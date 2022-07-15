 Skip to content
(Wisconsin State Journal)   Milwaukee man nicely sums up how half of Wisconsinites go about their lives   (madison.com) divider line
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Half?
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I had an uncle that was a functional alcoholic. Drank a case of beer a day and you'd never know it. Never got a DWI. Go figure.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
BrerRobot
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Tl/dr : dude wants help.

"
Fuerstenau later admitted to drinking at 5:30 that morning and to using cocaine before he went to work. He admitted he had a Four Loko, a Natural Ice and smoking marijuana when he took lunch at around 12-1 p.m. He said he was drinking alcohol while driving on the road, and that he has been drinking since he was 9 years old and he drinks alcohol "like it is coffee."
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
What's his Fark handle?
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
God, that's a hard 51. Even for Wisconsin.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
