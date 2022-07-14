 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AM New York)   "Reaching this 10,000-kitten milestone demonstrates how much we can accomplish when animal welfare organizations, fosters, and vets work together to address a life-threatening challenge with utmost compassion and determination." Welcome to Caturday   (amny.com) divider line
363
    More: Caturday, New York City, 10,000th kitten, American Society, foster caregivers, Animal welfare, Adoption, animal welfare organizations, 10,000-kitten milestone  
•       •       •

118 clicks; posted to Main » and D'awww » on 16 Jul 2022 at 8:00 AM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



363 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
f30.bimmerpost.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/got into a post like mad mood during Never Ending Caturday this past Tuesday!
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/done
//fur now
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I just finished CUOTT of last week. I got home yesterday, so Caturday is a much welcomed add to a very busy day.
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 425x318]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Son & DIL's AC broke over last weekend leaving them with no relief for the 90+ temps this past Monday and Tuesday. Downstairs isn't too bad, but the bedrooms are upstiars and don't start cooling off until the wee hours of the morning, making it difficult to sleep. Unfortunately due to demand their landlord isn't able to get someone out to their place until the end of this week.

Percy wasn't too thrilled about the heat either.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Son & DIL's AC broke over last weekend leaving them with no relief for the 90+ temps this past Monday and Tuesday. Downstairs isn't too bad, but the bedrooms are upstiars and don't start cooling off until the wee hours of the morning, making it difficult to sleep. Unfortunately due to demand their landlord isn't able to get someone out to their place until the end of this week.

Percy wasn't too thrilled about the heat either.

[Fark user image 450x600]


window unit for the bedroom? or air mattress and sleep in the living room with fans blowing on them?
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Snuffybud: [Fark user image 703x799]


Teh 'Buzz' is all about teh 'fuzz'!
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: Bathia_Mapes: Son & DIL's AC broke over last weekend leaving them with no relief for the 90+ temps this past Monday and Tuesday. Downstairs isn't too bad, but the bedrooms are upstiars and don't start cooling off until the wee hours of the morning, making it difficult to sleep. Unfortunately due to demand their landlord isn't able to get someone out to their place until the end of this week.

Percy wasn't too thrilled about the heat either.

[Fark user image 450x600]

window unit for the bedroom? or air mattress and sleep in the living room with fans blowing on them?


They didn't want to buy one given their HVAC will be fixed by the end of this week.  As to the living room, it's really small and narrow so I'm not certain an air mattress would fit.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Salem got a new box, but since it contains some paper products I ordered but don't need right away I didn't open the box.  Salem has to sits/snooze on top of the box instead.  How will he ever manage?  :D
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I just got my call sign so now I am legal ham radio operator. I have to upgrade test to increase my license on Saturday so the kitties are helping me study. My wife is helping to but she's not sitting in my lap :-)
 
mtpalms [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: I just finished CUOTT of last week. I got home yesterday, so Caturday is a much welcomed add to a very busy day.


Welcome Home!

Hot and humid here this week, so the evaporative cooler is pretty useless. The girls and I are hunkered down in teh bedroom with the new mini split this afternoon. Earlier today, they managed to take up an entire queen bed, by stretching out laterally. Marvel is the lump next to Mia.
Fark user imageView Full Size
Eventually they rearranged themselves so I fit too. I'm sure it had nothing to do with getting in direct alignment with the cool air coming out of the split.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mtpalms [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
An F or a T in the kitty alphabet?
This photo needs a caption.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mtpalms [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
In other news, I just saw the +- sign in the upper right corner so I can minimize messages without having to delete them all.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

mtpalms: In other news, I just saw the +- sign in the upper right corner so I can minimize messages without having to delete them all.


Cool, the more you know :-)
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

mtpalms: An F or a T in the kitty alphabet?
This photo needs a caption.
[Fark user image image 675x900]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

mtpalms: tigerose: I just finished CUOTT of last week. I got home yesterday, so Caturday is a much welcomed add to a very busy day.

Welcome Home!

Hot and humid here this week, so the evaporative cooler is pretty useless. The girls and I are hunkered down in teh bedroom with the new mini split this afternoon. Earlier today, they managed to take up an entire queen bed, by stretching out laterally. Marvel is the lump next to Mia.
[Fark user image 850x637]Eventually they rearranged themselves so I fit too. I'm sure it had nothing to do with getting in direct alignment with the cool air coming out of the split.
[Fark user image 850x637]


♥♥
 
Quick and Dirty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
So this is what the sound of a thousand awesomenesses sound like? Seriously, I've spent years trying to find Nirvana, and all I had to do was click here? Pfft.

lol Buddha Cat laughs:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Sending peace, love, and happiness to you all.
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

mtpalms: An F or a T in the kitty alphabet?
This photo needs a caption.
[Fark user image 675x900]


T
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Quick and Dirty: So this is what the sound of a thousand awesomenesses sound like? Seriously, I've spent years trying to find Nirvana, and all I had to do was click here? Pfft.

lol Buddha Cat laughs:

[Fark user image 491x640]

Sending peace, love, and happiness to you all.


Hah! I knew I'd find you (and Bubbles!) here!

i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
paspahang.orgView Full Size
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mtpalms [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: mtpalms: An F or a T in the kitty alphabet?
This photo needs a caption.
[Fark user image image 675x900]

[Fark user image 425x566]


Saved for posterity, smarted, and funnied.

Thank you!
 
mtpalms [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: mtpalms: An F or a T in the kitty alphabet?
This photo needs a caption.
[Fark user image 675x900]

T


I think so too. Not sure if I have the umption to start a photographic kitty alphabet though...
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Ush is all "yeah, mommy, it is time for loooove"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Mao always makes sure to tell me when I play too much Stardew Valley. Even fifteen minutes of playing requires a break to bet MaoMao
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Oh, MO! Wants in on the love
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
PET Mao Mao, rather.

Check of last night's sunset!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Why, yes, she was purr grunting. Why do you ask? She loves the belly rubs.
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
We had an intruder yesterday.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 363 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.