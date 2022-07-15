 Skip to content
(News.com.au)   Blind psychic Baba Vanga's grim prediction comes true. Damn this dead woman is on a roll with her many predictions   (news.com.au) divider line
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
FTFA: In 1989, Baba Vanga said: "Horror, horror! The American brethren will fall after being attacked by the steel birds. "The wolves will be howling in a bush, and innocent blood will be gushing." Many have linked this to the 2001 terror attacks, when two planes hit the Twin Towers in New York City.

And that is as good as it gets. Prescient indeed - not.

Also FTFA: None of Baba Vanga's predictions, which are released at the end of each year for the following year, were written down.

So, not in fact predicted years in advance by an old bling Baba; but in fact predicted just before the previous year by some unidentified person trying to keep her myth alive. And even then, still only hitting 68% according to her strongest advocates.
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: old bling Baba


*blind. Stupid keyboard.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
darkmayo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: HugeMistake: old bling Baba

*blind. Stupid keyboard.


name checks out?
 
The Madd Mann [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
If I made vague, bullshiat predictions that could be interpreted to fit any particular circumstance, I'd be right a lot of the time too.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Morons love shiat like this.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I predict that 9/11 comes around every year. I must be a savant.
 
August11
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"Other predictions for the year included famine in India due to temperature drops that will cause locust swarms, another pandemic discovered in Siberia, alien arrival via asteroid and a virtual reality takeover."

She got that last one from CNN.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"...on a roll with her many predictions"

FTA: "So far, her followers claim her predictions have a 68% accuracy rate."

So, the people who follow her and believe in her are only claiming a D+ average for her predictions?

You'll forgive me if I remain skeptical.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"Baba Vanga, dubbed "Nostradamus of the Balkans""


- so it's all bullshiat?
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The problem with prophecy is akin to that of time travel, to whit that if it worked it would falsify the prophecy.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"She said America's 44th president would be black, which came true when Barack Obama was voted into office. However, she said he would be the last president the US would have"

Black man becoming president will be the end of America! Not racist at all

fark this babushka con artist and her idiot believers
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
She was using the ancient mystical technique of listening to the news and then repeating what they said.
 
