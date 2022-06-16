 Skip to content
(KSDK St. Louis)   Rats are probably chewing on your car's delicious wiring right now. Mmmm, WIRES   (ksdk.com) divider line
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Nobody believes they exist?  Hah!  These things are serious!
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Happened to me, too.  2004 Ford Focus ZTW.  Had weird intermittent electrical problems, mostly with ignition and air conditioning.

My primary care mechanic sent me to an electrical specialist.  Guy took one look under the hood and asked, "Do you park near a dumpster or trash cans?"

Just like half of the single-family dwellings in LA, my trash bins are alongside my driveway.  "Yeah."

"Rats.  Chewing on your wires.  The insulation is made from soy, and they will get up in there and eat it."

$1200 later, I got a rewired car and advice to move my trash bins away from my car.

/my teenage son just leaves 'em on the curb nowadays anyway
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Last spring I found that the AC in my van wouldn't work. Mice had chewed through that wire, but nothing else, so it was a cheap fix.

My mechanic told me the soy story, too.
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Had chipmunks chew up the wiring harness on my Sonata last year.  The dealer was kind enough to splice the wires instead of putting in a new one.  Bought some bitter apple and sprayed it all over the wires...so far so good.

// ALVVVVINNN!!!!
 
HeadbangerSmurf
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
My 2018 BMW X5 spent a month in the shop so they could remove a mouse nest from the HVAC system.  That was after it spent two weeks in the shop for them to remove a mouse nest from the HVAC system.  Never had that issue with my VWs or with the Tesla I own now.  The 2019 BMW X5 4.0i they gave me to drive was SO much better than the 2018 I had.
 
RoLleRKoaSTeR
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Oh, yes - Fievel and his friend two-holes.
They love to squat (gigiddy) in your car's hvac.

Watching too much of CSW on youtube.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

EasilyDistracted: Had chipmunks chew up the wiring harness on my Sonata last year.  The dealer was kind enough to splice the wires instead of putting in a new one.  Bought some bitter apple and sprayed it all over the wires...so far so good.

// ALVVVVINNN!!!!


Spray it again just to be sure.
 
dbeshear [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
https://metro.co.uk/2022/06/16/canadians-lost-the-internet-for-over-8-hours-because-of-a-beaver-16838971/
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Caterday is tomorrow.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Rats? In my Volvo? It's more likely than you think.
 
psychosis_inducing
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
We feed the feral cats and never have this problem.
 
dave0821
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Guess my car is safe we don't have rats here
Seems like someone else's problem now
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

psychosis_inducing: We feed the feral cats and never have this problem.


Bullshiat. Chicago released some cats last year and they don't even bother with the rats, because people FEED them.
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Peanut butter and plaster balls. Mean but effective.
 
bifster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I had packrats chew up the spark plug wires for my RV, several times. I installed armored "racing" wires to stop them. They also eliminated the tendency of the wires to rub against the exhaust manifold and short out.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Country living. Bunnies chewed through my O2 sensor.
 
DoganSquirrelSlayer
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Mice/Rats freaking LOVE that soy based plastic wire sheathing, that's been a known issue for at least a decade. I had thought auto mfg stopped using that stuff ages ago because of all the repair calls on warranty from it.

CSB: The craziest example I ever saw was the collapsible RV waste pipe. They didn't want anything else, but they chewed through the bumper end caps to eat the poop pipe into plastic chips over a winter in storage.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Squirrels chewed through wires on a few of my cars. Wires need wrapped in something that isn't chewable. I've heard saran wrap is one option to wrap wires in to keep them from getting chewed.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

bughunter: Happened to me, too.  2004 Ford Focus ZTW.  Had weird intermittent electrical problems, mostly with ignition and air conditioning.

My primary care mechanic sent me to an electrical specialist.  Guy took one look under the hood and asked, "Do you park near a dumpster or trash cans?"

Just like half of the single-family dwellings in LA, my trash bins are alongside my driveway.  "Yeah."

"Rats.  Chewing on your wires.  The insulation is made from soy, and they will get up in there and eat it."

$1200 later, I got a rewired car and advice to move my trash bins away from my car.

/my teenage son just leaves 'em on the curb nowadays anyway


$1200 spent on a Ford Focus? Holy moly. I would spend that to rewire a vintage classic keeper but not an economy car.

PS: Most people don't know that overhead cables on telephone poles have a special gel layer under the main hard shell cover to eliminate vermin destruction. Ma Bell learned expensive lessons early on and came up with the cure.
 
KingKauff
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
My girlfriend's mother's car is in the shop right now for this very reason, so kicks, etc.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: psychosis_inducing: We feed the feral cats and never have this problem.

Bullshiat. Chicago released some cats last year and they don't even bother with the rats, because people FEED them.


Why are people feeding the rats?
 
flappy_penguin
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Yep. Rodents, not necessarily rats ate the ignition wires on my E30 twice on two different continents. Just the ignition wires tho. Which is weird and somewhat expensive. Chewed thru the conductors even. Hungry farkers. In both places there was plenty of food around. Same car got infested with farking wasps.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

dbeshear: https://metro.co.uk/2022/06/16/canadians-lost-the-internet-for-over-8-hours-because-of-a-beaver-16838971/


Fark user imageView Full Size


The hunt was on, and well documented.
 
mudpants
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Squirrels not rats chewing on my wires here.  I keep 2 bars of Irish Spring soap under the hood.  They seem to hate the smell.
 
