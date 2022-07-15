 Skip to content
(CNN)   Day 142 of WW3: Over 40 settlements in southern Kherson region back under Ukrainian control. Ukraine's new US rockets are proving highly effective, according to satellite imagery and Western analysts. It's your Friday Ukraine war discussion   (cnn.com) divider line
    Vladimir Putin, Brittney Griner, Russian occupation, Ukrainian forces, Russia  
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There is no better way to find out just how well weapons systems actually work than actual combat use. You can bet that every serious military on the planet is taking careful notes.
 
Medic Zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The other day I  said that Ukrainian field medics were carrying AK's. This one is packing an M4.

Frankly, given the absolute panoply of weapons present, I wouldn't bst an eye at a picture of any of the medics with any sort of long arm, be it an MP-40, Uzi, or damn near anything else.

What I'm not seeing in Ukraine is the concurrent carrying of a pistol as well, contrary to the allies in Afghanistan.

https://mobile.twitter.com/war_noir/status/1547878488476028929
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Someone should tell Germany the gas isn't getting turned back on, no matter how much Putin taint they lick.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not a confirmed source, but maybe someone got doxxed:

https://mobile.twitter.com/teddy_l_/status/1547889540978790400
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

valenumr: Not a confirmed source, but maybe someone got doxxed:

https://mobile.twitter.com/teddy_l_/status/1547889540978790400


Even if it's not true, hand the name over to the War Crimes people and let them investigate.
 
Medic Zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Def Mon dropped another update.

https://twitter.com/DefMon3/status/1547892218123325445

He did a nice thread today that laid out his predictions for Zaps and Kherson.

His analysis is quite good. Sometimes I'll spend half a day looking at maps and thinking things through, and then come across his stuff and jives with what I was thinking.

He's got good maps and I think comes close to a daily update.


His scribble maps are the big link I lost that I've been looking for. If you liked Jomini of the Wests maps, you'll dig this.

https://www.scribblemaps.com/maps/view/2022051301800/nBT8ffpeGH

It's good enough that even an old map reader like me needs to consult something like this below link occasionally to decipher some of the great detail he's got. He's digitally doing what I'd have up on the wall map if I had time, and access to wherever Jomini and him are getting their unit dispositions from.

https://history.army.mil/books/wwii/11-4/symbols.htm

Random pic of the post:

Fark user imageView Full Size



That's more than one tank!
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Brings back memories of my Avalon Hill board wargaming days.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iToad: There is no better way to find out just how well weapons systems actually work than actual combat use. You can bet that every serious military on the planet is taking careful notes.


The US is going all in on drones and anti drone technology right now. Expect a lot of development to be announced in the coming months. The remarkable effectiveness of an octomomcopter with an 88mm mortar strapped to the bottom can't be overstated.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iToad: There is no better way to find out just how well weapons systems actually work than actual combat use. You can bet that every serious military on the planet is taking careful notes.


The thought occurred a couple months ago that there's probably a bunch of engineers and analysts at Raytheon and Northrop Grumman who are having the time of their lives
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After yesterday's alcohol thread, I hope everyone has had aspirin, coffee, and or a 'hair of the dog'. Good morning.

Operational information of the General Staff as of 18:00 14.07.2022 on the Russian invasion

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy was air reconnaissance with operational-tactical UAVs "Orlan-10" near Vasilenkov and Shevchenko.

In the Slavic direction, the enemy used aviation to strike the Mayak district. The assault actions of the enemy in the area of the village of Kurulka were successfully repelled by our soldiers.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy continues to shell units of the Defense Forces along the entire contact line. Uses assault and army aviation. Conducts reconnaissance. With offensive and assault actions, the invaders tried to improve the tactical position in the areas of Verkhnokamensk and Kamianka and establish control over the Vuhlehirsk TPP. Ukrainian soldiers apt fire inflicted losses on the enemy and forced to retreat.

In the South Bug direction, the enemy used aircraft to strike near Tavria.

In the waters of the Black and Azov Seas, the enemy's ship group continues to block the northwestern part of the Black Sea and launch missile strikes on objects on the territory of Ukraine.

The number of enemy personnel is constantly increasing, which in any way tries to avoid hostilities.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Avalon Hill

Now that's a name I've not heard in a long time
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 The U.S. will launch a lend-lease program in October: when it uses all $40 billion from Congress, the

White House said that the United States now prioritizes providing assistance to Ukraine, for which it is not necessary to return the money. Only after using all the funds allocated by congress for Ukraine in the spring will the United States switch to a lend-lease program.

Currently, the Biden administration is using $40 billion for security assistance to Ukraine, which was allocated by Congress. These funds should be spent by the end of the fiscal year in the United States, which falls at the end of September.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Forwarded from 
Zelenskiy / Official

No country in the world poses a terrorist threat like Russia. No other state in the world allows itself to destroy peaceful cities and ordinary human life with cruise missiles and rocket artillery every day.

As a result of only one missile strike on our city of Vinnytsia, 23 people were killed. Three children under the age of ten. And this, unfortunately, is not the final number. Debris analysis continues. There are dozens of people on the list of missing people. Among the hospitalized are seriously injured.

Russia cut off the lives of civilians just as a conference on Russian war crimes was taking place in the Netherlands, In The Hague.
No other terrorist organization has allowed itself such audacity to kill again when the international community discusses previous crimes.
Russia has shown its attitude to international law, Europe, and the entire civilized world.

After that, no one can doubt that a Special Tribunal on Russian aggression against Ukraine is needed as soon as possible.

Today I address this appeal not to Ukrainians and Ukrainians, as usual, but to our partners. the Democratic world.

This day once again proved that Russia should be officially recognized as a terrorist state. No other state in the world allows itself to destroy peaceful cities and ordinary human life with cruise missiles and rocket artillery every day.

Russia has shown its attitude to international law, Europe, and the entire civilized world. Terror is a virus. And if one of the terrorists goes unpunished, it only encourages others.

It is time for the democratic world to consolidate its position with proper legal instruments.
The status of a terrorist state for Russia.
Special Tribunal for Russian Aggression.
A special compensation mechanism that will send the funds of the terrorist state to those whom it wanted to destroy.
And, of course, new sanctions for terror. New sanctions are needed as soon as possible.

And I want to emphasize: this is all necessary not only for Ukraine, not only for our citizens whose lives are under threat from Russian terror. This is necessary for all of you, everyone in the world who values human life.

In total, during the full-scale war from February 24, the title of Hero was awarded to one hundred and fifty seven Ukrainians, including seventy-five posthumously. State awards were awarded to more than twenty-three thousand of our defenders and defenders, more than three and a half thousand posthumously.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Operational information as of July 15 regarding the Russian invasion from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine:

The main efforts of the Russians focus on the Bakhmut and Novopavlovsk directions, trying to move in the direction of Soledar and Bakhmut.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Russian Federation is regrouping in order to resume the offensive in the direction of Seversk. Shelled areas Kramatorsk, Zakitnoye, Grigorovka and others.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy shelled Ukrainian positions, in particular, in the areas of the settlements of Novoluhanske, Pokrovske, Vesela Dolyna, Berestovo, Veselye, Maiorsk, Vershta. Airstrikes were carried out near Semihirya, Berestovo and the territory of the Vuhlehirska TPP.

Ukrainian soldiers successfully stopped the assault in the area of Kodem and Bilohorivka, as well as attempts to seize the villages of Disputed and Vershyna.

The attempt of an enemy offensive near Vodiane was quickly suppressed by the defenders of Ukraine with apt fire. The enemy launched a missile and air strike on civilian infrastructure in the area of Vuhledar.

In the South Bug direction, the invaders carried out systematic shelling of civilian and military infrastructure. They carried out a missile strike on Nikolaev and airstrikes in the areas of Velykyi Artakoye and Olginy.

In the Slavic direction, the enemy is trying to conduct offensive actions in the direction of Slovyansk.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: iToad: There is no better way to find out just how well weapons systems actually work than actual combat use. You can bet that every serious military on the planet is taking careful notes.

The US is going all in on drones and anti drone technology right now. Expect a lot of development to be announced in the coming months. The remarkable effectiveness of an octomomcopter with an 88mm mortar strapped to the bottom can't be overstated.


Okay, but that is a really inefficient way to tenderize steak.  This is a weird cooking show.  Eastern Europe, man ...
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Those were good times.  We used to mash up all of the boards from companion games and have massive battles on the dining room table, doing a draft style system for selecting our armies.
 
Medic Zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm running out of steam tonight. No surprise, the shift earlier at a SNF was brutual.

I've just about got an update-ish thing written, but it needs a bit more. Might get it up around noon, probably a bit later.


Random post pic:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Ukraine's view of Russia in 1905.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Option 1: Through a precisely orchestrated, multi-decade plan, the Pentagon, CIA, and State Department working in concert through 6 different presidential administrations, coerce an unnamed future Russian president to become a totalitarian with fascist tendencies who brutalizes minority groups and controls all state media to attempt empire building by invading a nearby neighbor under the false pretenses of protecting ethnic Russians within that neighbor.

Option 2:  Vladimir Putin likes to amass power and knows that one way to do so is to brutalize minority groups, control media, and seize land in nearby nations under the false pretense of protecting ethnic Russians.

I wonder which one is more likely.

One of the common mistakes Americans make is assuming that everything in the world has something to do with America.  It might be the Vladimir Putin invading Ukraine has nothing to do with the United States and everything to do with exactly what he farking told us - the humiliation of the USSR, his feeling of abandonment in East Germany when the GDR fell, and his desire to rebuild the Russian empire as a modern Peter the Great.

He just told us his reasons again a few weeks ago.  We know why he did it.  What is the deal with these over complicated narratives?
 
Northern
‘’ 1 hour ago  

valenumr: Someone should tell Germany the gas isn't getting turned back on, no matter how much Putin taint they lick.


Can some engineer here explain why Ukraine couldn't just send a remote controlled vehicle up the gas pipeline with explosives and blow the entire Russian LNG facility to heck?
Once their fossil fuel systems are destroyed the basis of their economy will suddenly disappear.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Public Call Box: valenumr: Not a confirmed source, but maybe someone got doxxed:

https://mobile.twitter.com/teddy_l_/status/1547889540978790400

Even if it's not true, hand the name over to the War Crimes people and let them investigate.


Ok so the War Crimes people investigate and say hes a bad man.
Then what?
Nothing, thats what. Just lip service.
Unless Russia is completely crushed to dust like Germany in 1945 you can war crimes everyone in Russia and nothing will happen cuz they'll never leave Russia and no one will directly attack Russia on the possibility they might have 5 or 6 working Nukes out the entire arsenal.
So instead, we have to deal with Russia being a dick to everyone forever becuase they know they can get away with it.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Northern: valenumr: Someone should tell Germany the gas isn't getting turned back on, no matter how much Putin taint they lick.

Can some engineer here explain why Ukraine couldn't just send a remote controlled vehicle up the gas pipeline with explosives and blow the entire Russian LNG facility to heck?
Once their fossil fuel systems are destroyed the basis of their economy will suddenly disappear.


There are a large number of people and systems in place to prevent exactly that kind of thing.
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This comes on Ukraine say lots data is a state secret and won't be revealed in full until after the war.
I believe the last time this guy said this it was said he didn't have access to the data, but many folks tested the numbers as basically accurate.

Pinch of salt



⚡Reznikov: Up to 100 Ukrainian soldiers were killed per day on frontlines in May.

Ukraine's Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov told BBC Ukraine that Ukraine suffered the biggest combat losses in May, adding that between 300 to 400 soldiers were wounded at the time each day.
- The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) July 15, 2022
 
CrazyUncle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Avalon hill?  Sheeeeeet....any true grognard played SPI games.
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Regarding the brit that died in captivity


Nongovernmental organizations and colleagues have described Urey as an aid volunteer.https://t.co/oeINp8Pt93
- Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (@RFERL) July 15, 2022
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CrazyUncle: Avalon hill?  Sheeeeeet....any true grognard played SPI games.


SSI was always fun.
the buck rogers games are still fun to give a spin once in a while
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

qorkfiend: Northern: valenumr: Someone should tell Germany the gas isn't getting turned back on, no matter how much Putin taint they lick.

Can some engineer here explain why Ukraine couldn't just send a remote controlled vehicle up the gas pipeline with explosives and blow the entire Russian LNG facility to heck?
Once their fossil fuel systems are destroyed the basis of their economy will suddenly disappear.

There are a large number of people and systems in place to prevent exactly that kind of thing.


That and it would be significantly easier to just use traditional saboteurs.

But it wouldn't matter because there isn't "just one" critical point in the NG infrastructure, and while Russia has trouble sourcing all kinds of technology they can likely rebuild pipes.

And it's probably not a good idea because the goal of Europe isn't to destroy Russian NG infrastructure because they still want the gas.
 
PiperArrow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Northern: valenumr: Someone should tell Germany the gas isn't getting turned back on, no matter how much Putin taint they lick.

Can some engineer here explain why Ukraine couldn't just send a remote controlled vehicle up the gas pipeline with explosives and blow the entire Russian LNG facility to heck?
Once their fossil fuel systems are destroyed the basis of their economy will suddenly disappear.


Valves? Pumps? Bends in the pipes? Metering systems? It's not like the pipe is continuously unobstructed from the LNG facility in Russia to facilities in Germany, Poland, etc. If it were, how would they measure flow to individual customers? Would there be a single pump in Russia that can move the gas in the pipeline through thousands of miles of pipe downstream?
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I won't believe it until Russia moves their command posts 300 km from the front, but would be awesome if true



Ukraine's Minister of Defence says Ukraine will receive projectiles for HIMARS capable of hitting at 300 km

He praised HIMARS for their accuracy and range and noted they helped reduce the number of UA military casualties https://t.co/9ohGNd6kYH
- Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) July 15, 2022
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do so keep reading


You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes'). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat.

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff')

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://www.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

A charity telethon on Sunday, May 29th is planned.  Expect a link to be posted to https://mobile.twitter.com/MFA_Ukraine

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Volunteers for Ukraine (for Americans who specifically want a 501(c)3 for their military aid):   https://volunteerforukraine.org/donate/

Poland's fundraiser for a Bayraktar: https://zrzutka.pl/en/na-polskiego-bayraktara-dla-armii-ukrainy


Humanitarian aid:

World to Rebuild Rural Ukraine: https://www.wrru.org

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Red Cross / Red Crescent:  https://donate.redcrossredcrescent.org/ua/donate/~my-donation

UN Human Rights Council:  https://www.unhcr.org/en-us/ukraine-emergency.html

UNICEF:  https://www.unicefusa.org/stories/unicef-children-crossfire-ukraine-crisis/39542?form=FUNKBHMZQDQ
For Canadians:  https://www.unicef.ca/en

Episcopal Relief & Development's Ukraine Crisis Response Fund: https://support.episcopalrelief.org/ukraineresponse

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

International Rescue Foundation (via TripAdvisor matching page):  https://www.tripadvisor.com/vpages/refugee_relief.html

International Rescue Committee:  https://www.rescue.org/article/how-does-irc-respond-emergency-ukraine

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://eng.goodbread.com.ua

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Greater Baltimore Medical Center (medicine for Ukraine): https://www.classy.org/give/406643/

Crowdfunding for explosive identification playing cards: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ukraine-cards

Some newer organizations focused on Ukraine efforts:
Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org
Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate


Other notes & ways to help:

You should also check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependent

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in the Ukraine.

You can search Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.org

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Saving Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Online (SUCHO):  https://www.sucho.org

Shadows Project (Survey for what cultural stuff they should put online, and an Instagram page of Ukrainian art):  https://beacons.page/shadows.project

Ukrainian Global University needs volunteers to talk educational institutions into helping displaced students:  https://uglobal.university/

Learn about Ukrainian History (and raise funds):  https://youtube.com/watch?v=tl070rPB58M

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (So tell your representatives to give them refugee status)


If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, seehttps://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites, but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers:

Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
A comic book:  https://zoop.gg/c/comicsforukraine
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Clothing (Texas imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames ;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Ghost of Kyiv Lego figure: https://www.brickmania.com/ghost-of-kyiv-ukrainian-pilot/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://t.me/combat_ftg/1310
Ukrainian fire shirt: https://www.bonfire.com/ukraine-ministry-of-accidental-russian-fire/
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections/for-mens
An art auction (through Aug 5?): https://event.auctria.com/c597b4c6-fd41-4573-9eab-c4004a3b3efe/
Artwork made from war debris: https://airauctioneer.com/forever-with-ukraine-rocket-art
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  There don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
 
Zenith
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Northern: valenumr: Someone should tell Germany the gas isn't getting turned back on, no matter how much Putin taint they lick.

Can some engineer here explain why Ukraine couldn't just send a remote controlled vehicle up the gas pipeline with explosives and blow the entire Russian LNG facility to heck?
Once their fossil fuel systems are destroyed the basis of their economy will suddenly disappear.


As Russia's energy sector was basically contracted out to western know how and technical ability (as they can't do it) and they've now all pulled out plus the sanctions on equipment and spares for upkeep it's only a matter of time until it runs down and is incapable of supplying Russia's customers.
Frankly why bother incurring the ire of sympathetic nations (some who are still customers) by sabotaging it.
 
philodough
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fingerware Error [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I imagine days could seem like years, but I'm pretty sure this is a typo:

141 years of war. On July 14, Russian invaders fired five missiles, two of which brought down Ukrainian air defenses. Three missiles caused an incredible tragedy for Ukraine: the Russians killed 23 people, three children. About 90 people were injured and several dozen were missing.

😭The most difficult story of the day is the murder of a 4-year-old girl Lisa.

This is a crime that can never be forgiven.
The blood of a child on the hands of every Russian!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gpzjock
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I bought Squad Leader for £1 at a boot sale, opened it up, it had never been used, all the pieces were still on their connector sheets.
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not sure if we'll get anything else ridiculous from this but I assume a threat of nukes, and putin looking like a deflating real doll.


Putin convenes Security Council https://t.co/DRQS2i0Nt3#russiaisaterrorisstate
- Ukrainska Pravda in English (@pravda_eng) July 15, 2022
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Northern: valenumr: Someone should tell Germany the gas isn't getting turned back on, no matter how much Putin taint they lick.

Can some engineer here explain why Ukraine couldn't just send a remote controlled vehicle up the gas pipeline with explosives and blow the entire Russian LNG facility to heck?
Once their fossil fuel systems are destroyed the basis of their economy will suddenly disappear.


Yeah man! Bishop should go!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Irisclara [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to the Fark Ukraine Thread

what a shill does and why?

By notmyjab

What: We get a fair number of folks wandering in and making unsubstantiated comments like "Ukraine should just give up." "You know Russia is going to win, right?"  No data.  No facts.  Just dumping on the thread.

Why: who knows

Certainly we favor Ukraine in this war.  They've done an unexpected and heroic job defending their homeland from an aggressor looking to wipe them off the map and out of history.  Kyiv existed for almost a thousand years before Moscow, and much of what we in the West think of as Russian culture actually originated with the cossacks that settled in Ukraine via Turkey.

Russia has thrown untrained conscripts to fight, while Ukraine has been getting trained by NATO since 2014.  Ukraine is getting artillery and supplies from the West while Russia is raiding their few remaining friends for bodies to throw at this, while also unable to make anything (most of it came from USSR stock pre-1985, or was made in Ukraine or with imported technology and parts).

So... if someone can make a point and provide data to back it up, then it will be a healthy discussion.  Otherwise, we're here to see the boomies, discuss tactics, artillery, and have some off-topic conversations in between.  I've learned quite a bit about Ukraine's geography, as well as western Europe.  I don't know much about tanks, but have learned from others.  We especially like watching the turret's get airtime when a T-72 takes a direct hit (I think 8 or 9 seconds is the record).  Pros and cons of different rifles and artillery.  I may not be able to remember the details, but it is fascinating to hear from those that do.

It all fits under the category of "interesting sh*t I never thought about before".  Tactics, military organizational structure, supply lines, logistics.  We have people in these threads who have lived this stuff or are true historians.

So... someone who comes in and makes disparaging comments doesn't usually come back.

We have one who is infamous for spewing loads of unfounded information and challenging everyone, then deleting his posts (and their responses).  So we get defensive about time wasters.
 
CrazyUncle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you like modern war, GMT had some great titles back in the day.  And of course my main man Frank Chadwick churning out those games like a machine.  Ty Bomba and Joseph Miranda for the alternative history stuff.  I'm too old school to play computer games.  I like to see the whole map in front of me.
/ Owns lots of Avalon hill games and it was Starship Troopers that popped my gaming cherry.
This war is not inspiring me to play much though.  The orcs are just too evil.
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
⚡Russian Ministry of Defense admits deliberately hitting Vinnytsia.

Russia boasted of the unfounded claim of targeting a meeting between Ukraine's military and foreign arms suppliers. The July 14 strike hit civilian infrastructure in the city center, killing at least 23 people.
- The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) July 15, 2022
 
Northern
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

That's pretty insane.  Russia recently launched a new class of nuclear missile submarines, its safe to assume those can approach the US and launch an attack totally destroying NYC, LA, Chicago, and a number of military bases.
Putin is dangerous, it's rumored he is in end stage cancer and I don't know if the chemo will make him less stable.
Fighting them in a proxy war and ensuring they lose against Ukraine is glorious, and likely a worse wound to Putin's pride than if we pushed him back with our military.
Are you aware of Putin's background?  He is dangerous, and owns a large number of US high office officials and major NGOs here in Best America (and elsewhere).
How about he dies, we use diplomacy with his replacement to end the war, and avoid a nuclear exchange?
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
⚡Bloomberg: EU falls behind promised aid to Ukraine.

The 9 billion euros help promised by the EU 2 months ago has not arrived in Ukraine yet, as the bloc is confronting the prospect of severe economic pain, Bloomberg reported. The EU has only agreed on a 1 billion euros tranche
- The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) July 15, 2022
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
⚡Media: Ukraine's grain export reduced by 40%.

As of July, grain exports amounted to 556,000 tons in 2022 against 926,000 tons as of July 2021, the Ports of Ukraine online publication reported, citing the State Customs Service.
- The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) July 15, 2022
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
40th separate artillery brigade destroys the enemy positions.

booms
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Medic Zero: The other day I  said that Ukrainian field medics were carrying AK's. This one is packing an M4.

Frankly, given the absolute panoply of weapons present, I wouldn't bst an eye at a picture of any of the medics with any sort of long arm, be it an MP-40, Uzi, or damn near anything else.

What I'm not seeing in Ukraine is the concurrent carrying of a pistol as well, contrary to the allies in Afghanistan.

https://mobile.twitter.com/war_noir/status/1547878488476028929


I would like to be treated by her. She can field my medic or whatever it os these kids today call it
 
ReluctantLondon [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Medic Zero Ukraine's view of Russia in 1905.

raises hand in confusion * Um, not that I'm disputing that that was Ukraine's perspective - but why's it written in English and Chinese..?

/ And if it's from 1905 how come Japan appears on that map and not "Nippon"..?
// I like old propaganda - reports that russian shops were putting butter in antitheft cases had me sending a photo of "Hooray, the butter is all gone!" to a few people...
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

valenumr: Someone should tell Germany the gas isn't getting turned back on, no matter how much Putin taint they lick.


You'd think they'd need the cash more?
 
