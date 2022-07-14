 Skip to content
(Daily Kos)   Sooooo, you probably haven't heard, but a railroad strike may be happening soon, and if you think the supply chain crisis has been a nightmare for you let me introduce you to my friend, the supply chain clusterfark   (dailykos.com) divider line
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
What with all the truckers driving circles to protest gas prices... who's gonna move the stuff?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This is the worst timeline
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Part of me hopes that they do go on strike, but realistically, Biden isn't going to let them strike in an election year when the supply chain is already farked up. They'll end up in forced arbitration, like some episode of the West Wing I watched eons ago (but I think that was about trucking).

Rail labor unions can sometimes get up to their own shenanigans, like refusing to negotiate for a new contract during Covid virtually instead of in person, but it's nothing compared to what the rail companies are doing. During an actual explosion of goods delivery because of the pandemic they've laid off almost 50,000 employees and they're trying to make up the difference by running longer trains and making their remaining staff work longer hours. It's obviously not working. They're doing all of this so they can deliver an extra 20 cents per share each quarter.

One thing's for certain, they need to get this shiat ironed out before the next presidential election. There's no guarantee the next NLRB is going to be as sympathetic to labor as this one.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That was a good read, Subby. Learned some history.  😊
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's hard to gauge if this will gain steam and end up on the wrong track.

Also, caboose.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Lsherm: Part of me hopes that they do go on strike, but realistically, Biden isn't going to let them strike in an election year when the supply chain is already farked up.


I dunno. Amtrak Joe really likes trains and probably likes the train employees.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: Lsherm: Part of me hopes that they do go on strike, but realistically, Biden isn't going to let them strike in an election year when the supply chain is already farked up.

I dunno. Amtrak Joe really likes trains and probably likes the train employees.


I know, but this is the one time Biden has the power to prevent a strike AND force a resolution in favor of labor without much trouble. The unions probably won't get everything they want, but they'll come out ahead. I just don't see Biden letting yet another supply chain disruption happen right now.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

ImpendingCynic: It's hard to gauge if this will gain steam and end up on the wrong track.

Also, caboose.


This post needs more cowcatcher.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
keep an eye out for the F.R.E.D.

Ooh!... I mean, Oui!

It's Tour de France right now so, keep an eye out for the 'lanterne rouge'
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yukari is fooling around again.
 
pnkgtr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It seems pretty obvious that if a few choice industries conspired to sink a presidency they could do it easily.
 
FlyingJ
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pnkgtr: It seems pretty obvious that if a few choice industries conspired to sink a presidency they could do it easily.


The Unions have a figured that "Lunchbox Joe" ain't no Friend Of The Working Man No Mo...
 
rfenster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks Obama
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The largest employer around here is about a mile from an inland port fed by rail from a sea port. A railroad stoppage would put many tens of thousands of people out of work within a few days as they have to shut the factory down and then the hundreds of smaller factories that feed it. If that happens everything else will start crumbling.

On the other hand... it is summer, and with unemployment pay, it could boost the tourist/entertainment segments of the economy.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
This is what Gritty was talking about, mofos.

/for some reason liberals don't think 'fark around and find out' applies to ~their~ decades of terrible economic policies
//oh wow! conservative economics is worse! surely the working class will just keep taking a beating on neoliberalism's behalf.
 
anticontent
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Good. Shut this shiat down. Grind it all to a halt.

fark em.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: What with all the truckers driving circles to protest gas prices... who's gonna move the stuff?


Here in California, independent trucking has been made effectively illegal (see AB5).  It's only a matter of time before the supermarket shelves start to look like Soviet Russia.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The Fox News headlines will be all about how we need a strong leader to make the trains run on time.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

pnkgtr: It seems pretty obvious that if a few choice industries conspired to sink a presidency they could do it easily.


Shareholders won't allow it. It is much cheaper to bribe, bankroll, and take foreign money. Then you are also voiding/violating thousands of contracts.

More than a "few". It would literally take governors to halt travel, outside a strike.
 
