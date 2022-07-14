 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Newly discovered niece-sister for Elon from his sister-aunt   (nypost.com) divider line
48
    More: Creepy, Family, Tesla Motors, Elon Musk's lusty dad, Elon Musk, Marriage, second love child, Jana Bezuidenhout, Muskpatriarch  
48 Comments
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's some Game of Thrones type shiat...
 
imwalkinghere
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He'll sell more cars in the south with this news.
 
Obituary Birthday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The apple doesn't seem to fall too far from the tree. Elon has trouble keeping it in his pants too
 
Ben Enya
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even Pornhub is having a hard time with this one.
 
xrayspx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apropos of nothing, I really could use a couple billion dollars.  If you're a billionaire this sort of thing is "eccentric".  If you're a Not Billionaire, not so much.
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Elon has probably already slept with the Sister-Aunt.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess the weird and creepy fruit didn't fall far from the weird and creepy tree.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is Elon his own grandfather yet?
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: That's some Game of Thrones type shiat...


Or...

...some good old-fashioned Jerry Springer type shiat...

/except with rich folks
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The face of a 76 year old who just "got some".

Fark user image
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm my own granpa SONG + Lyrics by GojiitaAF [FULL SONG + Subtitle]
Youtube 0VxLQZPqI2M
 
rpm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ben Enya: Even Pornhub is having a hard timeon with this one.


FTFY
 
Alwysadydrmr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So that's what they call "muskrat love"

Fark user image
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Musk family stump grows?
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finally quality fap material.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"love child with his glamorous stepdaughter,"

nypost.com


*siiiiigh*

"doppelganger"
"Iconic"
"Supermodel"
"Mega-yacht"

"glamorous"
 
ukexpat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is someone keeping track of all this for the inevitable movie script?
 
Klyukva
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But the Musk family was subsequently stunned when Jana became pregnant with Errol's baby back in 2017. It led to a bitter falling out between Errol and Elon, with the Tesla CEO furious that his father had impregnated his stepsister.

Errol's other children were also "shocked" and uncomfortable about the surprise pregnancy.

"They still don't like it," Errol admitted in his new interview with the Sun. "They still feel a bit creepy about it, because she's their sister. Their half-sister."

Elon has not publicly commented on his father's latest baby admission. The pair are still estranged, with Elon describing his dad as a "terrible human being" in an interview with Rolling Stone.

Yeah that's about the reaction I'd expect. It seems like the only ones not upset and grossed out are Errol and his daughter-bride.
 
Fonaibung
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That family must have some strong pheromones or something. You know, a scent that drives women wild with lust. The word isn't coming to me.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ben Enya: Even Pornhub is having a hard time with this one.


It was a few years after "If she wasn't my daughter I'd be dating her"
 
atomic-age
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank god we have the ultrarich to show us how to behave in a moral fashion.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the only thing we are on earth for is to reproduce I suggest he give up all his money.
 
This Honkey Grandma Be Trippin'
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: "love child with his glamorous stepdaughter,"

[nypost.com image 850x847]

*siiiiigh*

"doppelganger"
"Iconic"
"Supermodel"
"Mega-yacht"

"glamorous"


I look forward to Illeana Douglas playing her in the SVU episode about this.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He added: "Any man who marries a [younger] woman, even if you feel very sprightly, it's going to be nice for a while, but there's a big gap ... and that gap is going to show itself."

Well yeah, I thought that was the point.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The rumor is the affair started when Elon's father walked into the kitchen, and his stepsister was asking for help getting her hand unstuck from the sink drain.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

skinink: The rumor is the affair started when Elon's father walked into the kitchen, and his stepsister was asking for help getting her hand unstuck from the sink drain.


Er, stepdaughter.
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

skinink: skinink: The rumor is the affair started when Elon's father walked into the kitchen, and his stepsister was asking for help getting her hand unstuck from the sink drain.

Er, stepdaughter.


They all blend together after a while.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Grand_Moff_Joseph [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Now his dad has something in common with Woody Allen.
 
Loneman1
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user image


Pretty sure this marks the moment I've heard just about as much from the Musk family as I'm willing to hear.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Is Elon his own grandfather yet?


Elon's his own grandpa.
 
Karne
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Now that the shoe has dropped about Musk's secret sister, I think we can all agree that Musk is done, he is over. This is most likely the last thread featuring Elon that will be on Fark. Over and out!
 
spiritplumber
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'd say "please go be creepy somewhere else" but if they want to go be creepy on Mars, I'm on board.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Ben Enya: Even Pornhub is having a hard time with this one.


Da▒▓░ush has a few ideas what a man may dream of doing to a stepdaughter...

/self-censored for account preservation reasons
//if you can fill in the blank, please keep it to yourself
///also there's a chance Pornhub has some of their videos, but I'm unable to verify that from work
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"So it's quite conceivable that one of them could actually come back and say, 'This is your child.'"

You keep using that word. I think it means, what you think it means.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Ganon D. Mire: Ben Enya: Even Pornhub is having a hard time with this one.

Da▒▓░ush has a few ideas what a man may dream of doing to a stepdaughter...

/self-censored for account preservation reasons
//if you can fill in the blank, please keep it to yourself
///also there's a chance Pornhub has some of their videos, but I'm unable to verify that from work


I've been to a site that offers up amateur authors "literary" works. I'm sure I've read a story or two about this same situation. I sure hope the girls' mother is still alive.
 
oldtaku
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"The only thing we are on Earth for is to reproduce."

You farking planet-destroying cockroaches.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
macadamnut
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

oldtaku: "The only thing we are on Earth for is to reproduce."

You farking planet-destroying cockroaches.


Fark user image
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

This Honkey Grandma Be Trippin': Bslim: "love child with his glamorous stepdaughter,"

[nypost.com image 850x847]

*siiiiigh*

"doppelganger"
"Iconic"
"Supermodel"
"Mega-yacht"

"glamorous"

I look forward to Illeana Douglas playing her in the SVU episode about this.


That picture reminds me of some supporting role actress from the 80's or early 90's but I can put my finger on it.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
You know, a scent that drives women wild with lust

I think it's called  $$$$$
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The England royalty would be impressed
 
dryknife
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
An old man walks into a church, and goes for a confession.  The priest pulls back the window, and the old man says: "Forgive me father, for I have sinned. I am 80 years old and I was walking home from the library the other day and two college girls stopped their car and said they were on spring break and  needed directions and we got into a discussion and they offered to drive me home and on the way one of them asked me the last time I'd had sex and I told them it had been years and she said would I like to have some fun and before I knew it the three of us were in my apartment and I had the most magnificent sex for two nights and the day between and they're still there waiting for me and promised they'd show me things I never even knew a man and woman could do. And that's why I've come to confession."

And the priest asks, "When was the last time you went to confession?"

And the old man says, "Actually, this is the first time."

And the priest says, "You're 80 years old and this is your first confession? Why now?"

And the old man says, "Because I'm Jewish."

And the priest asks, "In that case, why are you telling me?"

And the old man says, "I'm telling everybody."
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: This Honkey Grandma Be Trippin': Bslim: "love child with his glamorous stepdaughter,"

[nypost.com image 850x847]

*siiiiigh*

"doppelganger"
"Iconic"
"Supermodel"
"Mega-yacht"

"glamorous"

I look forward to Illeana Douglas playing her in the SVU episode about this.

That picture reminds me of some supporting role actress from the 80's or early 90's but I can put my finger on it.


Dollar Store Cheryl Ladd
 
Displayed 48 of 48 comments

