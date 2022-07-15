 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 59)   "Police detain goat for questioning". Goat responded with "AAAAAAAAAA"   (fox59.com) divider line
12
    More: Amusing, The Benny Hill Show, elusive goat, Benny Hill, Police, Constable, R.E.M., Cumberland officers, V for Vendetta  
•       •       •

179 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Jul 2022 at 3:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'd say you're kidding me, but you'd just horn in on the goat puns.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
....police were unsure where the goat had come from.

Have they considered it could be an interdimensional being, just like Bigfoot?
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The goat replied with: "Marzy doats and doatzy doats, but little lambzy divy."
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goat Scream - Origine Meme (HD)
Youtube 1paueaTWFRE
 
Tom-Servo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Cumberland police detain goat for questioning, farking"

y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Suspect confirms we are looking for a guy named Maaaatt
Height: Maaaatt
Hair and apparently eye color: Maaaatt

Last reported moving in the direction of Maaaatt
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I would welcome a goat or three into my backyard. The grass is easy, all the borders and decorative stuff could use a goat.

/might call rent-a-goat
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
OMG! What did Tim Brady do?
 
Brynden Rivers
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: OMG! What did Tim Brady do?


Aww, you farked it up! Failed to stick the landing, I hate when that happens!
 
phishrace [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Did not read TFA, but good to hear they finally arrested LeBron for all that flopping he's been doing for years. It's pathetic. Not the real goat. See: Curry, Wardell Stephen
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Bslim: [c.tenor.com image 498x280] [View Full Size image _x_]


OMG SPOILERS
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.