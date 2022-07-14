 Skip to content
(CNN) To the surprise of essentially no one, disgraced attorney Alex Murdaugh indicted for murder of his wife and son (cnn.com)
16
    South Carolina, Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, Blood spatter, Paul Murdaugh, Alex Murdaugh, High velocity spatter, Beaufort County, South Carolina  
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sorry, son, but you must have me confused with someone else. My name is Alex Murdaugh. I'm the co-pilot.

cdn.cnn.comView Full Size
 
Codenamechaz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't believe he was actually the Murdaugher
 
incendi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh, didn't think he'd have had the balls to do it himself.

/Unless he didn't, and just wanted to be present when it happened.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The Netflix limited series on this one is going to be interesting.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That is the face of an apex predator, possibly also suffering from IBS.
 
chewd
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
In the Black of Night
Youtube G7eWl_rcnFw
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Huh, didn't think he'd have had the balls to do it himself.

/Unless he didn't, and just wanted to be present when it happened.


There is a lot of similarity to this one.

Fred Tokars
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Dick Harpootlian
 
CCNP
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Seen mumbling something about being too old for this shiat.
 
Ray_Finkle
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

UberDave: The Netflix limited series on this one is going to be interesting.


I'll wait for the Coen Brothers movie about it (although I think they work separately now). Stephen Root or John Goodman as the dad. Clooney or Pitt as the overconfident buffoon hitman. Frances McDormand as the wife. Find a spot for John Turturro and I'm thinking a few Oscar noms are there.
 
IronMensan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Does "Who?" count as surprise?
 
Bslim
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Everyone in that family has a history of scumbaggery so having them out of circulation via death or prison sounds like a win-win for humanity.
 
Pestifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Definitely worth checking out the podcast The Murdaugh Murders. They're all over this like white on rice, and the entire family seem like pathological horrors.  Real southern Gothic stuff.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Can you blame him?

th.bing.comView Full Size


Stupid bird!
 
wrenchboy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Ray_Finkle: UberDave: The Netflix limited series on this one is going to be interesting.

I'll wait for the Coen Brothers movie about it (although I think they work separately now). Stephen Root or John Goodman as the dad. Clooney or Pitt as the overconfident buffoon hitman. Frances McDormand as the wife. Find a spot for John Turturro and I'm thinking a few Oscar noms are there.


I'm thinking Jim Gaffigan instead of John Goodman.
 
