damn princess!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Imagine if it happened on 'it's a small world'. People would have died.
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Emposter: Thanks, Obama.


This is what makes it fit in the Pol tab.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Claude Ballse: Not the vaginal kind of story I was hoping for.


That's "Sploosh Mountain" you're thinking of


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

kindms: Splash Mountain will soon undergo a major transformation as it will be re-themed to Tiana's Bayou Adventure,which is expected to open sometime in 2024.

Thats when they add the gators


Well the water moccasins have been in It's a Small World for decades.

/suburban legend
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

FarkMeThatsGood: who isn't even a damn princess!


Didn't she marry the prince??
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

saturn badger: Sinking? Went under? It's on rails and you walked out in knee deep water.


Nah, it's free floating except when it's going up a hill.
 
Mock26
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I miss the Mike Finn Keel boats.

yesterland.comView Full Size
 
