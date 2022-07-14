 Skip to content
(Metro)   In order to show everyone how to go green, a city council printed out 500-page documents for every citizen on how to properly do it   (metro.co.uk) divider line
    Ironic, Local government in the United Kingdom, Councillor, Oxfordshire, Environment, County, County council, Oxfordshire County Council, Conservative councillor David Bartholomew  
583 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 15 Jul 2022 at 2:35 PM



Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Do as we say, not as we do"
 
MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Five hundred pages of George
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ain't nobody gonna read that.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Trees sequestered the carbon, carbon goes into paper, paper goes into landfill to breakdown over a thousand years.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
and every one of them went in the bin on their way out the door
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It isn't even green, it looks just like regular old white paper.

/idiots
 
Calehedron
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Old people refuse to do electronic documents, film at 11.
 
1FreeMan [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Trees sequestered the carbon, carbon goes into paper, paper goes into landfill to breakdown over a thousand years.


The trees are no longer sequestering new carbon.

Stop farking printing, people. You do not need it on paper.
 
ImOscar
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The headline sounded ridiculous and that's because it is:

handed out a copy of the 491-page document to all councillors present in a full meeting, as well as officers, on

Dumb, but not to all citizens.
 
Beta Tested
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: wildcardjack: Trees sequestered the carbon, carbon goes into paper, paper goes into landfill to breakdown over a thousand years.

The trees are no longer sequestering new carbon.

Stop farking printing, people. You do not need it on paper.


The trees used for paper are fast growing and farmed.  They are cut (usually just the top section) as soon as their growing slows to keep them in the fast growing phase.  From just a tree mass perspective cutting them after their peak growth phase and turning them into paper sequesters more carbon than just leaving them alone.

However, the energy used in processing and transportation likely makes using paper a net loss carbon wise.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Calehedron: [pbs.twimg.com image 525x328]


I've been working from home for years now but before that I worked with many people who would print emails just to read them. They would forward me an email by pulling a piece of paper from a binder and handing it to me.
 
MontanaDave
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: The headline sounded ridiculous and that's because it is:

handed out a copy of the 491-page document to all councillors present in a full meeting, as well as officers, on

Dumb, but not to all citizens.


I came here to say the same thing, then I remembered no one reads the articles on fark
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

MontanaDave: Rapmaster2000: The headline sounded ridiculous and that's because it is:

handed out a copy of the 491-page document to all councillors present in a full meeting, as well as officers, on

Dumb, but not to all citizens.

I came here to say the same thing, then I remembered no one reads the articles on fark


I don't even read the comments.  I just imagine what people say and base my rebuttals and insults on that.

In conclusion, your idea is stupid.  Without Michael Knight, KITT is just a normal car.  Case closed.
 
radioactive-hamster
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
FTA:'Perhaps we've spent £1,000 on unnecessary printing.

I did the math, checking their website to see about how many councilors they have. The printing would be more like triple that, depending on what the rates are in the UK for printing and if they got a bulk deal, but even with the most generous pricing in the US, which wouldn't include binding (and for 500 pages you need some sort of binding), it would be $1500 just for the councilors, not anyone else.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It wouldn't surprise me if there's both a document control policy & associated distribution list which some lower level council official has been instructed to follow. Gawds forbid anyone should either (A) be non compliant or (B) challenge the allmighty bureaocracy by asking "Is there a better way to do this?".

The smart thing to do is version control it, publish it online & make the link available to those who need to access it. If someone wants a hardcopy version it can come out of their own office budget.

But this is local government. Efficnency, forethought & change is anathema to them.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Pretty simple concept that can be summed up with the 3 'R's, Reduce, Reuse, Recycle. Not very complicated. The easier and less expensive you make it, the more likely people are to do it. Certainly printing out a bible is the opposite of that. Incentive the behavior, punish the bad actors and come up with ways to make these things easier.

Takeout Containers and packaging - Incentivize R&D and those that choose to employ more sustainable materials and production methods for these materials. Pretty soon, the cost of more sustainable materials will go down and you'll end up with packaging that is better than materials and practices that are less sustainable. When you reach that tipping point, it is widely adopted and becomes the norm.

Telling consumers to change their behavior will be met with a very diminished outcome. We have single-stream curb side recycling in our city which makes it easy so there isn't really a reason not to do it. Plastic bags and film however are not included and there are few places that will take these. Thankfully HEB has a drop off for this, but most people probably won't make the trip and just throw them away.

In our household, we try to take reusable bags to the grocery store, but sometimes forget or don't have enough on hand. Any plastic bags are used as liners for our smaller trash cans or to dump our vacuums into. We order quite a bit of takeout and they always include plasticware even when we specifically request them not to. We also end up with a shiatload of plastic bags from this. I am not about to up and change my lifestyle and neither will most people. Push that upstream and you'll have a better result.
 
rpm
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Russ1642: I've been working from home for years now but before that I worked with many people who would print emails just to read them. They would forward me an email by pulling a piece of paper from a binder and handing it to me.


My father has taken photos of the screen then snail-mailed them to me.
 
MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The sorts of fellers that keep a shredder next to the printer, aren't they.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
CSB: When I was in college the campus "green society" advertised its meeting/fundraiser thing by printing reams of flyers and having members slap them on car windshields all over campus. On a day with 30+ mph winds. Flyers flying everywhere.

Then it rained. Any flyers that weren't blown off windshields were pasted to the glass.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

rpm: Russ1642: I've been working from home for years now but before that I worked with many people who would print emails just to read them. They would forward me an email by pulling a piece of paper from a binder and handing it to me.

My father has taken photos of the screen then snail-mailed them to me.

My father has taken photos of the screen then snail-mailed them to me.


I worked for a guy who printed and then scanned a photo just to rotate it 90°.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

EBN-OZN: CSB: When I was in college the campus "green society" advertised its meeting/fundraiser thing by printing reams of flyers and having members slap them on car windshields all over campus. On a day with 30+ mph winds. Flyers flying everywhere.

Then it rained. Any flyers that weren't blown off windshields were pasted to the glass.

Then it rained. Any flyers that weren't blown off windshields were pasted to the glass.



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
