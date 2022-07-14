 Skip to content
(ABC News) NewsFlash Trump dead   (abcnews.go.com)
    Donald Trump, Ivana Trump, Eric Trump, Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump, Jr., Trump family, ex-wife of former President Donald Trump  
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Killary strikes again!

/is Vince McMahon going to be invited to the funeral?
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Your aim sucks so much god.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Donald's syphilis claims yet another victim?
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Someday, Subby, that headline will be joyfully posted for real.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
THIS IS WHY WE MUST CANCEL THE JANUARY 6TH HEARINGS!

A NATION IN MORNING!
 
clintster [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
This one!

/RIP mother of TFG's "legacy"
//and Vince McMahon's
///...allegedly
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That's  too bad. His first handler dies.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: Your aim sucks so much god.


I mean, it's good for some things, like when a handful of fish quietly blaspheme the Holy Spirit or something.

Fark user imageView Full Size


But for most things, yeah, he''s not really into accuracy.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
GOD farkING DAMMIT SUBBY
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: THIS IS WHY WE MUST CANCEL THE JANUARY 6TH HEARINGS!

A NATION IN MORNING!


Um, it's afternoon.

Except Hawaii, and possibly Alaska by the time I post this
 
proximo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Man, i got so excited for a second.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Well, they're getting closer... Ex-wife, maybe it'll move up to the current household?
 
Ethertap
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Wrong Trump.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

MrBallou: Someday, Subby, that headline will be joyfully posted for real.


Or we find out spite is the secret to immortality.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
She probably couldn't farkin wait!
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: NewportBarGuy: THIS IS WHY WE MUST CANCEL THE JANUARY 6TH HEARINGS!

A NATION IN MORNING!

Um, it's afternoon.

Except Hawaii, and possibly Alaska by the time I post this


Yeah, still morning.
 
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Very sad. She was only 73. That's too young to die. Rest in peace.
 
Epoch_Zero
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Sucks for her. SUCKS MORE FOR US.

This goddamn timeline, man. I swear.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: GOD farkING DAMMIT SUBBY


You've been here too long to have thought there was a chance that it was the right Trump.
 
rfenster
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
A moment of silence for the greatest President of our generation, nay, of all time.
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
She must have had dirt on the Clintons...
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Don't play with my emotions like that
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I wonder if she took secrets to the grave or will a hidden diary be discovered.
 
TrainingWheelsNeeded
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: Your aim sucks so much god.


Farming controller player
 
MaliFinn
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
*puts the special scotch back in the cupboard*
 
Subtonic
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
GODDAMN YOU SUBBY!
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
FARRRRRRRRK so close
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
...And there was much (premature) rejoicing...
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Here's to hoping bad things continue to happen in 3s.
 
Licinius Crassus
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Damn you Subby!
 
Cormee
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Imagine not wanting to be a Trump, that badly
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Subby, you're such a farking tease.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Unobtanium: NewportBarGuy: THIS IS WHY WE MUST CANCEL THE JANUARY 6TH HEARINGS!

A NATION IN MORNING!

Um, it's afternoon.

Except Hawaii, and possibly Alaska by the time I post this

Yeah, still morning.


Thanks, my dear.

/Frankly, I do give a damn.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: Your aim sucks so much god.


It's pronounced Jod.
 
LawPD [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Christ, god has bad aim
 
the_rhino
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Wrong Trump died
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

proximo: Man, i got so excited for a second.


This being Fark, I was expecting Jerry Trump of Des Moines IA.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Get out of my head, subby.
I was just about to submit this with the exact same headline and link.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Since this is Fark, I knew there was no way that fat sonofabiatch was dead yet.

/But there was a glimmer of hope for a split second...
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Dude, I about screamed. I hate you, Subby, you brilliant bastard.
 
Decorus
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

khitsicker: Killary strikes again!

/is Vince McMahon going to be invited to the funeral?


Nope Trump obviously offed Ivana before she could testify against him.
 
g.fro
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
[hawkeye.jpg]
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

MaliFinn: *puts the special scotch back in the cupboard*


I bought a bottle of Glenmorangie for the 2020 election.

Still have most of it.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The special bottle of whisky is still safe. Dammit.
 
A snake wearing a sweater
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vrax
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Well, wrong Trump, but it's a start.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Kind of a nice perk that it takes paramedics sooooo long to get all the way up to the penthouses.
 
