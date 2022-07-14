 Skip to content
(WESA Pittsburgh)   Come on, would my client really kill his wife just so he wouldn't have to pay 2 million dollars she was promised in the prenuptial agreement?   (wesa.fm) divider line
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
🤔
 
MythDragon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
He admitted?  Rookie move. Make then find you guilty. You're not on trial for stealing a candy bar. Saying "ah shucks. I did it, I did. I'm a bad wittle boy." isn't going to get you a scolding while the Irish cops smiles and says "Boys will be boys, they will."
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
What is with dentists and big game hunting safaris?
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Still looking for the victim in this story
 
englaja
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Pathetic planningf. My wife has her assets tied up so tight even if we separated and I was on unemployment I'd still end up owing her millions.

Get a better lawyer and planner if you can afford it, moron.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Here's a loooong, more detailed story about this guy. Seems that possibly killing his wife was the shiat cherry on top of the shiat ice cream sundae.

Did This Trump-Loving, Leopard-Hunting Dentist Kill His Wife?
 
El_Dan
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Showing up to court with a posse of five defense attorneys isn't a great look, either.
 
Fano
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Snort
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Allegedly.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Would a bad person kill his wife to be with his mistress if it means he avoids a 2 million dollar hit, and instead gains 5 million in life insurance?
Let's see:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
