(Bail Bondsman)   Here we have a woman who truly believes laws don't apply to her. District Court Judge Matthew David Barrett issued a warrant for Peters' arrest and for her to be held in jail pending a hearing   (coloradosun.com) divider line
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"If she knew that the court prohibited her travel, she would not have publicized that she was in Las Vegas," Steinberg [her attorney] wrote in his motion, which seeks to quash the arrest warrant.

Nice work, counselor. You just admitted that she still would have traveled out of state, but tried to keep it on the down low.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: "If she knew that the court prohibited her travel, she would not have publicized that she was in Las Vegas," Steinberg [her attorney] wrote in his motion, which seeks to quash the arrest warrant.

Nice work, counselor. You just admitted that she still would have traveled out of state, but tried to keep it on the down low.


Yes, because if there's one thing these fascist farkheads would never do, it's flaunt the law.
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now, now, everyone calm down.  She's white, so, uh, well, um.

Anyway, it's all ok now.  She's really learned a lesson and we'll just be done here with this.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: "If she knew that the court prohibited her travel, she would not have publicized that she was in Las Vegas," Steinberg [her attorney] wrote in his motion, which seeks to quash the arrest warrant.

Nice work, counselor. You just admitted that she still would have traveled out of state, but tried to keep it on the down low.


yep, came here to post this.

"so you're saying if your client knew this was illegal she wouldnt have done it?"
"no i'm saying she would have committed the first crime, then an additional crime of intentionally lying about it."
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stupid is as stupid does.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Joe Biden is an illigitimate President! So US Law are no longer apply to me!
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing could be sweeter
Than to handcuff Tina Peters
In the Mooo-o-rning!
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

"If she knew that the court prohibited her travel, she would not have publicized that she was in Las Vegas," Steinberg [her attorney] wrote in his motion, which seeks to quash the arrest warrant.

Nice work, counselor. You just admitted that she still would have traveled out of state, but tried to keep it on the down low.

Nice work, counselor. You just admitted that she still would have traveled out of state, but tried to keep it on the down low.

Yes, because if there's one thing these fascist farkheads would never do, it's flaunt the law.



flout
show contempt for; scoff at: He flouted convention by wearing shorts to the black tie affair.
Not to be confused with:
flaunt - show off; display ostentatiously:
 
WTFDYW
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's quite a piece of shiat.
 
tnpir
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I use this phrase a lot on FARK (thank you George Carlin) because it works on so many levels, but Peters is yet another low grade mutant who should be locked into a portable toilet and set on fire.
 
KodosZardoz [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The Founders do not look kindly upon those who get in their way.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Take her guns
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: "If she knew that the court prohibited her travel, she would not have publicized that she was in Las Vegas," Steinberg [her attorney] wrote in his motion, which seeks to quash the arrest warrant.

Nice work, counselor. You just admitted that she still would have traveled out of state, but tried to keep it on the down low.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Windmill Cancer Survivor
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Don't forget that she filed for a recount due to her overwhelming 28% of the vote...in fact, I believe she has actually said that the votes the winner received were somehow magically flipped with hers and she received the majority of the votes.
...and this happened when she's running against another republican...this November election is going to be lit.
 
Troy McClure
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Once again, Republicans keep showing us they were correct about all of this voter fraud... they were doing.
 
Greywar
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Im just stunned by the damage that Trumps done to our country by convincing so many of his big lie.

But this lady is just one of many victims.  Shes particularly interesting to me because shes also had a life of being white, and part of the majority that she is discovering that laws exist, and can even affect her.  Much to her surprise.

Her lawyer straight up admitting she would have still ignored the court order, just hidden the evidence better is just the chefs kiss.
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Paywall?  No thanks.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IDisME
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Here is a fun video of her arrest back in April.  Apparently I can't direct link it.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rBaJX9h-HIQ&t=196s
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
She got her letter notarized. That's a sovereign citizen thing. They seem to think it's magic.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
She is so stupid, she probably has the record now for most expensive trip to Vegas.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Greywar: Im just stunned by the damage that Trumps done to our country by convincing so many of his big lie.

But this lady is just one of many victims.  Shes particularly interesting to me because shes also had a life of being white, and part of the majority that she is discovering that laws exist, and can even affect her.  Much to her surprise.

Her lawyer straight up admitting she would have still ignored the court order, just hidden the evidence better is just the chefs kiss.


Trump didn't do this alone.

The GOP did this. All of them. The entire Republican Party did this. Trump was the tool that they used to do this, but make no mistake - this is not just on Trump, but on every Republican that backed his plays even though they knew he was breaking the law, every Republican that cheered him on as he exhorted violence against journalists, and his political foes, and his detractors; every Republican that hopped onto the evangelical bus, the bigot train, the freeper express, and so on if it meant getting more votes and causing more chaos & discord.

These assholes needed a catalyst, true, and Trump made for a particularly volatile one, but it was the GOP that spent decades - from before Bush v. Gore - grooming a portion of the American people for insanity and insurrection, then said "NOW'S THE TIME!" and pushed their work to the fore in 2020.

The entire Republican Party needs to be held accountable for what they've done here - a decades-long program of division and discontent, meant to ensure that we cannot progress as a country without digging this sliver of insanity from our heel.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Law and order!!! (for some people)
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Ringshadow: She got her letter notarized. That's a sovereign citizen thing. They seem to think it's magic.


She was also attending a "Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association conference" per TFA, and I'm 99% sure that's one of those "the Sheriff is the highest, most specialest office in the land" RWNJ groups.

Okay, I was going to be too lazy to Google it but then I felt ashamed of my lack of rigor, so here's what Wikipedia (still lacks rigor but bite me) says about them:

The Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association (CSPOA) is a political organization of local police officials in the United States who contend that federal and state government authorities are subordinate to the local authority of county sheriffs. Self-described constitutional sheriffs assert that they are the supreme legal authority with the power and duty to defy or disregard laws they regard as unconstitutional.[2][3] The movement is related to previous nullification and interposition notions,[1] and promotes such efforts.[4] It has been described as far-right by the Southern Poverty Law Center.[5] The CSPOA has claimed a membership of 400.[3]

So about as expected.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Greywar: Im just stunned by the damage that Trumps done to our country by convincing so many of his big lie.

But this lady is just one of many victims.  Shes particularly interesting to me because shes also had a life of being white, and part of the majority that she is discovering that laws exist, and can even affect her.  Much to her surprise.

Her lawyer straight up admitting she would have still ignored the court order, just hidden the evidence better is just the chefs kiss.


Don't let her off the hook by calling her a "victim." She knows damn well what she's doing. She is depraved, pure and simple.
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 1 minute ago  

flout
show contempt for; scoff at: He flouted convention by wearing shorts to the black tie affair.
Not to be confused with:
flaunt - show off; display ostentatiously:

Nice work, counselor. You just admitted that she still would have traveled out of state, but tried to keep it on the down low.

Yes, because if there's one thing these fascist farkheads would never do, it's flaunt the law.


flout
show contempt for; scoff at: He flouted convention by wearing shorts to the black tie affair.
Not to be confused with:
flaunt - show off; display ostentatiously:


Well, absent the sarcasm, flaunt works just fine... :)
 
