(Mediaite)   Reporter: Hot weather in Texas could lead to rolling power outages throughout the--   (mediaite.com) divider line
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reporter: Hot weather in Texas could lead to rolling power outages throughout the--


All too brief for an outage. Probably...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As the Great Gazoo says

Be careful what you wish for.....you may get it.

Enjoy your energy FREEDUM
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nobody should sell Texas their extra power.  Fark them, since Texas consistently blocks disaster relief for other states.  Let the bastards suffer.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But the important thing is that they have no meddlesome government oversight which might prevent this sort of thing from happening.

Because bootstrappy.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Then they came for the women and I did nothing.
And then they came for the water and I did nothing.
And then they came for the power and I did nothing.

Starting to see a Third World pattern here.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How is anyone supposed to run a business in Texas?
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Nobody should sell Texas their extra power.  Fark them, since Texas consistently blocks disaster relief for other states.  Let the bastards suffer.


Umm, they can't. The Texas interconnect can only get a trickle of power from outside, and then only in areas near the edge.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Am I wrong for hoping their entire grid collapses, and they absolutely have to beg the President to fix it?
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: Am I wrong for hoping their entire grid collapses, and they absolutely have to beg the President to fix it?


HAhaha. If the entire TX power grid collapses, they'll blame it on Biden and say he's not doing enough to fix it.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

HighOnCraic: [Fark user image image 425x223]


Table flip
 
arrogantbastich
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Reporter: Hot weather in Texas could lead to rolling power outages throughout the--


All too brief for an outage. Probably...

[Fark user image 400x202] [View Full Size image _x_]


Someone much better at software piracy than I am should reverse that .gif and add Abbotts face...
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Just shoot the air conditioner
 
rfenster
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

snocone: Then they came for the women and I did nothing.
And then they came for the water and I did nothing.
And then they came for the power and I did nothing.

Starting to see a Third World pattern here.


First you get the money.
Then you get the power.
Then you get the women!
 
You Are All Sheep
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Weaver95: How is anyone supposed to run a business in Texas?


tons and tons of bootstraps.
 
Myk-House of El [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Texas should expect power outages, well, for the foreseeable future.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Texass is a failed state, but we have a power outage so no news at 6.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

wooden_badger: As the Great Gazoo says

Be careful what you wish for.....you may get it.

Enjoy your energy FREEDUM


Exactly.

When Governor Hot Wheels starts crying to FEMA, he should be told to go fark himself.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size


"LISTEN UP YOU 49 OTHER PUNY STATES. THIS IS THE POWER OF PURE FREEDOM. JOIN US OR PERISH."
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Weaver95: How is anyone supposed to run a business in Texas?


I'm sure Jesus will be along any moment now to help out.

/ I'm assuming there is an electrician in TX named Jesus.
 
Maud Dib [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Nobody should sell Texas their extra power.  Fark them, since Texas consistently blocks disaster relief for other states.  Let the bastards suffer.


Fark user imageView Full Size

You too?
Damn, my Farky list of nice people is getting shorter by the day.
Let's do this.
It's a shame we're not talking about Connecticut, or something else besides Texass.
Y'all be jelly, or what?
 
rancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Drew. Please? Texas tag. Time has come, really.
 
Maud Dib [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: Am I wrong for hoping their entire grid collapses, and they absolutely have to beg the President to fix it?


Fark user imageView Full Size
Yep.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Weaver95: How is anyone supposed to run a business in Texas?


Your walls are supposed to be made of Tesla batteries.
Which is fine until they go BOOM
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Weaver95: How is anyone supposed to run a business in Texas?


Corruption.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

rancher: Drew. Please? Texas tag. Time has come, really.


It would just be a black tag because there's no power to light the f*cking thing up.
 
SUMMERSN0WS
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Maud Dib: Jake Havechek: Nobody should sell Texas their extra power.  Fark them, since Texas consistently blocks disaster relief for other states.  Let the bastards suffer.

[Fark user image image 202x249]
You too?
Damn, my Farky list of nice people is getting shorter by the day.
Let's do this.
It's a shame we're not talking about Connecticut, or something else besides Texass.
Y'all be jelly, or what?


There's a reason this is happening in Texas and not in Connecticut.
 
Maud Dib [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

rancher: Drew. Please? Texas tag. Time has come, really.


Heh.
Yeah, you have , what, corn?
Idiots
Out
Walking
Around
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"Texans would rather die than see their energy companies regulated."

Former TX Governor Rick Perry

Yes, he actually farking said this. And after over a hundred people died during last year's winter storm.

/probably would have gotten a lot more scrutiny at the time but Zodiac's Cancun trip was hogging all the news
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Is Ted Cruz on vacation somewhere in the Southern Hemisphere right now?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Maud Dib: Jake Havechek: Nobody should sell Texas their extra power.  Fark them, since Texas consistently blocks disaster relief for other states.  Let the bastards suffer.

[Fark user image image 202x249]
You too?
Damn, my Farky list of nice people is getting shorter by the day.
Let's do this.
It's a shame we're not talking about Connecticut, or something else besides Texass.
Y'all be jelly, or what?


Well the majority of the country have stable power grids and are able to buy power from other states or Canada.  This is a Texas problem.  Suck it up, buttercup.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Maud Dib: rancher: Drew. Please? Texas tag. Time has come, really.

Heh.
Yeah, you have , what, corn?
Idiots
Out
Walking
Around


You really have no legs to stand in this situation...Just like your idiot Gov.....

Being proud of your states backward and willful ignorance, that hurts you, and crowing about it..
That  just red flags YOU as an idiot too...
 
Blahbbs [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It's a good thing that Gov. Abbott doesn't use an electric wheelchair.
Checkmate, libs!
 
Maud Dib [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Just fine here.
Power is on.
Water is good.
And I'm not taking a huge shiat on Farkdotcom users who may be having difficulty, which is the modus operandi around here.
Y'all seriously should seek some f*cking therapy.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Myk-House of El: Texas should expect power outages, well, for the foreseeable future.


Why? It's not like there's been an increase in average temperatures over time or anything. It's just Jesus hugging Texas even tighter.
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: "Texans would rather die than see their energy companies regulated."

Former TX Governor Rick Perry

Yes, he actually farking said this. And after over a hundred people died during last year's winter storm.


750+

https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/peteraldhous/texas-winter-storm-power-outage-death-toll
 
DittoToo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
At the time, I left Texas purely for work reasons. Twenty years later I look at that and see how lucky I was to get out.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Maud Dib: rancher: Drew. Please? Texas tag. Time has come, really.

Heh.
Yeah, you have , what, corn?
Idiots
Out
Walking
Around

You really have no legs to stand in this situation...Just like your idiot Gov.....

Being proud of your states backward and willful ignorance, that hurts you, and crowing about it..
That  just red flags YOU as an idiot too...


Abbott has legs. He just can't stand on them.
 
Maud Dib [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Maud Dib: Jake Havechek: Nobody should sell Texas their extra power.  Fark them, since Texas consistently blocks disaster relief for other states.  Let the bastards suffer.

[Fark user image image 202x249]
You too?
Damn, my Farky list of nice people is getting shorter by the day.
Let's do this.
It's a shame we're not talking about Connecticut, or something else besides Texass.
Y'all be jelly, or what?

Well the majority of the country have stable power grids and are able to buy power from other states or Canada.  This is a Texas problem.  Suck it up, buttercup.


Yeah, we're bastards,
F*ck you as well,buddy.
 
Maud Dib [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Maud Dib: rancher: Drew. Please? Texas tag. Time has come, really.

Heh.
Yeah, you have , what, corn?
Idiots
Out
Walking
Around

You really have no legs to stand in this situation...Just like your idiot Gov.....

Being proud of your states backward and willful ignorance, that hurts you, and crowing about it..
That  just red flags YOU as an idiot too...


Says the guy from Methourri.
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


June 2021.

Fark user imageView Full Size


And fark off, haters, we're voting as hard as we can.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

wooden_badger: As the Great Gazoo says

Be careful what you wish for.....you may get it.

Enjoy your energy FREEDUM


It'll did they know it was actually freedom FROM energy
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Therion: gunga galunga: "Texans would rather die than see their energy companies regulated."

Former TX Governor Rick Perry

Yes, he actually farking said this. And after over a hundred people died during last year's winter storm.

750+

https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/peteraldhous/texas-winter-storm-power-outage-death-toll


I admit that I have zero proof for this, but I am pretty damn sure that as those 750+ people died, the last thoughts going through their heads were NOT "at least our energy companies are not regulated by the Federal Government.
 
Maud Dib [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Therion: [Fark user image image 850x902]

June 2021.

[Fark user image image 750x566]

And fark off, haters, we're voting as hard as we can.


Farkdotcom pussies would rather give up than fight the good fight.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Cave Creek?  There's probably nothing left up there, so don't even bother looting.
Weather map goes crazy live on the air
Youtube iXuc7SAyk2s
 
Maud Dib [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Never Gonna Come Back Down
Youtube m8Q8_d-5SsU
 
anuran
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: Am I wrong for hoping their entire grid collapses, and they absolutely have to beg the President to fix it?


They won't beg. They'll strut and demand.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Maud Dib: Therion: [Fark user image image 850x902]

June 2021.

[Fark user image image 750x566]

And fark off, haters, we're voting as hard as we can.

Farkdotcom pussies would rather give up than fight the good fight.


Give us hope... Get Beto into power... If you do that, the DNC will flood money in to help with Senate and House races.
 
wrenchboy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Weaver95: How is anyone supposed to run a business in Texas?

I'm sure Jesus will be along any moment now to help out.

/ I'm assuming there is an electrician in TX named Jesus.


Chances are Gubener Hot Wheels deported him
 
Omnivorous [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
FTFY: Hot weather, cold weather, regular weather in Texas could lead to rolling power outages and surcharges on your electric bill
 
