(CNBC)   The recent surge of inflation is due to: A) Profligate fiscal and monetary policy by the the US govt and Federal Reserve, B) Supply shocks from a global pandemic and war, C) Millennials, for reasons. Remember, there is only *one* correct answer   (cnbc.com) divider line
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Smead explained that in the U.S. there are an estimated 92 million millennials, primarily in the 27- to 42-year-old age bracket. "The last time we saw what we call 'wolverine inflation' - which is inflation that is hard for policymakers to stop - was when 75 million baby boomers had replaced 44 million silent generation people in the 1970s."

"So we have in the United States a whole lot of people, (aged) 27 to 42, who postponed homebuying, car buying, for about seven years later than most generations," he said.

Could it be that the Millennials had to postpone homebuying, car buying and other expenses because the boomers where still in the work force and they are finally giving up the reins (some being pried from their dead cold hands) so the Millennials can finally find a job?

Nope, that's not it. It's those damn Millennials that where told college would give them better jobs, etc.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought it was solely based on the shortage of Playstation 5?
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
CNBC still employs Jim Cramer.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Now creating demand is bad.
 
Blathering Idjut
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"I Hate People" Scrooge The Musical
Youtube hU6WXCvNGms
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
You mean the Millennials who have already lived through a half dozen or so events that will merit their own chapters in future history books are also the cause of some of those things? If this notion wasn't so farking stupid it would make sense!
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
One investor? Says people with too much money buying shiat is to blame, and says those people are Millennials.

Omg lemme laugh harder. Like buying a house or car has any influence on the price of milk or bread.
 
mediaho
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Older generations have criticized the younger ones since time immemorial, but it takes an especially grotesque hubris to mock your progeny for not succeeding in a system that you created.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm sorry y'all, I knew I shouldn't have bought those three avocados
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I thought that the answer is always "the Boomers fault"?
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Ok boomer
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Stupid millennials wanting to own vehicles and homes. So privileged.
 
Alwysadydrmr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
One asshole's hot take is newsworthy?

/Lamarck seen chuckling in the corner
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I blame Bill  Smead.  In an unrelated observation, disinformation becomes simple misinformation which is then passed around as sharing without any hidden agenda.
 
DrD'isInfotainment [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Alloftheabove.
 
mudesi
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Inflation is caused by the pandemic shutting down the entire world economy which lead to massive interest rate cuts which created gigantic sums of money that got pumped into the whole economy while factories shut down and covid restrictions shocked supply chains and it takes time to ramp up an entire planet's economy back in addition to the war in Ukraine which jacked up oil and food prices.

Ok?  Got that?  Good.

NOW EVERYBODY SHUT YOUR IGNORANT FARKING MOUTHS UP CAUSE YOU DON'T KNOW JACK SHIAT ABOUT WHAT YOU'RE TALKING ABOUT AND YOU SOUND LIKE A COMPLETE DUMBASS.
 
olorin604
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"The last time we saw what we call 'wolverine inflation"

"Fetch" isn't going to happen
 
LL316
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
His argument is that people have to much money?  Seriously?
 
QFarker
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
According to most of the people I know the answer is D)  It's all Biden's fault!!!
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

LL316: His argument is that people have to much money?  Seriously?


They have too much money and want to buy things with it. It's a capitalist nightmare.
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Dan Price  @DanPriceSeattle  11h

It's always "$600 checks two years ago and 50-cent raises for workers are causing inflation"

and never "$3 trillion from the Fed to bail out the stock market, $1 trillion in annual corporate stock buybacks and a 1,322% rise in CEO pay since 1978 are causing inflation"
 
wademh
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Soup4Bonnie: CNBC still employs Jim Cramer.


Enough said. And it's supply side issues.
 
TheCruxOfTheBiscuitIsTheApostrophe
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
No, it's Russia and it's temporary.

/a wise, old guru told me so.
 
abb3w [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

olorin604: "The last time we saw what we call 'wolverine inflation"
"Fetch" isn't going to happen


Poking Google, the one other instance of the phrase in economic context not referring to this story seems to be at this POS website.
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Those IPAs and Avocado Toasts have doomed us all!
 
malfist
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
But wait, I thought it was because the dems were in disarray?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Soup4Bonnie: CNBC still employs Jim Cramer.


Yes.  An important thing to understand about punditry is that pundits are not paid to be correct.  They are paid to be entertaining.  Seeing as CNBC is an entertainment and advertising channel about business, he's the perfect pundit.
 
Ixnay on the ottenray
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: I thought that the answer is always "the Boomers fault"?


I thought the answer was always "butt stuff".

Guess we both need new Thesaurus'.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

LL316: His argument is that people have to much money?  Seriously?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PickleBarrel
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"See, what everyone is not including in the conversation is what really causes inflation, which is too many people with too much money chasing too few goods,"

Translation: There's not enough poor people.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
inflation world wide.  Must be the Fed's fault.  I am a serious youtuber.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: [Fark user image image 850x317]


So profits grew from 9% to about 11.2% over 75 years.

Or less than 1% over the last 15 or so years.

/That's quite unimpressive
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Amazing how most of the problems the US has are caused by the little guy who has zero power or say in matters. Shoeless immigrants who don't have two nickels to rub together are the source of all ills for rural America. It's incredible the power these groups seem to have over the general population.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I mean, it is because everyone thinks this is "de wei"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
extrafancy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

LL316: His argument is that people have to much money?  Seriously?


Bro, hand me my Juul and let's talk about crypto.
 
Maud Dib [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Y'all laugh at at us Boomers.
I laugh back.
Herd of millennials pushing goddamn electric scooters up a hill.
I told them they were doing it wrong.
 
the unabomber was right
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
and continuing labor shortages and

Stopped reading there because the unemployment rate today is lower than it was in Feb 2020 before the virus.
 
Dawnrazor
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: I thought that the answer is always "the Boomers fault"?


As with all things, it's the fault of a large group of poor people of which 95% of us are a part of, and not the fault of one small group of extremely wealthy people.  Don't blame the wealthy people.  Blame it on one of the other groups of poor people.  Hate them!
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Well that grass-fed, Peruvian, osso bucco aint cheap, brah.
 
Udder Discharge
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
LOLOL. Always looking for someone to blame. They gave up, this was the age range the Biden Admin targeted for votes and now the younger group is looking to switch teams based on this disaster happening right now. Of course they are going to find another person to blame along with Putin/Trump/Oil companies, Store owners over price gouging blah blah blah. This party has done such a stupid job that even normal person democrats are flipping on these ultra progressive radical changes.  I'm to the point now where anger and frustration does not get me because they are lost. Maybe for decades after this fiasco. /counting the days to midterms. Now it is just a show to me, like a slapstick comedy every time I watch or read about them.  Also the Media that works for the government (legacy) CNN, MSNBC, CBS, ABS, is also fading away. CNN I understand is having a major toss up right now with the resignation of Zucker.
 
zeroman987
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Wool verrrr eeen!
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
As a Millennial, I agree. It's one hundred percent my fault.

We have giant randomize button for economic conditions, and somebody stupidly left me alone with the button. Now there's 9% inflation.

In 2 months, look for 76% unemployment caused by a spike in zinc prices. I love the button.
 
Datanerd
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Fart_Machine: Those IPAs and Avocado Toasts have doomed us all!


Wait, IPAs are GenX's thing.  I thought Millenials were hard seltzer.  Or worse yet, just seltzer.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Merltech: Smead explained that in the U.S. there are an estimated 92 million millennials, primarily in the 27- to 42-year-old age bracket. "The last time we saw what we call 'wolverine inflation' - which is inflation that is hard for policymakers to stop - was when 75 million baby boomers had replaced 44 million silent generation people in the 1970s."

"So we have in the United States a whole lot of people, (aged) 27 to 42, who postponed homebuying, car buying, for about seven years later than most generations," he said.

Could it be that the Millennials had to postpone homebuying, car buying and other expenses because the boomers where still in the work force and they are finally giving up the reins (some being pried from their dead cold hands) so the Millennials can finally find a job?

Nope, that's not it. It's those damn Millennials that where told college would give them better jobs, etc.


Ah, so it's the fault of people that wouldn't give up their source of income.  "fark you, old man, I am entitled to your job.  Get out!"
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

LL316: His argument is that people have to much money?  Seriously?


He's arguing that supply isn't meeting demand and that that's a large element of what's driving inflation.

The "Millennials Bad" bit was a contrivance of CNBC and of our very own submitter.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
""See, what everyone is not including in the conversation is what really causes inflation, which is too many people with too much money chasing too few goods," Bill Smead, chief investment officer at Smead Capital Management, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Thursday."

Bill Smead can go fark himself with a piece of rusty rebar.
 
akallen404
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The thing is, inflation wouldn't actually be that much of a problem if wages actually kept up with it. Values of products would continue to rise, but nobody would care because your paycheck increases to match. There's be a lot of weird investment behavior like people bulk-buying computers and car parts and then reselling them months later at a small profit, but it wouldn't affect people all that much.

They've been telling us for 20 years that rising wages causes massive inflation; now we HAVE massive inflation, so we might as well get the wages.
 
DrD'isInfotainment [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
AND good for the Millenials for not falling for schit Capitalismo run by elites, mostly favoring the GOP/GQP
because it's a no brainer that they vote for millions and millions in tax breaks for the rich, which is the one thing the GOP does, as opposed to all the other stuff where they mostly what responsible politicians re supposed to do which is operate for the interests of the greater good, more or less
 
