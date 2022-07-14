 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   New theory is that Bigfoot is an 'interdimensional creature that can disappear at will'. This is the best theory Yeti (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
24
    More: Obvious, Paranormal television, Paranormal, Dimension, Bigfoot, North America, Patterson-Gimlin film, Woods, John Napier  
•       •       •

162 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Jul 2022 at 1:05 AM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
azquotes.comView Full Size
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
The random stupid idea some derphuffer vomited out at 2am after 14 hours of meth-bender masturbation doesn't deserve the term "theory" applied to it. It sullies the farking language.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
This isn't new theory. It goes back at least to the New Agers in the 1980's. Whitney Strieber (Communion) said it explained UFO's and all sorts of paranormal stuff.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

MrBallou: This isn't new theory. It goes back at least to the New Agers in the 1980's. Whitney Strieber (Communion) said it explained UFO's and all sorts of paranormal stuff.


Some parts of that book were actually moderately terrifying. I still bust it out when I want to be too scared to tiptoe to the jon at 3am.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

neongoats: MrBallou: This isn't new theory. It goes back at least to the New Agers in the 1980's. Whitney Strieber (Communion) said it explained UFO's and all sorts of paranormal stuff.

Some parts of that book were actually moderately terrifying. I still bust it out when I want to be too scared to tiptoe to the jon at 3am.


Absolutely. I read it as a teen and I t had me convinced for a while that I'd been abducted, what with 'missing time' and strange vague memories of odd creatures.

Now I attribute those to alcohol and my in-laws.
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
There is a guy, he has a Greek name like Nick POLIEDES or something like that, who wrote a book called MISSING 411. There might be 10 such books by now. The guy stays busy.  If you ever want a rabbit hole, his is more entertaining than most. His theories represent a very good mix of woo-woo, statistical cherry picking, legal and jurisdictional anomalies related to national parks and federal lands, confirmation bias, survival bias, bigfoot, aliens, witches, cabals, aaaaaand  serial killers.

Unfortunately for me, I had to get pretty far down the hole before I got to the absurd statements. At first the stories are just odd, "unexplainable" phenomena. Harmless enough. The guy seduces a lot of people with his shtick of "I am not going to say what is going on, but some people think..." He lets people come to their own conclusions, and let's them do most of the work.

Anyway, the Bigfoot species has mind control, shapeshifting and teleportation capabilities, but for some reason, they can't orally communicate, bathe themselves, use fire, or any of that. They rip apart toddlers about as often as they help them traverse vast distances to find safety.

If anyone wants to know how religions start and why, here it is. The world, by random chance, produces a lot of weird things. Charlatans produce about a thousand times more. Then people invent something to explain it all. Deities, bigfoots, giants, aliens, cabals, chupacabra, skinwalkers, blood moons, ancient calendars,  etc. ... all of these fantastic beasts. Denizens of lore coming soon to a deep-faked reality near you.
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He's that capable yet he hangs out in the woods and lets himself get spotted by goobers?
 
Dallymo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MrBallou: This isn't new theory. It goes back at least to the New Agers in the 1980's. Whitney Strieber (Communion) said it explained UFO's and all sorts of paranormal stuff.


I remember KATU's "Town Hall" TV forum presenting the Bigfoot issue for discussion in the 80s. That's where I learned (from an earnest fellow in the audience who stood up to speak his piece at the invitation of host Jack Faust) that the Bigfoot  is an interdimensional being engaged in a bloody civil war, and they come to our dimension to escape the horrors of their internecine conflict. Why haven't we found convincing physical evidence of their existence, you ask? Because when a Bigfoot dies in our dimension they phase back to their own dimension so we don't ever find bodies or skeletons.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The reason you don't see Bigfoot is that it's actually a variety of tree sloth. It hides in the trees, perfectly disguised, eating pine nuts and bugs.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Look, there just HAS to be Squatches! There HAS to be!
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
When Sesame Street was first introducing Snuffleupagus as a new character, it was only Big bird who ever saw him. Everyone around just assumed it was just Big bird's imaginary friend. That went on for at least two full seasons as I recall.

So the question is, given this new information, was Snuffleupagus a Sasquelephant?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
snowjack [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Also psychic
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: The reason you don't see Bigfoot is that it's actually a variety of tree sloth. It hides in the trees, perfectly disguised, eating pine nuts and bugs.


That would certainly explain their legendary body order. But then, I had an Uncle who had back hair so thick you could weave farkin' cornrows in it. One of the coolest things about that guy was the fact that he wasn't afraid of going camping for two or three weeks at a stretch.
 
Vermithrax Perjorative
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Tenacious D - Sasquatch
Youtube xupQHKzirRE
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Samsquanch (TPB S4)
Youtube oBflQqaw0hU
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I see him every time I make the drive to visit my parents:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

MrBallou: This isn't new theory. It goes back at least to the New Agers in the 1980's. Whitney Strieber (Communion) said it explained UFO's and all sorts of paranormal stuff.


this. i have known this for decades. they are wookies.
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

neongoats: The random stupid idea some derphuffer vomited out at 2am after 14 hours of meth-bender masturbation doesn't deserve the term "theory" applied to it. It sullies the farking language.


But enough about the pol tab.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Guy needs to stop eating those sroons he finds in the woods waiting to see Bigfoot ..
 
Excelsior
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Those hills aren't going to billy themselves.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
22 years ago:
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Source of his invisibility was a experimentally transplanted invisibility gland harvested from a dead bigfoot that got himself run over.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.