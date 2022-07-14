 Skip to content
(WMUR New Hampshire)   Pelham's a reasonable 35-mile commute to Boston, but still the kind of town where you don't have to blame your five-martini lunch when you see cowboys chasing a bull through afternoon rush hour traffic   (wmur.com) divider line
10
    More: Unlikely, Cowboy, Northeastern United States, Massachusetts, Southern New Hampshire, herding dogs, tired horses, happy ending, Police  
•       •       •

10 Comments     (+0 »)
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
No, 35 miles is NOT reasonable. Not in 2022.

Assuming 45 minutes each way, that's over two weeks a year commuting for no pay. That's 55 hours a week, but getting paid for 40.

Anyone here interested in a 28% pay cut?
 
daffy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That's a lot of...I just want to know were he was hiding.
 
End_Of_Line
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
5? What? Did you have to cut lunch short?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Cowboys chase cows. Bullboys... well, that sounds a bit gayer than necessary.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I think my commute is reasonable at 32 miles... per week. 35 miles each way, everyday? F that right in the b.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

I screwed up my math somewhere.
90*5/60=7.5, not 15. That's a 16% pay cut.

/Sorry
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Zillow isn't working for me tonight, but there's an equation for how much travel people are willing to do to get a cheaper rent. Something like a quarter your hourly rate per hour of commute to save on rent or mortgage. So that 28% for a 30% cheaper housing cost might be the deal.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

I'd just use the time to build my crypto business. Finish my novel. Solve for pie, mmmmm, pie.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Ain't no thing as reasonable in Boston traffic.
 
Azz
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Is Pelham the town where the mayor masturbates in public every day at 12?
 
