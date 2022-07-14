 Skip to content
(The Drive)   Auto blogger rips around Laguna Hills with car customizer who stuck giant GM race-tuned motor in '65 Comet yet goes YOLO on the brakes, ends up with the most well-documented near-Darwin you'll ever see   (thedrive.com) divider line
    More: Facepalm, Disc brake, Automobile, Drum brake, Russ Stover, Shawn Davis, Stover's Mercury, horsepower car, Honda Civic  
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That jackass could have taken out an entire family because he didn't upgrade his brakes. Who puts 1100 herspers in a car and doesn't upgrade the brakes?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Reverse is for pussies.

/ and transmissions are cheaper than wrecks.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Yeah this dude's a complete and total idiot. We're high on gas fumes..... end result is the same
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Sometimes it ain't about how fast you can go..
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

edmo: Reverse is for pussies.

/ and transmissions are cheaper than wrecks.


The car owner was commenting on YouTube, apparently he had some kind of drag racing ratchet shifter that wouldn't let him downshift or put it into reverse, the best he could do was neutral. It was apparently one of these:

How to Shift a B&M Pro Ratchet Shifter
Youtube Ne5SQWzQcik


It looks confusing enough to use that I think they shouldn't be street legal, especially if you're dumb enough to put 1100 horsepower in a car and not upgrade the brakes.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


the guy in the van's lawyer after watching that video
 
Some Bass Playing Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The lawsuit is going to be a cakewalk with all of this video evidence.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Some Bass Playing Guy: The lawsuit is going to be a cakewalk with all of this video evidence.


I imagine the kind of guy who can spend $200k upgrading his car can make sure the cops write this up as the Honda drivers's fault.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, you notice we got complete and total deets on both guys and especially the car... but the self-absorbed f*ckstick doesn't mention a f*cking WORD about the people they hit and whether they're OK.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 1 hour ago  
big whoop
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
This happened to pop up on my YT last night and I watched all sequences until passenger bit the metal dash.
I hate it when teeth get crunched, yuck.

He spent $200k and the brakes went out?
Remember this phrase, builder guy: "Would you like to upgrade a super big gulp?"
 
id10ts
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
How about you lose your license for life you farking moron.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Love the fold in the middle retro seat belts ..
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It's not that he didn't upgrade the brakes, it's that he hadn't maintained them. Car sits around, brake juice is surprisingly hygroscopic, and first time you take it out all the water boils out and you're pushing vapor. It's a storage issue, gotta check the fluids.
 
T Baggins
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It's all stupid, but the rationalization for skipping shoulder belts, because it was just going to be a short easy ride, stands out as boosted stupid. Even if you're confident in your car and driving ability, you can't predict what other drivers are going to do.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Yeah, you notice we got complete and total deets on both guys and especially the car... but the self-absorbed f*ckstick doesn't mention a f*cking WORD about the people they hit and whether they're OK.


It's in the YouTube comments, but they probably can't mention the victim in the video for legal reasons.

Like, they've settled with the crash victim.
 
Mock26
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"near-Darwin"

Well, that's a shame.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Benevolent Misanthrope: Yeah, you notice we got complete and total deets on both guys and especially the car... but the self-absorbed f*ckstick doesn't mention a f*cking WORD about the people they hit and whether they're OK.

It's in the YouTube comments, but they probably can't mention the victim in the video for legal reasons.

Like, they've settled with the crash victim.


Also, the Minivan was single driver, no deaths.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: It's not that he didn't upgrade the brakes, it's that he hadn't maintained them. Car sits around, brake juice is surprisingly hygroscopic, and first time you take it out all the water boils out and you're pushing vapor. It's a storage issue, gotta check the fluids.


Riding the brakes probably burned off whatever fluid was left.

Don't drive with a stuck accelerator, either, folks
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
With Youtube's frame by frame (, and . buttons) you can watch the driver's right elbow crack like a twig just after the passenger's head ricochets off the dash.
 
Chevello
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'll never understand how people this stupid get enough money to build a $200k car.
 
Medic Zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

SurelyShirley: This happened to pop up on my YT last night and I watched all sequences until passenger bit the metal dash.
I hate it when teeth get crunched, yuck.

He spent $200k and the brakes went out?
Remember this phrase, builder guy: "Would you like to upgrade a super big gulp?"


I once had a patient (harley driver) who aspirated all his teeth. The xray was illuminating.
 
