(CNN)   Good thing we are used to wearing masks   (cnn.com) divider line
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Because Americans couldn't be inconvenienced to get a free vaccine because of their "freedom" this is the new normal, 150k dead of Covid every year.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

So what you're saying is the job market should stay hot!

//sarcasm
 
Puglio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing is going to get us to wear masks again. When I go out it seems only 1 in 30 people are masked.
 
Alphax
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had to reschedule a dental appointment, that would have been today, because the dentist has COVID.
 
schubie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

In my (red)neck of the woods it's closer to 1 in 50. I've had visibly ill customers announce that they are "in quarantine" while standing a foot in front of me, maskless. I've kept mine on for years now. I broke my lip gloss addiction tho
 
oldfool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to play this game I can't remember what it's called but you were supposed to wipe out the human race with a virus and this is exactly how I did it except the game was unrealistic in that it made the assumption people didn't want to get sick
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The vaccine and boosters won't keep you from spreading it.
 
ImOscar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I wear my mask all the time comfortable with the knowledge that in 10 years I'll be buying everyone's foreclosed properties because they can't hold a job with their perpetual brain fog and permanent organ damage.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a pandemic going on?
 
nocturn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eh, I was a fervent masker, dropped my guard, then got Covid+ last Sunday.  Now two weeks off with mild symptoms. Still quarantining, but kinda meh at this point. Two years of being careful. Fark it, everyone can burn at this point. -shrug-
 
bmif [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Multiple cases in my office.  I'm the only one wearing a mask and still got it.  I expect to get it again as the are bringing in more maskless people back to the office.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Isn't that the game that added "misinformation" as a virus power up?
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing we are used to living with selfish self-destructive assholes
 
Puglio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Plague, Inc.

When covid got rolling they actually added a reverse mode where you try to stop a deadly disease, and it includes what they call "non-compliance." If you are too strict in your measures or don't give people economic stimulus to stay home, people will blow off the rules.
 
OneTrackLover
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Isn't that the game that added "misinformation" as a virus power up?


Plague Inc.
 
kyuzokai [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

In my (red)neck of the woods it's closer to 1 in 50. I've had visibly ill customers announce that they are "in quarantine" while standing a foot in front of me, maskless. I've kept mine on for years now. I broke my lip gloss addiction tho



I saw *gasp* 1 person today WITHOUT a mask, and she put it on when she got on the train. She was pretty cute, though, so I didn't mind. It was so weird seeing a nose and mouth, I almost stopped staring at her boobs.

/not USA, obviously
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gotta crank up another shut-down. November is coming up.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've gotten it at least once. Got over it because the first obvious time I got it was a month after boosting. Although this summer I'm not sure if it's brain fog or job burnout, so Miss-Zak and I are going to dedicate a weekend to just get away and be quiet.

/I'm in higher education, and if it has to be one or the other I hope it's burnout
//would prefer neither and I'm just mentally exhausted
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Just another huge steaming bowl of failure to lay at the feet of the Republican Party and their dipsh*t adherents.
 
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pft ... whatever.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We're looking at probably close to a million new cases a day," Dr. Peter Hotez said Monday on CNN. "This is a full-on BA.5 wave that we're experiencing this summer. It's actually looking worse in the Southern states, just like 2020, just like 2021," said Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at the Baylor College of Medicine in Houston.

He sounds tired, like the rest of us. If only we knew of some way to stop it.

Oh look, there's a new Jurassic Park movie out that everybody hates. Let's go sit in a theater with recirculated air for two hours with people who might not even know they're sick.

No thank you.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've never stopped wearing my neck gaiter in public.

I wear it just because it pisses off all the right people.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

In my (red)neck of the woods it's closer to 1 in 50. I've had visibly ill customers announce that they are "in quarantine" while standing a foot in front of me, maskless. I've kept mine on for years now. I broke my lip gloss addiction tho


I saw *gasp* 1 person today WITHOUT a mask, and she put it on when she got on the train. She was pretty cute, though, so I didn't mind. It was so weird seeing a nose and mouth, I almost stopped staring at her boobs.

/not USA, obviously


Bottom of Your Face ft. Megan Thee Stallion - SNL
Youtube Y1eAv5dvImM
 
Puglio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Isn't that the game that added "misinformation" as a virus power up?


Plague, Inc. Actually it added a mode where you try to convince the entire population to believe something that is false. You can pick your category of falsehood and it has lots of misinformation strategies for you to try.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

you forgot to add mask...
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back to $2 gas!
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  

You need a cattle prod.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every time I think, 'Am I being selfish insisting on working from home still?' I see one of these articles, and remember 'No, I am not. I'm a member of a species that is about 60% morons.'
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fauci, Jha and Walensky all said masking in indoor public places is important.

But then you go out into the states and various communities and no one is enacting mask mandates. They're saying one thing at the federal level, but stopping short of actually doing anything meaningful.

There's a magic number - no idea what it is - where they'll have no choice but to actually push for mandates, but by the time we get there, it will be too late. Having 110-150K+ annual deaths now because of the current attitude is one thing. As mentioned, the number of people that are going to miss work for 5+ days multiple times a year along with those that are going to get disabled and be completely unable to work is going to keep our economy wobbling for years.

Mask up folks. If not for yourself, for those that need the protection most.
 
Officer Barrelroll
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was at the airport yesterday and still plenty of people wearing masks. They are wearing the mask under their nose, but, hey, A for effort.
 
MinatoArisato013
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know it's bullshiat, but did anyone bother releasing an even more in-depth study on their bullshiat claim of the vaccine making people sterile and getting COVID and becoming sterile?
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

/not USA, obviously


Got any vacancies on your couch?
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I got my 2nd booster yesterday. I never contacted it and I wear a mask to get groceries and I only get to go from restaurants.

I made my appointment via Walgreens for my booster. I was the only appointment for Thursday, so I made it for 10 am. I walked out at 10:03 boosted. While there, I noticed they had an overstock of $23 home test. Most insurance will pay for it. I have 7 free tests at home that UPS dropped off.

People are selfish idiots and I look at them with disdain.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
One thing that made me feel a little better. I went to the grocery store the other day in search of cold medicine and was masked (the stores were almost completely out of most medicines with expectorant; they've also started price gouging on cold medicine with one small bottle costing $20). Walking out of the store, an older woman saw my mask and uttered "oh yeah" and ran back to get hers. I didn't even shame her or anything.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

You said sterile twice.
 
anjin-san
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
COVID hospitalizations aren't too bad right now, according to the CDC tracker.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mikalmd
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Back to $2 gas!


Gas still at $5.75 here .. Had to buy gas the other day , it was the most I've spent getting screwed in a long time ..
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If you're not wearing a mask indoors or in any crowded spaces, you're an asshole.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Cases per day is no longer a good metric to track, due to all the at home tests.  I've read that for every new case you see, there are ~ 7 unreported ones.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

I think we learned that there are going to be Americans that never wear masks - even if they let me beat them with clubs, they'd refuse. Some are always going to wear masks now. So many people are looking to others to see what to do and if they see enough people wearing masks, they'll wear them. They might not like it, but they'll conform.

We have to stop trying to court the deplorables that are going to refuse to ever do the right thing and focus more on the positive "peer pressure" cohort that will respond to what the crowd is doing.

If I haven't made it clear, fark the adults that refuse to vaccinate and mask. I hope their organs are liquefied over the next decade and it hurts.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I had a booster the other month. Been wearing masks in public since this whole damn thing started. All the other chuckle heads I see in stores and what not however...
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

If you are wearing a mask, you aren't doing your patriotic duty to murder all the anti-vaxxers and COVID-truthers.
 
ClintonTyree [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Don't ever think this is on you or that you're being selfish. Full stop. It's easy to feel odd when you're doing the smart but unpopular thing.

I lost it at one point with an elderly friend (who's vaxxed and cautious) who didn't want to be impolite and ask people coming to visit if they were vaxxed. My response: you'd rather die than be seen as impolite?  (Not hyperbole: she has multiple comorbidities for COVID. She's boosted, but if she gets it, there's a good chance she dies.  )

My view is "stand your ground":  someone willingly unvaxxed is literally a potentially lethal threat to me. Unlikely, sure, but not zero. Here, have a shot, of the 0.45 caliber variety.
 
KCinPA
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Got it last week and felt a bit off for a day or two but that was it. Vaxxed/Boosted x2. Isolated, ordered GrubHub a lot and got a hige amount of house work done.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size


We're at least 3x the case rate where Joe Biden said Trump had no control over COVID.
 
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Wait ... if I'm on a plane with 200 people and only a dozen (or so) are wearing masks, then everyone else is the asshole? Don't you think you're taking a rather imperialist tone?

If you run into an asshole
Youtube 6jy__tBe8eg
 
I-K-Rumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I just bought a few extra tubes of livestock wormer and some aquarium cleaner. And I have started wearing a flea and tick collar. I ain't taking any chances.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

I realized that when I went to the ER after stepping on a nail and developing an infection. Virtually no one was wearing a mask, and I'm talking about the staff.
 
