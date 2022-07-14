 Skip to content
(CBS Sacramento)   New hiking rules in California Sierra prevent visitors from sharing their lunch with bears or becoming lunch themselves   (sacramento.cbslocal.com) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know the places that require bear canisters in California typically rent them out at the ranger stations.  Last time I was there they had Backpacker Cache, I *think*.  I use a Bear Vault which, imo, can be tied off easier if you like (I just put mine in the pack).
 
tfresh [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Yeah RULES... people follow those.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ethertap
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm not a zoologist but my general understanding of bears is that if they want your lunch, it won't be your lunch anymore, and there isn't a whole lot you can do about it.
 
A_Flying_Toaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Ethertap: I'm not a zoologist but my general understanding of bears is that if they want your lunch, it won't be your lunch anymore, and there isn't a whole lot you can do about it.


"Our lunch, comrade."
 
Saborlas [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

MrHormel: [Fark user image 425x426]


Bear is brown, lie down.
Bear is black, step back.
Bear is white, GOOD NIGHT.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Ethertap: I'm not a zoologist but my general understanding of bears is that if they want your lunch, it won't be your lunch anymore, and there isn't a whole lot you can do about it.


They can't get it if it's in a bear canister or if it's properly hung. Problem is that most people don't hang their food high enough. Bear canisters work pretty well but I've heard reports of bears in CA that have learned that they can break them open by throwing them off a cliff.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Guys, y'all are making this too complicated.  You bring the beer and the grill, I'll bring the salmon and the charcoal.  Capisce?
 
