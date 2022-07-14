 Skip to content
(Science.org)   Scientists sperm-swap, synthesize sturddlefish   (science.org) divider line
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Synthesized Sturddlefish is the name of my Kraftwerk cover band.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Ghastly: Synthesized Sturddlefish is the name of my Kraftwerk cover band.


That's funny because "sperm-swap" is the name of my regular Friday evening get-together.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
FTA: "They assume these fish are sterile..."

That is a very nasty assumption, and should not be tested in theory with fish farming or any other bullshiat that could lead to unpredictable hybrids escaping into the environment again resulting in more food chain disruptions. Fish aren't equines, and for the record there have been cases of mules successfully breeding. Fish are far more genetically resilient and therefore more capable of producing reproducing hybrids. For crying out loud, they routinely change sex IRL and in the lab or home aquarium!!
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It's like a sturgeon.

Whoa oh, like a sturgeon.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I tried to say that five times really fast. Now I need to wipe off my screen.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Hope it makes good caviar. I'd wade in for roe.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
My barracuda was in the shop, so I was in a rented Stingray and it was overheating. I pulled into a Shell station. They said I'd blown a seal. I said fix there damn thing and leave my private life out of it, okay pal?

//RIP Kip
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

thespindrifter: FTA: "They assume these fish are sterile..."

That is a very nasty assumption, and should not be tested in theory with fish farming or any other bullshiat that could lead to unpredictable hybrids escaping into the environment again resulting in more food chain disruptions. Fish aren't equines, and for the record there have been cases of mules successfully breeding. Fish are far more genetically resilient and therefore more capable of producing reproducing hybrids. For crying out loud, they routinely change sex IRL and in the lab or home aquarium!!


Yeah, "assume" is doing a lot of heavy lifting in that sentence.
 
