(CNN)   Wordle: The Board Game is on its way, so get ready for your social media feeds to be flooded with, I dunno, pictures of people sitting around a table or something   (cnn.com)
18
18 Comments
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.wired.comView Full Size
cdn.hiconsumption.comView Full Size
= Profit
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or you could play Hangman with a friend.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Shh. We've secretly just repackaged scrabble boards. Let's see if anyone notices sues us...."
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: [media.wired.com image 330x220] + [cdn.hiconsumption.com image 315x275] = Profit


When I was little I legit thought that the cover of Mastermind was a 007 villain and his girl who Bond was going to get with.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tricycleracer: Ivo Shandor: [media.wired.com image 330x220] + [cdn.hiconsumption.com image 315x275] = Profit

When I was little I legit thought that the cover of Mastermind was a 007 villain and his girl who Bond was going to get with.


It is a creepy Asian servant/white master vibe.  From another time.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait. I played Wordle one day... my friend convinced me it was AWESOME. I swear that game has been around for Commodore 64 and DOS forever. Sure, it's almost as entertaining as masturbating to Joan Rivers tapes.
 
MrPoopyPants
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Outshined_One [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: [media.wired.com image 330x220] + [cdn.hiconsumption.com image 315x275] = Profit


Fark user imageView Full Size


Amateurs!
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It's literally been done. In 1975, no less.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, the New York Times wants to make this profitable? I'm shocked. SHOCKED. Well, not that shocked. .gif
 
MBooda
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This is much less fun as a board game than it is playing with friends.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marbleisheavy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Thosw: [Fark user image image 425x281]

It's literally been done. In 1975, no less.


Came for this.  Leaving as satisfied as the gentleman in the suit.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: Or you could play Hangman with a friend.


But this is Hangman *the board game*. Huge difference.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: Ivo Shandor: [media.wired.com image 330x220] + [cdn.hiconsumption.com image 315x275] = Profit

When I was little I legit thought that the cover of Mastermind was a 007 villain and his girl who Bond was going to get with.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Thosw: [Fark user image image 425x281]

It's literally been done. In 1975, no less.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dafatone
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
This feels like Letter Jam but worse.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
it's the gift that keeps on re-gifting.
 
rpm
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Outshined_One: Ivo Shandor: [media.wired.com image 330x220] + [cdn.hiconsumption.com image 315x275] = Profit

[Fark user image 800x600]

Amateurs!


What game is that?
 
