Apparently it's good to be the Queen of England, you get to be exempt from 160 British laws
    More: Interesting, Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, Law, Scottish Parliament, private capacity, Common law, Balmoral Castle, Scotland, swathes of British law  
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty sure the monarch of the UK is considered the embodiment of the state and has immunity to all prosecution.

UK farkers, correct me if I'm wrong.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Pretty sure the monarch of the UK is considered the embodiment of the state and has immunity to all prosecution.

UK farkers, correct me if I'm wrong.


Technically, yes. All criminal prosecutions are "The Crown vs ....." so how could the Queen prosecute herself? In practise it's never really been tested, at least for the last few hundred years. If Andrew had killed a hooker in Buck House and the police were refused entry to investigate I suspect Parliament would start to take a look into the law.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: If Andrew had killed a hooker in Buck House and the police were refused entry to investigate I suspect Parliament would start to take a look into the law.


I don't think he would sweat it.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"No Blacks in the Big House"
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Carter Pewterschmidt: If Andrew had killed a hooker in Buck House and the police were refused entry to investigate I suspect Parliament would start to take a look into the law.

I don't think he would sweat it.


Hasn't so far, at least.  Betting their protection detail would quietly take care of it for him before it ever got that far.
 
Trevt
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Pretty sure the monarch of the UK is considered the embodiment of the state and has immunity to all prosecution.

UK farkers, correct me if I'm wrong.


Judge Dredd: I AM THE LAW
The Queen: NOT COMPARED TO ME YOU AINT! I'M GOD'S CHOSEN VESSEL!
 
Subtonic
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: bostonguy: Pretty sure the monarch of the UK is considered the embodiment of the state and has immunity to all prosecution.

UK farkers, correct me if I'm wrong.

Technically, yes. All criminal prosecutions are "The Crown vs ....." so how could the Queen prosecute herself? In practise it's never really been tested, at least for the last few hundred years. If Andrew had killed a hooker in Buck House and the police were refused entry to investigate I suspect Parliament would start to take a look into the law.


If were the queen I would be shooting commoners from the balcony for sport. Oh, be sure to vote for me the November for commissioner! Heh, you know which party ticket I'm on...
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Mopary?
 
dustman81
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Pretty sure the monarch of the UK is considered the embodiment of the state and has immunity to all prosecution.

UK farkers, correct me if I'm wrong.


She's the sovereign. She is the law. She can tell cops to sod off, if she wants to. She can't be arrested or prosecuted because the prosecution represents the crown, which is her.

She's the only UK national to not require a driving license or a passport, because they are issued in the name of the sovereign, which is her.
 
Fano
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Can she still eat every dolphin caught off the coast of England?
 
newsvertisement
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
And this one law over here says the queen gets a free small ice cream with the purchase of two or more adult meals at Beans Over-and-Under Toast.
 
dustman81
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Technically, the queen is above the law anywhere she goes, both inside the UK due to sovereign immunity, and outside the UK due to diplomatic immunity.
Could the Queen Get Away with Murder Legally?
Youtube msxQWb4eR14
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Fano: Can she still eat every dolphin caught off the coast of England?


Only the ones that spend all their money on lottery tickets.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

darth sunshine: Mopary?


Sexual acts involving a moped.
 
Erik_Emune
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Yep, that's monarchy. Law is law because it's been decreed so by the person in whose veins the royal blood flows. (S)he may have some trusted advisors in government and a parliament to assist in the crafting of law, but obviously said law can't apply to the monarch.

It doesn't work on paper, but reality seems to be OK.
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Big deal. I'm exempt from all those British laws too just by not living there.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Erik_Emune: Yep, that's monarchy. Law is law because it's been decreed so by the person in whose veins the royal blood flows. (S)he may have some trusted advisors in government and a parliament to assist in the crafting of law, but obviously said law can't apply to the monarch.

It doesn't work on paper, but reality seems to be OK.


Until they get a monarch who has the personality of Donald Trump.  Just like all the unwritten rules about what you can and can't do as President went out the goddamn window, so it would be in the UK - that king would be a f*cking murderous son of a b*tch, no two ways about it.
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ less than a minute ago  
She also doesn't need a passport or a driver's license.  The financial piece is more interesing since everything is in trust so she can't stand pawning stuff if she got a little over her skies betting at Royal Ascot. I thought I heard that the valuation of her true fortune can't be estimated unless they throw open the books fully.
 
