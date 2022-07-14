 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Due to high living costs and low salaries, New Zealand ranked the second-worst place in the world to move to. The worst? Frank Stallone's guest house   (theguardian.com) divider line
23 Comments     (+0 »)
Tannax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How is this possibly true? Is this based on career path by chance, because as a software developer I've seriously considered moving to NZ.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
We moved there a few weeks back. My wife and our five children.

After several orc raids we were down to one kid and my wife was severely injured.

So we came back to the states.
 
Contrabulous Flabtraption [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
FTA: Mexico was ranked first in the survey, with particularly high scores for personal finance and the ease of settling in. Filling out the top five were Indonesia, Taiwan, Portugal, and Spain.

What the f*ck kind of survey was this?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Yes, because it's a garage.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Contrabulous Flabtraption: What the f*ck kind of survey was this?


one primarily filled out by "please don't come here" kiwis?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I would think O.J's garage apartment would be worse...
 
Begoggle
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
New Zealand is the size of Colorado.
Obviously a lot of these nations are even larger.
One city might be fantastic, and another might be awful.
Meaningless survey/article is meaningless.
 
ElFugawz
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Yes, because it's a garage.


frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Contrabulous Flabtraption: FTA: Mexico was ranked first in the survey, with particularly high scores for personal finance and the ease of settling in. Filling out the top five were Indonesia, Taiwan, Portugal, and Spain.

What the f*ck kind of survey was this?


Portugal is awesome. I'm planning to live there as soon as the lazy bastards at the Italian consulate get their shiat together.

(I'm 2nd gen, trying to get Italian citizenship, so I can easily live in the EU)
 
Fissile
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
OMC - How Bizarre (Official Music Video)
Youtube C2cMG33mWVY
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"New Zealand has been ranked second-worst place in the world to move by immigrants, according to a survey".
Never needed that wall did we, all we needed was low wages and high cost of living. I'm glad we don't have that.
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Contrabulous Flabtraption: FTA: Mexico was ranked first in the survey, with particularly high scores for personal finance and the ease of settling in. Filling out the top five were Indonesia, Taiwan, Portugal, and Spain.

What the f*ck kind of survey was this?


One that doesnt actually factor in safety, it just asks about it to be nice
 
Target Builder
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The Mrs is still pretty keen on moving to New Zealand if the fascists take over in 2024.
 
farker99
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
When I was in Portugal a couple of years ago they had adverts on the Jet Ramp on the departing plane saying "Immigrate to Portugal" along with all the things they would do to make it easy.
/Seriously thought about it
//Portugal is a lovely place
///And Port. White Port.
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
While New Zealand wouldn't be first on MY list, but I do think the PM is pretty sweet. As far as, "lets go play hobbit and maybe I'll hide in your hobbit hole" kinda way.
My first go to would be Finland, no doubt.  And of course I'm speaking in a, "I'm a greasy seal and I'm totally looking to slide in a hole" kinda thing going on.
I've always liked Denmark too but just because I'm a fan of windmills.
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Shostie: We moved there a few weeks back. My wife and our five children.

After several orc raids we were down to one kid and my wife was severely injured.

So we came back to the states.


Lol.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cormee
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Tannax: How is this possibly true? Is this based on career path by chance, because as a software developer I've seriously considered moving to NZ.


As a software developer are you able to read the second paragraph of tfa?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Contrabulous Flabtraption: FTA: Mexico was ranked first in the survey, with particularly high scores for personal finance and the ease of settling in. Filling out the top five were Indonesia, Taiwan, Portugal, and Spain.

What the f*ck kind of survey was this?


ctrl-f "immigrant" "immigration" "emigration" "emigrant" 0 results
ctrl-f "expat" > 1000 results

That kind.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
An associate of mine moved there to work with stormwater mitigation or some such conservationist commie shiat. Took the whole fam right before the COVID hit. He's moving back here as soon as possible. I have no idea why, but it lends credence to my theory that it is a hellscape filled with cannibals and gangs warring over petrol.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I think if you rated by personal safety, sane government and natural separation form whatever rightwing hellhole the world is slipping in to it would come out on top.
 
hej
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Tannax: How is this possibly true? Is this based on career path by chance, because as a software developer I've seriously considered moving to NZ.


Seconded.
 
Exile On Beale Street [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Flight of the Conchords Outtakes/Bloopers
Youtube IjMeG3vTuuY
 
Lord Rust
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Contrabulous Flabtraption: FTA: Mexico was ranked first in the survey, with particularly high scores for personal finance and the ease of settling in. Filling out the top five were Indonesia, Taiwan, Portugal, and Spain.

What the f*ck kind of survey was this?


One that is not really a survey at all, but pure click-bait.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

