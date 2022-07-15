 Skip to content
(9News (Australia))   Today in ever-changing news about alcohol: Now researchers say just one standard drink a day can 'permanently damage' the brain   (9news.com.au) divider line
    More: Scary, Brain, Human brain, Cerebral cortex, Central nervous system, Neuroanatomy, Nervous system, study finds, human brain  
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
just one standard drink a day can 'permanently damage' the brain

Good that I have 3 or 4 then.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ow muh brane
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Oh...then I'm proper farked....
 
little red bot
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
In related news, most farkers are already brain dead.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
We get it - it's the 2020s so anything enjoyable is bad and needs to be shat on!
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I've known teetotallers and I've known drinkers.
I've never known teetotallers who were generally smarter or healthier than those who enjoy a tipple or two.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Thank god I don't drink standard drinks.
 
DragonIV [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
7 drinks in a week might be one drink a day, or 7 in one day.  Slight difference there.  Crappy article, possibly crappy study too.
 
jso2897
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Astounding, amazing flash news discovery - consuming yeast excrement is harmful to you.
Who could have ever anticipated such a thing.
Next amazing revelation - digging up old, decayed vegetation and burning it for energy like a f**king caveman is not a good idea.
Pass the Immodium, Professor Holmes.
 
Lexx
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Yeah and bacon increases your risk of cancer, and sleeping too much or too little or at the wrong time is bad for you, basically all team sports with even a small chance of having a ball bounce off your head will leave you permanently dumber, etc etc.   Everything in life has its cost.

You're not gonna live forever.  So try to at least live a little.  Jerking off will give you a little bit of dopamine and help prevent prostate cancer so there's at least one thing you can do to enjoy life more without a negative consequence.
 
blackminded
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: We get it - it's the 2020s so anything enjoyable is bad and needs to be shat on!


"Ah, smoking is not good for you, and it's been deemed that anything not good for you is bad; hence, illegal. Alcohol, caffeine, contact sports, meat...bad language, chocolate, gasoline, uneducational toys and anything spicy. Abortion is also illegal, but then again so is pregnancy if you don't have a licence."

/Demolition Man was a documentary
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The Brain in question

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rfenster
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
That's why you should never have just one drink..
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This is probably true. Good thing I only use 10% of my brain.  I'll happily drink the other 75% away.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 1 minute ago  

MrHormel: [Fark user image image 425x424]


I drink to make other people interesting.
 
asciibaron
‘’ less than a minute ago  
what?
 
