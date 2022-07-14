 Skip to content
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   No such thing as 'bad' publicity   (wfla.com) divider line
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'd need to see a target list before I get all outraged. I mean, if one of them is a picture of that kid that fell to his death? Sure, that's a little insensitive.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So it's like the Route 91 Harvest, but with less blood.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Make half of the targets things like police stations and the local GOP offices.
To keep things fair and balanced.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Might want to ask Michael Richards about that.
 
zeaper12
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It sounds fun to me, so the publicity works great.
 
Amoment
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We are at tots & pears level caring
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember when I worked at Gameworks we had a sniper game that got moved to the bar because "think of the children" made us move R rated games out of reach.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
each player will be given a blaster that has a scope and an infrared beam to "assist them when aiming at the targets.

how ...how, um.... do we see the infrared beam ...???
 
maudibjr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It doesn't sound much different than other shoot Target games except it's on a ferris wheel
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh, but the new Parking garage getting a giant Disney makeover was kind neat but obnoxious. Like turn down the farking brightness  at night you jerks.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks fun.
 
Knautilus [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't see what the problem is here.  How is this different than any video game?
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wildcardjack: I remember when I worked at Gameworks we had a sniper game that got moved to the bar because "think of the children" made us move R rated games out of reach.


I was a network admin in a six-story building. These guys got the building plans, constructed levels of Doom and had death matches as if they were doing it at work. Which they were. Gawd-damm.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the park's 400-foot tall Ferris wheel. The game is described as a competition for riders to use laser blasters to hit targets placed around Orlando that can be seen from the ride.

Ah, I remember that first time I took a ride on a Ferris wheel. Nervously holding her hand. Waiting for any sign that she was ready to

1) kiss me
2) blast the same targets I would shoot at

I spent like 8 fair tickets for that ride for each of us. 16 in total
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Yeah, all fun & games until some jackass whips out his concealed carry AR-15 and starts shooting at targets for reals.
 
Squik2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Bullseye Blast Shooting Game on The Wheel at Icon Park
Youtube ZxHxCsuYss0
 
Prof. Frink [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: the park's 400-foot tall Ferris wheel. The game is described as a competition for riders to use laser blasters to hit targets placed around Orlando that can be seen from the ride.

Ah, I remember that first time I took a ride on a Ferris wheel. Nervously holding her hand. Waiting for any sign that she was ready to

1) kiss me
2) blast the same targets I would shoot at

I spent like 8 fair tickets for that ride for each of us. 16 in total


So...didn't get laid?
 
hlehmann
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
We should set up one of these in Las Vegas, maybe from a hotel window overlooking a simulated large outdoor concert event.  Or, better yet, in some simulated grade school classroom.  Or event better yet, overlooking a simulated MAGAT rally.  Yeah, that would be so awesome!
 
b0rg9
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
so back to blaming games?
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: Yeah, all fun & games until some jackass whips out his concealed carry AR-15 and starts shooting at targets for reals.


Poe's law in full effect
 
Knautilus [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"Mass shooting simulator". That's exactly what Jack Thompson would say, and I think that shiatbird was also from Florida.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: TorpedoOrca: the park's 400-foot tall Ferris wheel. The game is described as a competition for riders to use laser blasters to hit targets placed around Orlando that can be seen from the ride.

Ah, I remember that first time I took a ride on a Ferris wheel. Nervously holding her hand. Waiting for any sign that she was ready to

1) kiss me
2) blast the same targets I would shoot at

I spent like 8 fair tickets for that ride for each of us. 16 in total

So...didn't get laid?


Nope. We also didn't shoot at 'imaginary' real targets. We did kiss a lot though
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So they have the freefall tower of death in addition  to this?

https://www.clickorlando.com/news/local/2022/06/21/future-of-icon-park-attractions-at-center-of-community-meeting/

Sounds like one hell of a place to stay the hell away from
 
daffy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I would imagine that one of the targets would be a certain volcano. It's just a shame it's too far from the Eye Soar.
 
olorin604
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Squik2: [YouTube video: Bullseye Blast Shooting Game on The Wheel at Icon Park]


The views from that ferris wheel look less that inspiring. Look there is the roof of a comercial building, check out that beautiful HVAC.

Game seems like it could be fun.
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Replace rifles with movie cameras and make it a Pokemon Snap game. Seriously not everything that gets aimed is a firearm.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: Yeah, all fun & games until some jackass whips out his concealed carry AR-15 and starts shooting at targets for reals.


It's all fun and eyes until somebody loses a game.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Unless I'm reading this very, very wrong, the ride is a ginormous ferris wheel, and you hit targets - as in bullseyes, not people real or simulated - on specific buildings around the city with a scan gun - so basically a hidden objects game crossed with a shooting gallery. Oh, and the targets are on rooftops, so you're not even aiming anywhere people would be at all likely to be.

This has nothing whatsoever to do with mass shootings, and doesn't even hint at the idea that it could.
 
Gaddiel
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: So they have the freefall tower of death in addition  to this?

https://www.clickorlando.com/news/local/2022/06/21/future-of-icon-park-attractions-at-center-of-community-meeting/

Sounds like one hell of a place to stay the hell away from

Tyre Sampson, a 14-year-old boy from Missouri, fell to his death from ICON Park's4 30-foot "Orlando Free-Fall" ride in March


Sounds like he got exactly what's in the name
 
Squik2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

trerro: Unless I'm reading this very, very wrong, the ride is a ginormous ferris wheel, and you hit targets - as in bullseyes, not people real or simulated - on specific buildings around the city with a scan gun - so basically a hidden objects game crossed with a shooting gallery. Oh, and the targets are on rooftops, so you're not even aiming anywhere people would be at all likely to be.

This has nothing whatsoever to do with mass shootings, and doesn't even hint at the idea that it could.


Not all on rooftops. Take a look at the video above at 2:29, target is in the middle of a parking lot with people walking by, and the game saying "nice shot!"
 
MythDragon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

trerro: Unless I'm reading this very, very wrong, the ride is a ginormous ferris wheel, and you hit targets - as in bullseyes, not people real or simulated - on specific buildings around the city with a scan gun - so basically a hidden objects game crossed with a shooting gallery. Oh, and the targets are on rooftops, so you're not even aiming anywhere people would be at all likely to be.

This has nothing whatsoever to do with mass shootings, and doesn't even hint at the idea that it could.


Doesn't matter to the pearl clutching think of the children crowd. Laser tagging targets is just training for mowing down school kids after all.  These people would get offended and find it tasteless to let kids use a glue gun at school to make art and would definitely freak the fark out if they used a staple gun to put it on the wall.
 
One Size Fits Some
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If there's one thing I can definitively claim about modern society, it's that I don't give one wrinkled fark about the opinions of the internet. Twitter is always outraged, tiktok is always in an uproar, and Facebook is bursting at the seams with old white people who hate everybody except themselves.

Who.
Gives.
A.
shiat.

No one important, that's who.


"If you don't care, you wouldn't comment", you say?
fark you, I say. You smarmy prick. I hate you most of all. Buncha god-damned idiots, running their mouths as if opinions mean anything. They don't. Not one thing, all of our words mean nothing unless backed with action. So, fark me, too...Self-righteous  asshole.
 
The Sophian Church
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I still can't believe the gall of that family. "Our 300lb teen was killed on your ride, through no fault of his own!" No, he was killed when you sent him to a park where he wouldn't have been able to ride anything safely.

Reopen the free fall, dammit. Toss some seatbelts on it and you solve the problem immediately.
 
One Size Fits Some
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: Yeah, all fun & games until some jackass whips out his concealed carry AR-15 and starts shooting at targets for reals.


"Oh no, I bet they never would have thought about that if it weren't for this game!" He said, with an amount of sarcasm that, for many, would be fatal.
 
