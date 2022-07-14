 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   If you are a liquor store owner, you know the client is underage, gave him a free bottle of whiskey, and asked him to come back the next day to pay $25 for the $16 bottle you just gave him, you better hope he does not get into a deadly car accident   (ktla.com) divider line
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Whiskey, the AR-15 of alcohol.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: Whiskey, the AR-15 of alcohol.


Would that make Vodka the AK-74? What would Jager be, then?

/What about Whisky?
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Bootleg: bighairyguy: Whiskey, the AR-15 of alcohol.

Would that make Vodka the AK-74? What would Jager be, then?

/What about Whisky?


Totally different.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Kid probably has an estate.  Just ask for the $25 when it goes in to probate.

Plus legal fees.
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: Bootleg: bighairyguy: Whiskey, the AR-15 of alcohol.

Would that make Vodka the AK-74? What would Jager be, then?

/What about Whisky?

Totally different.


Tequila?
 
jerryskid
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Good. Now do gun shops.
 
hammettman
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Both women are also required to donate $1,000 to a local charity

That's a terribly harsh penalty for actions that led to the death of a family.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
That poor shop clerk is the real victim here. He's out the bottle and the cash, why can't the bad men with the state just leave him alone?
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
That's why you get the cash up front.
 
Izo [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

hammettman: Both women are also required to donate $1,000 to a local charity

That's a terribly harsh penalty for actions that led to the death of a family.



They didn't make him drink it, or get behind the wheel.  If he'd been 30, would the law have charged them at all?
 
