(WHEC Rochester)   Hitting the police vehicle that was illegally parked in an ambulance bay at a hospital with the door of your ambulance while unloading a patient? You're darn well right that's a handcuffin'   (whec.com) divider line
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
That asshole "RochesterNYPD investigator" should be fired immediately as well as being sued for false arrest.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Your honor, we're expected to believe my client HIT A POLICE CRUISER while he was simeltaneously (sp) ILLEGALLY PARKED!

Why it's an OUTRAGE!
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Hey - the "EMT" didn't show ID.  That's failure to comply.  The THIN BLUE LINE has saved us AGAIN from black people!

I swear to Cthulhu, it's like they're trying to see how f*cking evil they can be.

Motherf*cking pigs.
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
interfering with an EMT performing her duties should be a crime.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

wearsmanyhats: interfering with an EMT performing her duties should be a crime.


It is.  Unless you're a f*cking pig, in which case the law doesn't apply because reasons.  Just like it's illegal to park inside the ambulance bay, unless you're a f*cking pig because f*ck you, you're under arrest for bringing it up.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

wearsmanyhats: That asshole "RochesterNYPD investigator" should be fired immediately as well as being sued for false arrest.


I think you misspelled "get a paid vacation and then file a million dollar lawsuit for pain and suffering."
 
delsydsoftware [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I pray every day that the FD or EMTs will arrive before the the PD should I be in a car accident.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The cop is now on desk duty.
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Pending the internal investigation, the member involved has been placed on administrative assignment. We ask for patience as we ensure that a thorough and complete investigation is completed."

I'll translate.

There is clear video showing what happened. We can't pretend our investigator didn't do anything wrong. We ask for "patience" as we drag out our "thorough and complete investigation" long enough that people will forget about it. If they don't, we will make the investigator pretend to go through additional BS training about our "standards".

The correct response should have been, "The video is clear. The investigator is fired."

/former Paramedic
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
headline is misleading. It's the cop who is in trouble, They can't interfere with care like that.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

wearsmanyhats: interfering with an EMT performing her duties should be a crime.


It most assuredly is
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


every pig is a thin skinned bully... every single one
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You'd think the last thing they'd want to do is piss off someone likely to be the one carting them to the ER when eventually they are injured, but I guess the maximum-iq limits on police are starting to show their effects.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
ACAB
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fire and charge the officer with false arrest, kidnapping, illegal parking, anything else you can think of (like they do)

EMT sues city for million dollar settlement
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: You'd think the last thing they'd want to do is piss off someone likely to be the one carting them to the ER when eventually they are injured, but I guess the maximum-iq limits on police are starting to show their effects.


There was a time when police respected nurses and EMTs, but it appears their chances of getting shot went way down since they started just running away from danger.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So do you need any more evidence American cops are the enemies of the typical American?
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the EMT didn't want to be confronted by the cops, she should have run into the children's ward with an assault rifle.
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If being an asshole was a felony the world would be a much better place.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotCodger: "Pending the internal investigation, the member involved has been placed on administrative assignment. We ask for patience as we ensure that a thorough and complete investigation is completed."

I'll translate.

There is clear video showing what happened. We can't pretend our investigator didn't do anything wrong. We ask for "patience" as we drag out our "thorough and complete investigation" long enough that people will forget about it. If they don't, we will make the investigator pretend to go through additional BS training about our "standards".

The correct response should have been, "The video is clear. The investigator is fired."

/former Paramedic


Ditto.

Former EMT and also cop.
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: wearsmanyhats: interfering with an EMT performing her duties should be a crime.

It most assuredly is


Someone should call the cops
 
ImOscar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The cop's defense will be that the male patient from ambulance was trying to get an illegal abortion.  The Supreme Court will certainly uphold that.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImOscar: [Fark user image 425x570]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They rely on the fact that the much less trained and paid EMTs have more standards than them and would never refuse an injuried officer medical attention.
 
cheesemaker2016
‘’ 1 hour ago  
IS SHE BLACK. Because that would explain everything. No position would be higher than a cop, when black. Even a cop.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Utah Nurse Arrested For Refusing To Give Patient's Blood To Police | NBC Nightly News
Youtube ulARU2uRBoo
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Arresting a medic while they are with a patient?

I'd like for the patient to sue that asshole "cop".
 
Felgraf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't worry, I'm sure this is something that even more money for 'training' will fix! You gotta train police officers that this is wrong. How could anyone hope to know this was inappropriate?
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Felgraf: Don't worry, I'm sure this is something that even more money for 'training' will fix! You gotta train police officers that this is wrong. How could anyone hope to know this was inappropriate?


Throw another armored personnel carrier at em, thats the ticket!
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: Arresting a medic while they are with a patient?

I'd like for the patient to sue that asshole "cop".


She wasn't arrested.  The headline is an article reading comprehension test.
 
Prof. Frink [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

poorjon: cretinbob: wearsmanyhats: interfering with an EMT performing her duties should be a crime.

It most assuredly is

Someone should call the cops


What should we call them?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: Felgraf: Don't worry, I'm sure this is something that even more money for 'training' will fix! You gotta train police officers that this is wrong. How could anyone hope to know this was inappropriate?

Throw another armored personnel carrier at em, thats the ticket!


Can we drop it on them? That might work.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: wearsmanyhats: interfering with an EMT performing her duties should be a crime.

It is.  Unless you're a f*cking pig, in which case the law doesn't apply because reasons.  Just like it's illegal to park inside the ambulance bay, unless you're a f*cking pig because f*ck you, you're under arrest for bringing it up.


When there's no one who will do a proper investigation, charge the piggy, or prosecute them is it really a crime?

It might be a crime for regular people but the piggy will get a slap on the wrist, maybe a note in his file and go on with being a shiatheaded cop.

There won't be any real consequences so it's not really a crime for them, more like a suggestion not to do that at the most.
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: [YouTube video: Utah Nurse Arrested For Refusing To Give Patient's Blood To Police | NBC Nightly News]


Paid administrative leave.

AYFKM?

He should've been arrested from his home in front of his family for police brutality, then given a speedy jury trial made up of nurses and hospital administrators. How long do minorities get for assault with a deadly weapon? Give him that in gen pop. Bet the prison nurses give him all the care he needs after each beating/rape.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Or when a cop arrests the driver of ambulance (an emergency vehicle) with a patient inside for "not yielding to an emergency vehicle."
OHP: Trooper altercation with EMT (2009-06-13)
Youtube QwzEQJ7xDbk

If I didn't know better, I'd almost think cops are power tripping rage machines who don't give a shiat about the welfare of someone who needs medical treatment if their authority is challenged even in the slightest.
 
clovercat
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

WickerNipple: Archie Goodwin: Arresting a medic while they are with a patient?

I'd like for the patient to sue that asshole "cop".

She wasn't arrested.  The headline is an article reading comprehension test.


she was approached by the investigator, her arm pulled behind her back and cuffed before forcefully being taken outside to a police car.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

clovercat: WickerNipple: Archie Goodwin: Arresting a medic while they are with a patient?

I'd like for the patient to sue that asshole "cop".

She wasn't arrested.  The headline is an article reading comprehension test.

she was approached by the investigator, her arm pulled behind her back and cuffed before forcefully being taken outside to a police car.


That's true, and shouldn't have happened.  But she was released uncharged - not arrested.
 
Tomahawk513 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

wearsmanyhats: That asshole "RochesterNYPD investigator" should be fired immediately as well as being sued for false arrest.


Done in one and I'll get the lights. Pack up folks it's an early Friday!
 
theguyyousaw
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

WickerNipple: Archie Goodwin: Arresting a medic while they are with a patient?

I'd like for the patient to sue that asshole "cop".

She wasn't arrested.  The headline is an article reading comprehension test.


she was approached by the investigator, her arm pulled behind her back and cuffed before forcefully being taken outside to a police car.

noun: arrest; plural noun: arrests
An arrest is the use of legal authority to deprive a person of their freedom of movement
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Short, white, bald cop? Gosh, I can't imagine why he'd be enraged by a black female not showing complete obedience.

/Manlet rage
 
Begoggle
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

WickerNipple: clovercat: WickerNipple: Archie Goodwin: Arresting a medic while they are with a patient?

I'd like for the patient to sue that asshole "cop".

She wasn't arrested.  The headline is an article reading comprehension test.

she was approached by the investigator, her arm pulled behind her back and cuffed before forcefully being taken outside to a police car.

That's true, and shouldn't have happened.  But she was released uncharged - not arrested.


Someone needs reading comprehension and it's not us.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

wearsmanyhats: That asshole "RochesterNYPD investigator" should be fired immediately as well as being sued for false arrest.


If he impeded the EMT from brining the patient inside, reckless endangerment as well.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Begoggle: WickerNipple: clovercat: WickerNipple: Archie Goodwin: Arresting a medic while they are with a patient?

I'd like for the patient to sue that asshole "cop".

She wasn't arrested.  The headline is an article reading comprehension test.

she was approached by the investigator, her arm pulled behind her back and cuffed before forcefully being taken outside to a police car.

That's true, and shouldn't have happened.  But she was released uncharged - not arrested.

Someone needs reading comprehension and it's not us.


Cops take me to the station and let me go all the time, its not a big deal, I have nothing to hide. Plus if I'm lucky, they buy me a hot sub from that decent chain. "Quizling's" or something.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

WickerNipple: clovercat: WickerNipple: Archie Goodwin: Arresting a medic while they are with a patient?

I'd like for the patient to sue that asshole "cop".

She wasn't arrested.  The headline is an article reading comprehension test.

she was approached by the investigator, her arm pulled behind her back and cuffed before forcefully being taken outside to a police car.

That's true, and shouldn't have happened.  But she was released uncharged - not arrested.


https://www.nolo.com/legal-encyclopedia/justifies-arrest-probable-cause.html

"An arrest requires taking someone into custody, against that person's will, in order to prosecute or interrogate. It involves a physical application of force, or submission to an officer's show of force. In sum, the arrestee must not be free to leave. Whether the act by the police is termed an arrest under state law is not relevant."

now go be wrong somewhere else
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/ulARU2uRBoo?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


"We take this very seriously. That's why we're putting him on paid leave for a couple days until you peons aren't talking about it anymore."
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

WickerNipple: clovercat: WickerNipple: Archie Goodwin: Arresting a medic while they are with a patient?

I'd like for the patient to sue that asshole "cop".

She wasn't arrested.  The headline is an article reading comprehension test.

she was approached by the investigator, her arm pulled behind her back and cuffed before forcefully being taken outside to a police car.

That's true, and shouldn't have happened.  But she was released uncharged - not arrested.


"Arrested" and "charged" are two different things altogether.
 
