(Daily Mail)   Large numbers of Britons now suffering from 'Turkey Teeth', which most will agree is still better than natural British teeth
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brush and floss every day boys and girls, my secret weapon is a water pick(set low). It does a great job cleaning along the gum line.

/ nothing is as good as the originals. At least until somebody figures out how to grow new teeth.
 
Slaxl [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It's ironic that while British people have healthier teeth than Americans overall, because of the predominance of Hollywood American culture inspiring people to have "perfect teeth" British people are now giving themselves worse teeth.

Turkey also does cheap liposuction and hair transplants, if you're interested.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, Americans are scrubbing their teeth with Mr. Clean Magic Erasers.

A second vote for a water pick.  Easy to figure out, and only messy the first time.
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Slaxl: It's ironic that while British people have healthier teeth than Americans overall, because of the predominance of Hollywood American culture inspiring people to have "perfect teeth" British people are now giving themselves worse teeth.


Yeah, well here in 'Merica, we smoke lots of meth which is not too good fer the ole pearly whites.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
All around the UK from Isle of Wight up to the Hadrian's Wall
There's bad teeth in every mouth and you can call them all
As Turkey, Turkey te-eeth, Turkey, Turkey tee-eth

/too obscure for even here, so below is the source material

😁🎵Turkey, Turkey tv theme song!🎵👍
Youtube K5VxTGdAPds
 
Fano
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size

It seemed like a good idear
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
As God is my witness, I thought Turks could perform proper dental work!
 
MBooda
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Large numbers of Britons

'Oo are the Britons?
 
MrPoopyPants
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
A barrel of gin and a couple bags of limes should fix it.

/DNRTBA
//The B is for Bloody
 
DonkeyDixon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Brushing and flossing does little to counter 2000 years of inbreeding
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I now have my doubts about the existence of British teeth.

/ also...take care of your F-ing teeth. Even if they are veneers
 
TWX
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Brush and floss every day boys and girls, my secret weapon is a water pick(set low). It does a great job cleaning along the gum line.

/ nothing is as good as the originals. At least until somebody figures out how to grow new teeth.


A few years back I'd read that they were working on that, basically some kind of biological implant into the spot where the tooth needs to grow.  But it was probably a stem-cell project so we'll probably not see it in the US even if it does come to market.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Also...maybe don't go somewhere and get dental work done just because it is cheaper?
 
Fissile
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

kevinatilusa: As God is my witness, I thought Turks could perform proper dental work!


They probably can, but not for the come-on price they advertise.   They start hacking away then while everything is a mess they demand more money to keep working.   Yanno, like a plumbing contractor from Jersey.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Slaxl: It's ironic that while British people have healthier teeth than Americans overall, because of the predominance of Hollywood American culture inspiring people to have "perfect teeth" British people are now giving themselves worse teeth.

Turkey also does cheap liposuction and hair transplants, if you're interested.


It's Türkiye Cumhuriyet. This tooth-destroying procedure is only for making money. Dentists in civilized countries won't do it, and as the article says, dentists are refusing to treat people who have complications after it's done.
 
