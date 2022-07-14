 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Concrete Blonde, Julian Cope,The Rave-Ups, Mojo Nixon, and more. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #368. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
57
    More: Live, KUCI player, University of California, Irvine, University of California, Association of American Universities, Global Radio, California, KUCI FCC Public Files, Student activities and traditions at UC Irvine  
•       •       •

94 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 14 Jul 2022 at 12:30 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



57 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-Covid, non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello fellow pop pickers
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: Hello fellow pop pickers


"pop"
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First time I heard Mojo Nixon was early summer 1986 - I actually remember where I was and the song - in my car, Malibu Cyn going west - song was Where the Hell's My Money - radio station was KXLU
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We asked for Mojo Nixon, they said sorry he don't work here..........

Also, I be here.
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good evening everybody!
I'm here and around.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

west.la.lawyer: Pista: Hello fellow pop pickers

"pop"


I nearly typed "poop" and my blood ran cold when I hit the add comment button.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: west.la.lawyer: Pista: Hello fellow pop pickers

"pop"

I nearly typed "poop" and my blood ran cold when I hit the add comment button.


would be more accurate, imho
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buenas tardes, denizens.
I will be listening outdoors as I water my veggies. I'll be here, but also not.

#Schrödinger'sanus
 
Slippitus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you ain't got Mojo Nixon then your store could use some fixin
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Going thru photos from Topeka trip, chuckling at this one from the pet cemetary...

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Slippitus: If you ain't got Mojo Nixon then your store could use some fixin


correct response
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoMoxie: Going thru photos from Topeka trip, chuckling at this one from the pet cemetary...

[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 657x368]


Do NOT take to the native american burial grounds..........
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK... so imagine I'm walking in to the sound of this bebop.

How cool am I? I even have a beret, black-and-white stiped shirt on, and a pair of bongos.

(No - I do NOT look like Maynard G. Krebbs..)
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks SCNW for the ear worm.

Have had this beautiful album on loop for the last few days.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


Hint: Jazz Cabbage makes it way more enjoyable
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pc_gator: Hint: Jazz Cabbage makes it way more enjoyable


Is there anything it Can't do?
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Uranus: #Schrödinger'sanus


i originally read that as #Schrödinger's anus. well, actually, wait, i still read that as #Schrödinger's anus.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
perigee:

Is there anything it Can't do?

i1.sndcdn.comView Full Size
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
(Yaay Concrete Blonde!  Front row at the Chestnut Cab, weeping at "Tomorrow, Wendy." Embarrassing. As I said, is there anything it Can't do?)
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Uranus: #Schrödinger'sanus

i originally read that as #Schrödinger's anus. well, actually, wait, i still read that as #Schrödinger's anus.


you are not the only one
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

perigee: (Yaay Concrete Blonde!  Front row at the Chestnut Cab, weeping at "Tomorrow, Wendy." Embarrassing. As I said, is there anything it Can't do?)


I saw the Bloodletting 30th anniversary tour. And yeah, cut up onions.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

djslowdive: I saw the Bloodletting 30th anniversary tour.


Ow.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
New chair!
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The fuh?

You..... SIT?
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
You know we are getting old when we get excited about new chairs.
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

djslowdive: socalnewwaver: Uranus: #Schrödinger'sanus

i originally read that as #Schrödinger's anus. well, actually, wait, i still read that as #Schrödinger's anus.

you are not the only one


Probably auto-correct.

Although that just raises a bunch of questions.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Is Joey still passed out on the floor?
Is Wendy still dying tomorrow?
Is God still a bullet?
Are they still Bloodletting?
Does Everybody Know?
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
SCNW's new chair:

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: The fuh?

You..... SIT?


you try being here 19 hours a day, see if sit you don't.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
inglixthemad: Is Joey still passed out on the floor?
Is Wendy still dying tomorrow?
Is God still a bullet?
Are they still Bloodletting?
Does Everybody Know?

close.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

pc_gator: SCNW's new chair:

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 311x162]


Now we know what happened to left shark.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: west.la.lawyer: The fuh?

You..... SIT?

you try being here 19 hours a day, see if sit you don't.


Staying that long in Irvine is against my morals
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

BourbonMakesItBetter: djslowdive: socalnewwaver: Uranus: #Schrödinger'sanus

i originally read that as #Schrödinger's anus. well, actually, wait, i still read that as #Schrödinger's anus.

you are not the only one

Probably auto-correct.

Although that just raises a bunch of questions.


to which there are simultaneously answers and no answers.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: socalnewwaver: west.la.lawyer: The fuh?

You..... SIT?

you try being here 19 hours a day, see if sit you don't.

Staying that long in Irvine is against my morals


i only do it for the money.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: socalnewwaver: west.la.lawyer: The fuh?

You..... SIT?

you try being here 19 hours a day, see if sit you don't.

Staying that long in Irvine is against my morals


That makes you smart.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
socalnewwaver:

you try being here 19 hours a day, see if sit you don't.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Uranus: BourbonMakesItBetter: djslowdive: socalnewwaver: Uranus: #Schrödinger'sanus

i originally read that as #Schrödinger's anus. well, actually, wait, i still read that as #Schrödinger's anus.

you are not the only one

Probably auto-correct.

Although that just raises a bunch of questions.

to which there are simultaneously answers and no answers.


That works out well because we both want and don't want those answers.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: socalnewwaver: west.la.lawyer: The fuh?

You..... SIT?

you try being here 19 hours a day, see if sit you don't.

Staying that long in Irvine is against my morals


Now that Irvine Meadows is gone (lots of awesome bands played there back in the day), I concur.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

djslowdive: west.la.lawyer: socalnewwaver: west.la.lawyer: The fuh?

You..... SIT?

you try being here 19 hours a day, see if sit you don't.

Staying that long in Irvine is against my morals

That makes you smart.


Depends on the pay
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
For anyone interested in International News:

Iceland 1 - Italy 0 at Half

Go Bjorks!

i.guim.co.ukView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: west.la.lawyer: socalnewwaver: west.la.lawyer: The fuh?

You..... SIT?

you try being here 19 hours a day, see if sit you don't.

Staying that long in Irvine is against my morals

Now that Irvine Meadows is gone (lots of awesome bands played there back in the day), I concur.


one of the worst concerts i ever saw was at IM. not your fault of course. but i have mixed feelings on the joint because of it.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: west.la.lawyer: socalnewwaver: west.la.lawyer: The fuh?

You..... SIT?

you try being here 19 hours a day, see if sit you don't.

Staying that long in Irvine is against my morals

Now that Irvine Meadows is gone (lots of awesome bands played there back in the day), I concur.


For 19 hours?
Even Lalapozole was, like, 7 hours max, including walking from parking.
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Yay! for Concrete Blond and The Blue Nile! And yay! for a Ukrainian accent at the beginning of the show.

The only proper chair for Mr. DJ:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 57 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.