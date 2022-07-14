 Skip to content
(WHDH Boston)   Old news: flashing people at the pool. Today's news: flashing the jury pool   (whdh.com) divider line
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The jury is now tainted
 
special20
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

whyRpeoplesostupid: The jury is now tainted


They may have been pickled, too.
 
Pert
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It will never stand up in court.
 
Pert
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The judge gave him 20 years, but he only took 5 minutes.
 
mrparks
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Mistrial your honnah, the jury has seen his penis.
 
Pert
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That merits a stiff sentence.
 
Pert
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Did he leave it in the hands of his attorney?
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Pert: Did he leave it in the hands of his attorney?


You're on fire!
 
MythDragon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Judge Morty, created by tiarawhy
Youtube Rrnp29NeuJ0
 
