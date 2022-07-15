 Skip to content
(Metro)   Things you shouldn't say to a 14 year-old if you're a teacher include "You're so thick, it's a good thing you're pretty"   (metro.co.uk) divider line
    Newton Aycliffe, Teaching Regulation Agency, Pupil, County Durham, Mr Richardson, Woodham Community Technology College, Teacher, Paul Richardson  
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Meh, he just called her dumb.

Now if he was saying she's 'dumb THICC', then we should probably investigate.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Earthworm Jim Jones: Meh, he just called her dumb.

Now if he was saying she's 'dumb THICC', then we should probably investigate.


Dummy* thic
 
foo monkey
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This thread is worthless without thiccs.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
lspace.orgView Full Size

Thicc as a brick sandwich.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Yeah, he doesn't need to be teaching.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Seems like we should probably vet teachers BEFORE they start teaching...
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Earthworm Jim Jones: Meh, he just called her dumb.

Now if he was saying she's 'dumb THICC', then we should probably investigate.


He also kissed a child on the lips. Probably not a good thing to have done.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Well, is she? It's one thing to say that but it's another to lie about it.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Creepy British teacher dude touches some kids and says creepy shiat to them, banned from teaching for 10 years.

American cop assaults an EMT when cop was completely in the wrong? Go get paid to sit at your desk until we cover this up.

Anyone wanna get re-colonized?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Wow, there's being creepy and then there's being completely creepy...this guy wins that award.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That was just Fred "Thickie" Holden.

Fark user imageView Full Size


They used to call him "Thickie" because he was so thick.

Still, he invented the Tension sheet, so he can't have been that dumb.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
You can't say that until they're 16 in Britain.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So he's going to become a cult leader now. Maybe a Republican strategists.
 
rewind2846
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Shouldn't say that to anyone of any age, at any time, no matter what your job is. This is the type of shat that makes women - especially children in the process of becoming women - ashamed of their bodies for life.

F'k this guy.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Article headline for me was "Teacher told pupil 'you're so thick it's a good job you're pretty'"    I can only assume that's a British thing.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BlazeTrailer [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Subby, does your partner call your junk "pretty"?
 
TheBigJerk
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Incog_Neeto: Article headline for me was "Teacher told pupil 'you're so thick it's a good job you're pretty'"    I can only assume that's a British thing.


Translating for American dialect: "You're dumb as a brick, so it's a good thing that you're hot."  Which PROBABLY meant, "you can get by on your looks and hook up with some man to pay the bills some day"* but could also have meant, "and the only reason I'm dealing with you is I find you hot."**

So, definitely not a good or supportive teacher, possibly a pederast.


*This is still bad, BTW
**But this is worse
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


My only question is why in the hell are they leading with the Thick quote, then the shoulders in gym class incident when the third one is by far the worst? The inverted pyramid of journalism does NOT mean you bury the lede, FFS. Or save the worst, most damning act for last.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

BlazeTrailer: Subby, does your partner call your junk "pretty"?


Your doesn't?

/not subby
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Earthworm Jim Jones: Meh, he just called her dumb.

Now if he was saying she's 'dumb THICC', then we should probably investigate.

He also kissed a child on the lips. Probably not a good thing to have done.


They didn't specify which lips...
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Earthworm Jim Jones: Meh, he just called her dumb.

Now if he was saying she's 'dumb THICC', then we should probably investigate.

He also kissed a child on the lips. Probably not a good thing to have done.


It was not sexual... and giving the key to his house and saying they could get married also had 0 to do with sex because we know sex ends with marriage.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Growing up in the late 70's, My dad called me "thick" because I was acting/being stupid. However, when I read the headline I took "thick" meaning a body type. I guess it can go either way.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

BlazeTrailer: Subby, does your partner call your junk "pretty"?


Partner?

/ns
 
Chompachangas [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Ehhh my waaff says that to me all the time.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

WhoGAS: iheartscotch: Earthworm Jim Jones: Meh, he just called her dumb.

Now if he was saying she's 'dumb THICC', then we should probably investigate.

He also kissed a child on the lips. Probably not a good thing to have done.

They didn't specify which lips...


I only kissed her on the cheek.

You pulled down her underwear!

Well how else was I going to kiss her on the cheek?
 
cwheelie
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Seems like we should probably vet teachers BEFORE they start teaching...


he needs a trip to the vet, IYKWIM
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I work with kids. I don't get how anyone could be attracted to them. They are dumb, full of boogers and usually stink so bad you can smell them from across the room.  I will only hang around kids if I'm paid, and even then I'd rather hang out with their moms.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
On the other hand, all she heard was, "you're pretty"
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Well, shiat. it's not like he said something really horrible, like "Murdering the Native Ameroicans wasn't very nice", or "Slavery was bad".
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Danger Avoid Death: [Fark user image 561x167]

My only question is why in the hell are they leading with the Thick quote, then the shoulders in gym class incident when the third one is by far the worst? The inverted pyramid of journalism does NOT mean you bury the lede, FFS. Or save the worst, most damning act for last.


That one is double-edged, though.  You can read it either as condescending / insulting or as pervy, or both.
 
