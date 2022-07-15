 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WFMZ Allentown)   Post Office now offering drive-thru service   (wfmz.com) divider line
7
    More: Scary, Post, post office, Power-on self-test, Job listings, post office's Facebook page, Delaware Water Gap, public comments, inappropriate language  
•       •       •

128 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Jul 2022 at 3:20 PM (16 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Thru and thru service.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Delaware Water Gap?

More like Post Office Gap amiright?
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Medical issues while operating a vehicle is going to be such a nice thing to never worry about once auto-pilot cars become mandatory.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: Medical issues while operating a vehicle is going to be such a nice thing to never worry about once auto-pilot cars become mandatory.


Unless Tesla designs them.
 
bane365 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"There is a hole in the side of the building.."

STELLAR reporting from 69 News
 
CocoNutz
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It was 1995. I was 20. A woman in her 80s struck my car which propelled it towards the path of a post office. I managed to slam on the brakes just as I took out a bush and a small sign, and just a few yards before the p.o. front door.

I too, almost gave a post office a drive-thru option.
 
abbarach
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

bane365: "There is a hole in the side of the building.."

STELLAR reporting from 69 News


Clearly they are ON TOP OF the situation...
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.